The Grammy Award-winning Pacific Chorale, led by Artistic Director Robert Istad with special guest Pacific Symphony, launches its 2022-23 Season with a program featuring Jocelyn Hagen’s The Notebooks of Leonardo da Vinci, a stunning multi-media work for choir, orchestra, and film based on the imagery of the drawings, ideas, and writing that the Renaissance artist explored in his extensive collection of personal notebooks, on Saturday, October 15, 2022, 8 pm, at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall in Costa Mesa. Composed to honor da Vinci’s remarkable legacy on the 500th anniversary of his death in 2019, the nine-movement choral work is set to text from his notebooks, which draw on themes of art, science, nature and technology. The accompanying film, created by experimental filmmakers and video artists Isaac Gale, Joseph Midthun and Justin Schell, is set to the performers to provide flexibility with their musicality, rather than designed with a click-track that singers must follow.

