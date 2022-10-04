SAN ANTONIO, TX. (WBKO) - With just minutes remaining and trailing by three points, the WKU offense was driving to tie or take the lead, but could not convert on a critical fourth down as UTSA went on to win, 31-28, Saturday night at the Alamodome. The loss dropped the Hilltoppers to 3-3 for the season and 1-1 in Conference USA play. UTSA improved to 4-2 overall and 2-0 in league competition.

