WBKO
Tops fall to UTSA in final minutes
SAN ANTONIO, TX. (WBKO) - With just minutes remaining and trailing by three points, the WKU offense was driving to tie or take the lead, but could not convert on a critical fourth down as UTSA went on to win, 31-28, Saturday night at the Alamodome. The loss dropped the Hilltoppers to 3-3 for the season and 1-1 in Conference USA play. UTSA improved to 4-2 overall and 2-0 in league competition.
WBKO
McClanahan ties for eighth in 2022 KHSAA Girls’ Golf State Tournament
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 2022 Leachman Buick GMC Cadillac/KHSAA Girls’ Golf State Tournament wrapped up with the final round on Saturday. The 4th Region was well-represented by 11 total players out of Bowling Green, South Warren, and Logan County High School. With an impressive top-10 finish, South...
WBKO
Football Friday Night, 10-7-22
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As many schools in the region had bye weeks due to Fall Break, Week 8 was still action-packed for those hitting the gridiron. Lauren Floyd and Ana Medina join forces one last time to showcase the best of the best in high school football and recap Ana’s legacy on FFN.
WBKO
Annual “Hammer-In” celebrates metalworkers at Kentucky Museum
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Museum hosted a celebration of metal workers today on WKU’s campus, and allowed metal workers to show the public a glimpse into their everyday lives. The annual, celebratory event called “Hammer-In” gives the community an opportunity to learn about the trade of...
WBKO
National Corvette Museum hosts Bowling GreenCon 2022
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The National Corvette Museum is home to the rich history of the Corvette, but today it is home to Bowling Green Con 2022. The annual comic convention is held every October, showcasing the latest pop culture has to offer. From comic books, to video games,...
WBKO
Registration open for upcoming Bowling Green Veterans Parade
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The annual Veterans Parade in Bowling Green is less than a month away. City officials said the event will be held in downtown Bowling Green Nov. 5 rain or shine beginning at 10 a.m. Anyone wanting to participate can visit here to register. Registration is...
WBKO
Duncan Hines’ family member reacts to exhibit in Kentucky Museum
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - When people hear the name Duncan Hines, they probably think of those boxes of cake mix in the grocery stores. Some even thought he was a fictional character like Betty Crocker or the Pillsbury Doughboy. “He was a real person, unlike some other trademark icons...
WBKO
What to do to get in the fall-time spirit in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - When Bowling *green* leaves begin to turn orange, red and yellow, the town follows suit by bringing back all the fun fall-time activities for the public. Whether it’s riding on the hayride, visiting the pumpkin patch, exploring the scare crow trail, making your way through...
WBKO
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Helen Canler
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Helen Canler has been a fixture of Logan County Head Start for the past 48 years. During that time, she has been a teacher, bus driver, cook, and mentor. Her journey with Head Start began when she took her daughter there for kindergarten in 1974....
WBKO
Home a total loss after field fire in Smiths Grove
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A field fire at a farm on Hayes Lodge Road swept over a Smiths Grove farm on Thursday. According to the Smiths Grove Volunteer Fire Chief, it began after the owner started a “controlled burn” in a field, but the wind got up and embers of the blaze caught some straw on fire at the back corner of the home.
WBKO
Warming Trend Getting Underway!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After our coldest morning of the young Fall season, readings are set to rebound!. Heading into this week, sunshine continues with another warming trend in store. Rain is becoming badly-needed, with numerous counties now under outdoor burn bans. We do have a decent chance for showers Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Another cooldown comes our way at the end of next week.
WBKO
BGPD preparing for annual Trunk or Treat event
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police Department is preparing for their annual Trunk or Treat event set for Oct. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. The event is one that has numerous community partners volunteer for the event. As of Friday, the event has 10 spots open to...
WBKO
Jackson’s Orchard annual Pumpkin Fest to last two more weekends in October
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This weekend and the next two weekends, Jackson’s Orchard is hosting their annual fall Pumpkin Fest. Jackson’s Orchard has been a family favorite in Bowling Green since 1966. Whether you like hay rides, apple cider or picking your very own pumpkin- there’s something...
WBKO
Hart County leaders issue burn ban
HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Hart County has now joined an ever growing list of counties to issue a burn ban effective until further notice. Hart County Judge-Executive Joe Choate issued the ban Friday and the ban impacts all outdoor burning with the exception of campfires in an established campground.
WBKO
A shoplifting complaint at Glasgow’s Walmart leads to 3 drug arrests
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department responded to a shoplifting complaint at Walmart in Glasgow Wednesday that ended in three arrested on drug charges. Police say 65-year-old Rosemary Fattaruso was eating items she had taken off the shelf and 36-year-old Dianna Fattaruso was taking tags off store items before giving them to Rosemary.
