Read full article on original website
Related
‘Titans’ Season 4 Teaser Trailer: HBO Max Confirms Premiere Date & Previews Beast Boy’s Supersuit
The Titans will be returning to HBO Max starting Thursday, November 3 for their fourth season, the streaming platform confirmed. After the two-episode premiere, one episode will be dropped weekly through December 1. More episodes from Season 4 will be released in 2023. Watch a teaser trailer for the brand-new season in the video posted above. Titans Season 4 logline reads, “Having saved Gotham, the Titans hit the road to head back to San Francisco. But after a stop in Metropolis, they find themselves in the crosshairs of a supernatural cult with powers unlike anything they’ve faced before.” RELATED: ‘Doom Patrol’ Season...
Refinery29
Money Diary: A Junior Producer In London On 42k
Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny. This week: "I’m a 24-year-old junior producer living...
Comments / 0