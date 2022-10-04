After reading Wednesday morning’s Californian article, “Newsom calls for tax on oil profits as fuel spike,” I just wanted to throw up. More of the same liberal election-time pandering from our ruling class politicians trying to change the narrative on the real reason your fuel prices, along with everything else in California, are so high. These people need a class in economics and the laws of supply and demand. In addition, think about the devastating green policies they have put in place that are responsible for California’s energy woes and your high cost of living.

