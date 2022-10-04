Read full article on original website
Community Voices: California's growing antimicrobial resistance challenges demand a federal response
A simmering epidemic is taking shape here in California, and effective treatments to stop it are getting harder to find. In 2020 alone, the CDC has reported that antibiotic-resistant infections and related deaths increased by 15 percent. Sure, a portion of this was due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but what far too many people don’t know is that antimicrobial resistance is an increasingly urgent threat throughout the country, and it takes many forms here in California.
JOE MATHEWS: Proposition 30 shows some nerve
Will climate change destroy California’s broken governing system?. That’s the most interesting question posed by the most interesting measure on this November’s statewide ballot. Proposition 30 might be dismissed as just another attempt to raise taxes on the rich. But it actually may represent the beginning of an existential contest — between the urgency of the 21st century climate crisis and the endurance of the state’s dysfunctional 19th century constitutional order.
Our View: From governor to tax board, voters to decide statewide offices
A Republican Party candidate has not won a statewide office in 15 years. There’s a slim chance that record will be broken this year. And it didn’t help that the Republican Party wasted momentum and candidates on last year’s failed attempt to recall Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Letter to the editor: Quality of life falling
After reading Wednesday morning’s Californian article, “Newsom calls for tax on oil profits as fuel spike,” I just wanted to throw up. More of the same liberal election-time pandering from our ruling class politicians trying to change the narrative on the real reason your fuel prices, along with everything else in California, are so high. These people need a class in economics and the laws of supply and demand. In addition, think about the devastating green policies they have put in place that are responsible for California’s energy woes and your high cost of living.
Report: Plane landed hard, then climbed again before crash
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Witnesses reported seeing a small plane make a hard landing at a Southern California airport, immediately take off again and then climb erratically before slamming into the runway nose-first, killing both people on board, according to a preliminary report. A flight instructor and a...
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 4' game
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily 4" game were:. (six, nine, seven, seven) ¶ Ticket-holders with all four winning numbers in the order given win the top prize. Lesser amounts are also awarded to ticket-holders with other varying combinations of the winning numbers.
