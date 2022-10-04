The Titans will be returning to HBO Max starting Thursday, November 3 for their fourth season, the streaming platform confirmed. After the two-episode premiere, one episode will be dropped weekly through December 1. More episodes from Season 4 will be released in 2023. Watch a teaser trailer for the brand-new season in the video posted above. Titans Season 4 logline reads, “Having saved Gotham, the Titans hit the road to head back to San Francisco. But after a stop in Metropolis, they find themselves in the crosshairs of a supernatural cult with powers unlike anything they’ve faced before.” RELATED: ‘Doom Patrol’ Season...

TV SERIES ・ 24 MINUTES AGO