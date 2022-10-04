Read full article on original website
Letter to the editor: The death cult destroying America
What would you call a group of people who want to kill freedom of speech? Freedom of the press? The freedom to keep and bear arms to protect yourself and your family? The freedom of religion? The electoral system by which we elect presidents? The Supreme Court by packing it for political purposes? Our justice system which has always been based on equal justice equally applied to everyone? The FBI by turning it into a bunch of partisan hacks?
Rep. Schiff, DCCC chairman Maloney fundraise on swanky Paris balcony a month out from election
Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y., attended an event seeking donations for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) in Paris last week.
20th Congressional District: McCarthy enjoys broad advantage over challenger Wood
It takes faith to go up against a dominant incumbent in a district where registration numbers alone point to another landslide. Schoolteacher Marisa Wood says she has that faith. "I think sometimes we take for granted what's right in front of us," the Democrat challenging Rep. Kevin McCarthy for California's...
