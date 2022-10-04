Read full article on original website
NME
Lil Nas X responds to Andrew Tate criticism: “Never gonna let you smash, loser”
Lil Nas X has taken to Twitter to ask controversial internet personality Andrew Tate to “please stop mentioning me”. Tate has previously called Lil Nas X “dangerous” and recently did an interview where he claimed he wasn’t “the worst influence out here. You have Lil Nas X twerking on the devil in music videos which our children are digesting, you have drill artists rapping about stabbing people to death in the middle of a knife crime epidemic.
NME
Justin Bieber postpones Asia tour dates due to health
Justin Bieber‘s upcoming tour dates in Asia this year have officially been postponed due to the Canadian popstar’s health condition. Concert promoter AEG Presents revealed the postponement in a social media post earlier today (October 7), announcing that the ‘Justice’ world tour dates will be rescheduled for next year “subject to venue and date availability”. With this announcement, Justin Bieber’s ‘Justice’ world tour has officially ended with his performance at Rock In Rio.
NME
Caroline Polachek shares track written for Kurt Cobain opera
Caroline Polachek has shared a new track written for Kurt Cobain-inspired opera Last Days. Oliver Leith’s Last Days opera is based on Gus Van Sant’s 2005 film of the same name, which was inspired by the missing five days between Cobain absconding from a rehab facility in Los Angeles and killing himself in an outbuilding of his Seattle home. It is currently being performed at London’s Royal Opera House until October 11.
NME
Rivers Cuomo reflects on “blowing minds” at Harvard following Weezer’s success
Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo has spoken about going incognito at Harvard University following the success of their self-titled debut. Released in 1994, Weezer’s self-titled debut (also known as the ‘Blue Album’) reached number 16 in the Billboard 200 chart and was certified triple platinum within a year.
Hollywood star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson confirms that running for president is 'off the table': 'The most important thing to me is being a daddy'
"My number one priority is my daughters," said Johnson, a father of three, during an interview with "CBS Sunday Morning."
NME
Right Said Fred label Beyoncé “arrogant” for using ‘I’m Too Sexy’ without permission
Right Said Fred have reportedly called Beyoncé “arrogant” for using part of their song ‘I’m Too Sexy’ in her ‘Renaissance‘ track ‘Alien Superstar’. Speaking to the Sun at the 2022 Broadcast Music Inc Awards in London, Fred and Richard Fairbrass said that Beyoncé used elements of their song without seeking permission first.
NME
‘The Midnight Club’: first episode breaks jump scares world record
The first episode of Mike Flanagan’s new Netflix thriller series The Midnight Club has broken a world record for jump scares. Based on the book series by Christopher Pike, the new show has been developed by the team behind The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor.
NME
Kevin Smith’s long-awaited Prince documentary to finally “see the light” of day
Kevin Smith’s long-awaited documentary about Prince is set to finally “see the light” of day”. The director had previously revealed the access he had to Prince before the musician’s death from a fentanyl overdose in 2016. Smith had spent hours talking to Prince at his...
NME
Pavement are like “a tiger let out of the cage” on reunion tour
Pavement have reflected on their latest reunion, saying they feel like “a tiger let out of the cage” now they’re back on the road. The indie legends initially announced a reunion tour in 2019, which was then delayed due to COVID and eventually kicked off in Los Angeles in May, where they played their first gig in nearly 12 years.
NME
Watch Eddie Vedder cover The Cure’s ‘Just Like Heaven’
Eddie Vedder performed a cover of The Cure‘s ‘Just Like Heaven’ at a solo show this week – check it out below. On Friday night (October 7), the Pearl Jam frontman played a gig with his band The Earthlings at the Dolby Live at Park MGM venue in Las Vegas.
NME
Square Enix recommends changing your ‘Final Fantasy 14’ password following attempted hack
Square Enix has raised the alarm about an attempted hack of Final Fantasy 14’s account management system, and is encouraging players to change their passwords. In a post on the Lodestone blog, the publisher revealed that it was experiencing an attack that is attempting to gain access to the Square Enix Account Management System, by using email address and password combinations that seem to have been obtained from other companies’ online services.
NME
Palace launch new online space for global DJ mixes on Apple Music
Palace – the influential London-based skateboard and clothing brand – have today (October 7) launched a new space for global DJ mixes. The brand’s global DJ Mix page launched exclusively on Apple Music and featured commissioned DJ mixes from the likes of Omar S, Robert Hood and Rory Milanes.
NME
Watch the chaotic trailer for ‘The White Lotus’ season two
HBO has released the official trailer for The White Lotus season 2 – check it out below. The original The White Lotus was meant to be a standalone miniseries but following critical acclaim and high ratings, showrunner and writer Mike White has returned for another season. Featuring almost an...
NME
The Who surprise fans with rare song during Long Island gig
The Who have surprised fans in Long Island with a song that’s only been played a handful of times by the band in the last 40 years. During the gig, which took place on October 7, Roger Daltrey and co played ‘Young Man’s Blues’ as an extra encore.
