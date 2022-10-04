What happened to Lonzo Ball? Expert medical analysis on knee injury, setbacks and road to recovery for Bulls guard

Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
Draymond Green video provides perfect trade opportunity for Warriors: Top 4 landing spots Golden State should consider after fight with Jordan Poole
Draymond Green is at it again. We're barely into preseason, and the Warriors' fiery forward is already the center of yet another controversial incident, this time a practice altercation with Jordan Poole. In the immediate aftermath, the Warriors said all the right things about downplaying the incident. Stephen Curry spoke...
Sporting News
Saivion Smith injury update: Lions CB taken off field in ambulance after suffering neck injury vs. Patriots
Lions CB Saivion Smith appeared to suffer a severe neck injury during Sunday's game against the Patriots. Smith, 24, went down after colliding with New England TE Hunter Henry early in the first quarter. He laid motionless for several minutes before Detroit's medical staff placed him on a back board....
Sporting News
Top NBA centers for 2022-23: Ranking all 30 starters
We're ranking all 30 NBA starters at every position during the offseason. Center is up next. A few caveats before we begin — coaches don't release their starting fives before tipoff of games, let alone in October when they've barely seen how their players perform together. These starting units for all 30 teams are my best guesses, but there will inevitably be some that I get wrong.
NBA・
Aleksej Pokusevski's Age Provides Unique Opportunity to Gain Valuable Experience Before Prime
Aleksej Pokusevski isn't even 21-years-old yet, but is already entering his third NBA season which gives him valuable experience.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sporting News
Teddy Bridgewater injury update: Dolphins QB out amid league's new concussion protocol
This story has been updated from a previous version. The Dolphins' quarterback situation has gone from bad to worse following an injury to backup signal-caller Teddy Bridgewater in Miami's game at the Jets. Bridgewater was hit with a corner blitz by rookie Sauce Gardner around the 13-minute mark of the...
Sporting News
Who is Skylar Thompson? Dolphins' preseason QB hero enters game vs. Jets after Teddy Bridgewater injury
The Dolphins were already without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday, and with Teddy Bridgewater suffering an injury on his first play from scrimmage, the Dolphins turn to a Day 3 passer to guide them the rest of the way in Week 5. In relief of Bridgewater, in steps rookie Skylar...
NFL・
Sporting News
How has Tom Brady fared after losing two consecutive games? Impressive stat surfaces for Buccaneers quarterback after two losses
When Tom Brady and the Buccaneers host the Falcons on Sunday, the star quarterback will be looking to avoid his longest losing streak in two decades. Tampa Bay started the season 2-0, but after back-to-back losses to the Packers and Chiefs, Brady is staring at his first three-game losing streak since 2002 as a member of the Patriots, as ESPN's Jeff Darlington pointed out.
Sporting News
Top of Phillies' lineup has room to improve heading into NLDS matchup with Braves
ST. LOUIS — The Philadelphia celebration a decade in the making was only a few minutes old, and the champagne and beer were still flying through in the Phillies' clubhouse as Kyle Schwarber grabbed Rhys Hoskins and wrapped him up in a bear hug. With the music blaring, Schwarber,...
Comments / 0