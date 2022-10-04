Square Enix has raised the alarm about an attempted hack of Final Fantasy 14’s account management system, and is encouraging players to change their passwords. In a post on the Lodestone blog, the publisher revealed that it was experiencing an attack that is attempting to gain access to the Square Enix Account Management System, by using email address and password combinations that seem to have been obtained from other companies’ online services.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO