Farm Fest Fun
The 2nd annual Family Friday Farm Fest was held in the Gettysburg Rec Park on Friday evening. Families from around the region enjoyed an evening of bilingual (Spanish-English) fun. The evening included music, pumpkin painting, crafts, games, a scarecrow contest, and more. Congrats to the winners of the 2022 pie-eating...
Rotary to honor Habitat volunteer
Having demonstrated the fundamental tenet of Rotary International of service above self, Carl L. “Pete” Ricker is the recipient of the 2022 Dwight D. Eisenhower Humanitarian Award. Presented by the Rotary Club of Gettysburg, this award is given to residents of Adams County who demonstrate a life-long commitment...
GARA moves forward, with a little help from its friends
The Gettysburg Rec Park has been fortunate to have a community that has helped build and maintain the park. Many of the buildings, ball fields, pavilions and playgrounds were built by the efforts of the community members who raised funds or donated their time, money and supplies. This year, we are again thankful for new additions that were donated to the park through teamwork with local organizations.
2022 Giving Spree goes live on Nov. 3
The Adams County Community Foundation Giving Spree, returns on Thursday, November 3, 2022, marking its twelfth year. The Community Foundation is keeping the Giving Spree virtual and outdoors for one more year. Last year 2,500 Giving Spree donors gave $3.08 million making it the largest (per capita) “give day” in...
Totally 80’s Musical Rolls On Stage!
Gettysburg Community Theatre, the non-profit 501c3 organization located within the first block of Lincoln Square at 49 York Street, will present their student production of the musical Xanadu October 6-17, 2022 with performances live on stage at 7:00 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays, as well as 2:00 p.m. on Sundays. “The...
GNP Deer Management Program will run through March 2023
Gettysburg National Military Park and Eisenhower National Historic Site will conduct lethal removal of white-tailed deer as part of the White-tailed Deer Management Plan/Environmental Impact Statement between October 2022 through March 2023. This action addresses over-browsing of native vegetation and agricultural crops and is a management strategy that supports long- term protection, preservation, and restoration of critical elements of the cultural landscape and other natural and cultural resources while maintaining a deer population at both park units. The cultural landscapes of both park units are fundamental resources and critical to the interpretation of the events that took place at each park.
Arts Council features work by Gabe Clarke and Melissa Ring in October
Spray paint artwork by Gabe Clarke and fantasy photographic artwork by Melissa Ring will be featured in the reception hall and the gallery at the ACAC’s Arts Education Center, 125 South Washington Street, Gettysburg, during the month of October. A First Friday opening reception is scheduled for Friday, October 7, 5-7 p.m. It is free and open to the public. A selfie booth will be available offered by Melissa Ring.
Gettysburg’s Cottage Crêperie offers coffee tasting and pairing event
Coffee Connoisseurs and those who want to learn more about coffee are invited to an interactive presentation, coffee tasting, and dessert pairing at the Cottage Crêperie, 33 Steinwehr Avenue, Gettysburg, on October 6 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Participants will experience five different coffee roasts, each paired with a...
Gettysburg Connection to host live state representative debate
Gettysburg Connection, along with the Gettysburg College Eisenhower Institute, Public Policy Program, and Political Science Department. will host a live debate among the three candidates for Pennsylvania State Representative from the 91st District on Wednesday Oct. 19. The event is free and the public is encouraged to attend. The candidates...
Obituary: Catherine E. Bigham
Catherine E. Bigham, 91, of Gettysburg, PA died Thursday morning, October 6, 2022 at the Gettysburg Center. Born July 8, 1931 in Fairfield, PA she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Manerva (Moritz) Bigham. Catherine worked for over 35 years as a bookkeeper for G.C. Murphy Department Stores....
Obituary: Joyce Evelyn Walter
Joyce Evelyn Walter, 87, 1740 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg, PA passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at the Gettysburg Hospital. She was born September 24, 1935 in Gettysburg, PA the daughter of the late Ralph and Mariam Beck Guise. Her husband, Paul Allen Walter died in 2006. Joyce was a...
Obituary: Sandra Ann McCleaf
Sandra Ann (Reid) McCleaf, 81, peacefully passed away at Genesis Gettysburg Center from Alzheimers early in the morning of Wednesday, October 5th. Sandy was born in Taneytown, MD and was the daughter of the late Kermit Reid, Sr. and the late Catherine Reid. Her memory will be cherished by...
Obituary: Clement F. Leone
Clement F. Leone, 98, of Gettysburg & Hanover, PA died on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. He was born July 5, 1924 in Baltimore, MD. He was the husband of the late Sylvia Leone, (nee Iafolla). He was the son of the late Estella I. Austin, & stepson of the late...
Gettysburg Fall brush pickup announced
The Gettysburg Fall brush pick up will take place Monday, Nov. 7 through Thursday, Nov. 10. Public Works will go around town twice that week picking up brush only. Please do not mix leaves and grass clippings with brush. Those items can be dropped off at the Public Works building on 457 East Middle Street.
11 workers charged with animal cruelty following a PETA exposé of Plainville Farms
The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) has filed animal cruelty charges against 11 people for alleged inhumane treatment of turkeys at seven farms across central and southeastern Pennsylvania. The workers were employed by Plainville Farms of New Oxford to capture and crate turkeys that were destined for food processing plants. The...
Obituary: Rodger J. Gingco
Rodger J. Gingco, 57, of Gettysburg, PA passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at his home. He was born May 28, 1965 at Mercy Hospital in Baltimore, MD to his parents Rodelio Joseph Gingco and Geraldine Gertrude (Kulinski) Gingco. In addition to his parents, Rodger is survived by his brother,...
Forward thinking needed in Adams
We can only say the world is changing in “unforeseen” ways if we haven’t been paying attention. We haven’t yet experienced widespread disruptions here in Adams County, but things like supply shortages, crop losses, property and infrastructure damage, and prolonged power outages, are becoming daily more conceivable in light of what we see happening in so many other places in the world.
Adams County Reads One Book Programs Announced
Get ready to join the celebration with the Adams County Library System in October as each Adams County Library hosts programs and discussions featuring this year’s Adams County Reads One Book selection, “Leave Only Footprints” by Conor Knighton!. If you have not had an opportunity to read...
Devil’s Den will reopen tomorrow
Gettysburg National Military Park has announced that Devil’s Den will reopen to visitors on Friday, September 30. A six-month rehabilitation project was necessary to address significant erosion along walkways and unauthorized social trails that created safety hazards. The project reestablished the features that make up this segment of the battlefield and will allow visitors to better immerse themselves into the historic landscape that is essential to understanding the three-day Battle of Gettysburg.
Adams County Elections Office prepares for Nov. 8
The Adams County Office of Elections and Voter Registration, housed on the first floor of the Adams County Courthouse, is charged with administering elections in the county’s 21 townships and 13 boroughs. The office is supervised by the elections Board of Directors which is made up of the three...
Gettysburg Connection brings Adams County residents together to share news, activities, ideas, and interests. We publish local journalism that promotes civic engagement and community trust. We cover local governmental, educational, arts, sports, and community events. Gettysburg Connection includes a complete calendar of events for the Gettysburg area including Adams County. Gettysburg Connection is independently operated and not associated with any other media organization.https://gettysburgconnection.org
