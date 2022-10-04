Hurricane Ian’s death toll rises as crews in Florida go door to door in search for survivors in decimated neighborhoods

Read full article on original website
Related
abc17news.com
Lack of flood insurance in hard-hit Central Florida leaves families struggling after Hurricane Ian
When Amanda Trompeta was woken up by her dog barking early last Thursday morning, she assumed he was just frightened by Hurricane Ian. But then she got out of bed — and found herself standing ankle-deep in floodwater. By the time the storm passed, three and a half feet...
abc17news.com
Eight people cast into water after five boats flip over on Lake Michigan
EVANSTON, Illinois (WBBM) — Eight people ended up in the water Thursday evening after five boats capsized on Lake Michigan offshore from Evanston. Several people had to be rescued, after the boats flipped over near a breakwater in the lake at Dempster Street. Others got to shore on their own.
abc17news.com
Family dogs maul to death toddler and baby brother in Tennessee, sheriff says
Two young children died and their mother was hospitalized after they were attacked by the family dogs in Tennessee, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says. Detectives responded to a home near Shelby Forest State Park, just north of Memphis, on Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said via Twitter.
abc17news.com
The vicious cycle fueling Minnesota’s PCA shortage: “Am I going to lose my independence now?”
EAGAN, Minnesota (WCCO) — Staffing shortages in the in-home health care industry are hurting some of the Minnesotans who need help the most. Mary Secord is a paraplegic who lives on her own in Eagan. She relies on personal care assistants (PCAs) to help her in and out of her chair, do housework and run errands.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc17news.com
Woman charged with attempt to kill ex-husband at Fort Leonard Wood
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KMIZ) A woman was charged in federal court Wednesday for assaulting and attempting to murder a U.S. army sergeant. Katara Hamilton, 30, shot at her ex-husband after she showed up at his Fort Leonard Wood residence and demanded to see their child, according to a criminal complaint. A military police officer heard a gunshot as he arrived.
abc17news.com
Tracking a big cool down overnight, chilly Friday
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and breezy with lows in the low to mid-40s. TOMORROW: Partly to mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the upper 50s to around 60. EXTENDED: Most areas across Mid-Missouri are dry with partial cloud cover overnight. We drop into the mid-40s by tomorrow morning, and we can expect a gusty night as winds pick up to 20-25 mph. Tomorrow afternoon is about 20 degrees cooler with highs in the upper 50s to around 60. A couple clouds are possible, but we'll be in for a chilly night as things clear out and we dip below 50 after sunset. Lows fall into the low to mid-30s on Saturday morning, and widespread frost is expected. A Freeze Watch is in effect for areas along and north of Highway 24 overnight Friday into Saturday. The weekend looks beautiful with temperatures reaching the lower 60s on Saturday and low 70s on Sunday. Next week is warmer to start with highs in the upper 70s Monday through Wednesday, and a chance for rain between Tuesday and Wednesday as a front rolls through the region. Rain amounts will be around 0.25" or so, but we cool down again into the mid-60s by Thursday. A shot of cooler air is expected into next weekend with frost possible once again.
Comments / 0