Harrisonburg, VA

James Madison releases 2023 lacrosse schedule

HARRISONBURG, Va. – James Madison lacrosse has unveiled its 17-game, regular-season schedule for the 2023 season, which includes its first year as an affiliate member of the American Athletic Conference, head coach Shelley Klaes announced Thursday morning. JMU is set to play eight games each on the road and...
JMU Women's Soccer wins at Texas State to take over first place

SAN MARCOS, Texas – A trio of goals allowed James Madison to move into sole possession of first place in the Sun Belt Conference, taking down Texas State, 3-1, in women's soccer action on Thursday night at the Bobcats Soccer Complex. The Dukes extend their unbeaten streak to...
James Madison Men's Golf falls in playoff at Georgia State

DULUTH, Ga. – James Madison men's golf nearly picked up its first team title of the season on Tuesday afternoon, sitting atop the leaderboard but falling in a one-hole playoff to close out the Georgia State Invitational, hosted at the par-72, 6,707-yard Berkeley Hills Country Club. The Dukes...
Royals' Field Hockey falls to unbeaten Shenandoah

WINCHESTER, Va. – EMU field hockey traveled north Wednesday to take on nationally-ranked Shenandoah University. The Hornets picked up four goals in each half en route to an 8-0 home win over EMU. Records: EMU 5-4, 0-2 ODAC | Shenandoah 11-0, 2-0 ODAC. Highlights. • 7′ – Shenandoah took...
Bridgewater Field Hockey wins ODAC opener over Randolph-Macon

BRIDGEWATER, Va. — The Bridgewater College field hockey team opened up ODAC play with a 2-0 shutout victory against Randolph-Macon at the Jopson Athletic Complex on Wednesday night. THE BASICS. Final Score: Bridgewater 2, Randolph-Macon 0. Records: Bridgewater 4-4, 1-0 ODAC; Randolph-Macon 3-7, 0-1 ODAC. HOW IT HAPPENED. •...
EMU Volleyball rolls past Hollins in three sets

HARRISONBURG, Va. – The EMU women's volleyball team came into Tuesday's matchup against Hollins looking to move their overall record to .500 and move above .500 in the ODAC. Check and check. Eight different Royals had at least one kill, EMU picked up 12 service aces and...
JMU's Koons, Sadek wrap up 2022 ITA All-American Championships

TULSA, Okla. – James Madison's Holden Koons and Youssef Sadek completed play at the 2022 ITA All-American Championships after four days of action (Oct. 1-4) at the Michael D. Case Tennis Center on the campus of the University of Tulsa and at the Case Tennis Center at LaFortune Park.
Shelor's two goals lead BC Men's Soccer past Randolph

BRIDGEWATER, Va. – The Bridgewater men's soccer team defeated Randolph 2-1 on Wednesday behind a two goal performance from Matthew Shelor. Records: Bridgewater 7-2-2 (3-1-0), Randolph 5-3-1(2-2-1) HOW IT HAPPENED. • The first shot of the game found the back of the net. James Yeboah took a free...
Virginia's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

Virginia - A Virginia All, You Can Eat Buffet may be the perfect option if you're hungry and looking for a good meal. You'll have no problem finding something delicious with many restaurants to choose from. From Mongolian fare to classic breakfast spreads, you'll be able to find a variety of foods at this type of buffet.
Georgia Senate Debate: Warnock, Walker to clash in exclusive event

Nexstar Media is set to host a multi-market live telecast of a debate between the major party candidates for U.S. Senator from Georgia: incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The debate will be the only scheduled face-to-face meeting between the two candidates. It will take place on Friday, October 14 at 7:00 p.m. ET, at the J.W. Marriott Savannah in Savannah's Plant Riverside District.
Harrisonburg Tourism sees rebound in visitors, spending in 2021

HARRISONBURG, Va – Recently released numbers from the Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) have revealed that Harrisonburg had a very good 2021 when it comes to visitors and the money they spent locally. Harrisonburg's tourism economy saw tremendous growth in 2021, returning to. near 2019 pre-pandemic levels and seeing...
Woman airlifted to hospital after being shot by sister in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Statesboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at Stadium Walk apartments on Wednesday. According to police, they found a 32-year-old woman with gun shot injuries at the scene. They say she had a single gunshot wound to the back. The shooting victim was...
Campus police ID UGA student arrested after alleged social media threat

University of Georgia Police say a first-year UGA student from Virginia has been arrested and removed from campus: the student is accused of posting terroristic threats on social media. Stuart Harris from Charlottesville Virginia was booked into the Athens-Clarke County jail. From WSB TV…. A University of Georgia freshman is...
