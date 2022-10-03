Read full article on original website
969wsig.com
James Madison releases 2023 lacrosse schedule
HARRISONBURG, Va. – James Madison lacrosse has unveiled its 17-game, regular-season schedule for the 2023 season, which includes its first year as an affiliate member of the American Athletic Conference, head coach Shelley Klaes announced Thursday morning. JMU is set to play eight games each on the road and...
969wsig.com
JMU Women’s Soccer wins at Texas State to take over first place
SAN MARCOS, Texas – A trio of goals allowed James Madison to move into sole possession of first place in the Sun Belt Conference, taking down Texas State, 3-1, in women’s soccer action on Thursday night at the Bobcats Soccer Complex. The Dukes extend their unbeaten streak to...
andnowuknow.com
Shuman Farms Teams Up With Football Player Stetson Bennett; John Shuman Comments
REIDSVILLE, GA - Onions and football are a match made in heaven. Why, you ask? Because the two have come together in a unique partnership that is sure to elevate tailgates all season long. In a new NIL brand partnership, Shuman Farms has teamed up with Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett.
969wsig.com
James Madison Men’s Golf falls in playoff at Georgia State
DULUTH, Ga. – James Madison men’s golf nearly picked up its first team title of the season on Tuesday afternoon, sitting atop the leaderboard but falling in a one-hole playoff to close out the Georgia State Invitational, hosted at the par-72, 6,707-yard Berkeley Hills Country Club. The Dukes...
969wsig.com
Royals’ Field Hockey falls to unbeaten Shenandoah
WINCHESTER, Va. – EMU field hockey traveled north Wednesday to take on nationally-ranked Shenandoah University. The Hornets picked up four goals in each half en route to an 8-0 home win over EMU. Records: EMU 5-4, 0-2 ODAC | Shenandoah 11-0, 2-0 ODAC. Highlights. • 7′ – Shenandoah took...
969wsig.com
Bridgewater Field Hockey wins ODAC opener over Randolph-Macon
BRIDGEWATER, Va. — The Bridgewater College field hockey team opened up ODAC play with a 2-0 shutout victory against Randolph-Macon at the Jopson Athletic Complex on Wednesday night. THE BASICS. Final Score: Bridgewater 2, Randolph-Macon 0. Records: Bridgewater 4-4, 1-0 ODAC; Randolph-Macon 3-7, 0-1 ODAC. HOW IT HAPPENED. •...
969wsig.com
EMU Volleyball rolls past Hollins in three sets
HARRISONBURG, Va. – The EMU women’s volleyball team came into Tuesday’s matchup against Hollins looking to move their overall record to .500 and move above .500 in the ODAC. Check and check. Eight different Royals had at least one kill, EMU picked up 12 service aces and...
969wsig.com
JMU’s Koons, Sadek wrap up 2022 ITA All-American Championships
TULSA, Okla. – James Madison’s Holden Koons and Youssef Sadek completed play at the 2022 ITA All-American Championships after four days of action (Oct. 1-4) at the Michael D. Case Tennis Center on the campus of the University of Tulsa and at the Case Tennis Center at LaFortune Park.
969wsig.com
Shelor’s two goals lead BC Men’s Soccer past Randolph
BRIDGEWATER, Va. – The Bridgewater men’s soccer team defeated Randolph 2-1 on Wednesday behind a two goal performance from Matthew Shelor. Records: Bridgewater 7-2-2 (3-1-0), Randolph 5-3-1(2-2-1) HOW IT HAPPENED. • The first shot of the game found the back of the net. James Yeboah took a free...
AOL Corp
These two Georgia restaurants rank among the nation’s best. What they’re known for
Georgia is home to two top restaurants — including the nation’s best-kept secret, new rankings show. Joe’s at the Jepson in Savannah joins Glen-Ella Springs Inn & Restaurant in Clarkesville in making it onto lists of top 10 best places to eat in the United States, according to results published Sept. 27.
South Carolina university investigates claim that professor participated in 2017 ‘Unite the Right’ rally
Furman University announced it was investigating claims that one of its professors participated in a rally affiliated with white supremacist groups.
PhillyBite
Virginia's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
Virginia - A Virginia All, You Can Eat Buffet may be the perfect option if you're hungry and looking for a good meal. You'll have no problem finding something delicious with many restaurants to choose from. From Mongolian fare to classic breakfast spreads, you'll be able to find a variety of foods at this type of buffet.
WJCL
Police: Georgia Southern student charged with molesting teen he talked to online
STATESBORO, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. A Georgia Southern University student is behind bars in the Bulloch County Jail on charges he molested a runaway he was communicating with on Snapchat. According to a police report obtained by WJCL 22 News, Georgia Southern University Police found the...
wrbl.com
Georgia Senate Debate: Warnock, Walker to clash in exclusive event
Nexstar Media is set to host a multi-market live telecast of a debate between the major party candidates for U.S. Senator from Georgia: incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The debate will be the only scheduled face-to-face meeting between the two candidates. It will take place on Friday, October 14 at 7:00 p.m. ET, at the J.W. Marriott Savannah in Savannah’s Plant Riverside District.
969wsig.com
Harrisonburg Tourism sees rebound in visitors, spending in 2021
HARRISONBURG, Va – Recently released numbers from the Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) have revealed that Harrisonburg had a very good 2021 when it comes to visitors and the money they spent locally. Harrisonburg’s tourism economy saw tremendous growth in 2021, returning to. near 2019 pre-pandemic levels and seeing...
Georgia Southern University Police arrest three in aftermath of weekend armed robbery
Georgia Southern University Police have arrested three people in connection with an armed robbery that was reported on campus at approximately 8 p.m. on Oct. 1. None of those arrested are Georgia Southern students. According to the victim, three males approached him near the Southern Courtyard residence hall, brandished a...
WJCL
Breeze Airways announces new, nonstop flights from Savannah to New Orleans, New York
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Breeze Airways announces direct flights from Savannah. Breeze Airways has announced new direct flights out of Savannah. On Thursday, the airline announced direct flights to New Orleans and New York's Westchester County Airport, near New York City. Breeze will announce further details as...
wtoc.com
Woman airlifted to hospital after being shot by sister in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Statesboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at Stadium Walk apartments on Wednesday. According to police, they found a 32-year-old woman with gun shot injuries at the scene. They say she had a single gunshot wound to the back. The shooting victim was...
WJCL
Walmart announces several stores in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry to close ahead of Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: A Savannah Walmart seen empty Thursday evening. Walmart locations across Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry are set to close ahead of Hurricane Ian's arrival to the area. The following stores will close starting at 5 p.m. Thursday and will reopen when it's safe to do...
Campus police ID UGA student arrested after alleged social media threat
University of Georgia Police say a first-year UGA student from Virginia has been arrested and removed from campus: the student is accused of posting terroristic threats on social media. Stuart Harris from Charlottesville Virginia was booked into the Athens-Clarke County jail. From WSB TV…. A University of Georgia freshman is...
