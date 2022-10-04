Read full article on original website
Phillies hold off Cardinals 2-0 to sweep NL wild-card series
ST. LOUIS (AP)The Phillies wasted no time taking their raucous celebration from the infield at Busch Stadium, where the Cardinals had trudged off to mourn the end of an era, into the visiting clubhouse, where the champagne flowed freely and Calum Scott’s ”Dancing On My Own” pounded through the speakers.
Rays aim to rebound from wild-card loss to Guardians
One day after ending an eight-game postseason losing streak, the Cleveland Guardians will look to record another milestone when they face the visiting Tampa Bay Rays in Game 2 of the best-of-three American League wild-card series on Saturday. Cleveland moved one win from advancing to the Division Series with its...
Marte in Mets lineup, Álvarez also on playoff roster vs Pads
NEW YORK (AP)All-Star right fielder Starling Marte was in the New York Mets’ starting lineup for their playoff opener Friday night against San Diego, back from a broken finger that sidelined him the past month. Marte had been out since breaking the middle finger on his right (throwing) hand...
Padres hammer Scherzer, rout Mets 7-1 in playoff opener
NEW YORK (AP)After pounding Max Scherzer in a stunning romp, the San Diego Padres are halfway home in the wild-card round. Josh Bell and Manny Machado smashed two of San Diego’s four homers off an ineffective Scherzer, and the Padres blew out the New York Mets 7-1 on Friday night in their playoff opener.
MLB’s postseason is here: A guide to the 12-team playoffs
Major League Baseball’s postseason has a little more heft this season. The playoffs are here, with the first games played on Friday. The postseason begins with a field of 12 teams – up from last year’s 10 – and includes a best-of-three format for the opening wild-card round.
