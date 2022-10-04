Read full article on original website
Related
oc-breeze.com
NASSP announces finalists for 2023 Principal of the Year
At the start of National Principals Month, the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) named David Arencibia, John Briquelet and Donna Hayward as finalists for the 2023 NASSP National Principal of the Year award. This annual award recognizes outstanding secondary school principals’ exemplary contributions to their schools, staff, students and the profession.
oc-breeze.com
Long Beach Vice Mayor Rex Richardson wins the general election fundraising race
Long Beach Vice Mayor Rex Richardson raised a total of $425,012.44 since July 1st as reported in the latest campaign finance reports posted on September 29th. Richardson outraised his opponent, an important signal of continued momentum going his way in the Long Beach Mayor’s race. “I am grateful for...
oc-breeze.com
Meet Janet Keo Conklin, candidate for La Palma City Council
The following is a candidate statement for Janet Keo Conklin, candidate for La Palma City Council:. I’m running for La Palma City Council because our city deserves a leader who will listen to residents and put in the time and energy needed to get things done. As your Councnilmember,...
oc-breeze.com
Top Ten Stories for October 02 through October 08
Top Ten Stories for October 02 through October 08 include unstable railroad tracks, the Oriental Fruit Fly, and an in-custody death. Top Ten Stories for October 02 through October 08 are the most-read stories at Orange County Breeze over the last week (excluding weather forecasts and events):. Featured photo. Cover...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oc-breeze.com
Seven day local weather forecast for October 9 through October 15
Seven day local weather forecast for October 9 through October 15. Details for seven day local weather forecast for October 9 through October 15. Sunday: Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
oc-breeze.com
Anaheim Plaza invites community to free Halloween Trick-or-Treat event on Saturday, October 29
Anaheim Plaza, an open-air shopping center just minutes from the Disneyland Resort, Angel Stadium and Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California, invites the community to its Halloween event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 29th. The event will feature trick-or-treating at participating retailers centerwide (while supplies last),...
oc-breeze.com
Tickets on sale for Jack O’ Lantern Jamboree community event
The community is invited to attend the City of Garden Grove’s Halloween-themed community event, Jack O’ Lantern Jamboree, on Saturday, October 22, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Atlantis Play Center, located in Garden Grove Park, at 13630 Atlantis Way. Tickets are on sale through Thursday, October 20 or until sold out.
oc-breeze.com
Chow down at the Aquarium of the Pacific’s Sea Fare Chowderfest on October 15, 2022
Foodies and friends of the fish are invited to the Aquarium of the Pacific’s annual Sea Fare Chowderfest fundraiser on Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Sea Fare guests can explore the indoor galleries while sampling hearty chowders, savory bites, fresh baked goods, craft beer, and wine from more than twenty local businesses. There will be live and silent auctions with dozens of items, trips, and experiences. Featured artists Sam Carter, Gina Hsiang, and Sküt will also be creating live Aquarium-inspired pieces of art, all available for bidding.
RELATED PEOPLE
oc-breeze.com
In-custody death of inmate from the Intake Release Center
On Thursday, September 29, 2022, an inmate housed at the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana died at the hospital. The inmate, Margarita Luna, 44, was booked into jail on September 11, 2022 by the Costa Mesa Police Department for grand theft. Luna was pronounced deceased at the hospital after...
oc-breeze.com
Weekly message from Neighborhood Church: Let adversity refine not define
James 1:2-4 Count it all joy, my brothers, when you meet trials of various kinds, for you know that the testing of your faith produces steadfastness. And let steadfastness have its full effect, that you may be perfect and complete, lacking in nothing. When difficulty happens in life how do...
oc-breeze.com
Pacific Chorale opens 2022-23 Season with Duruflé’s Requiem and Jocelyn Hagen’s The Notebooks of Leonardo da Vinci
The Grammy Award-winning Pacific Chorale, led by Artistic Director Robert Istad with special guest Pacific Symphony, launches its 2022-23 Season with a program featuring Jocelyn Hagen’s The Notebooks of Leonardo da Vinci, a stunning multi-media work for choir, orchestra, and film based on the imagery of the drawings, ideas, and writing that the Renaissance artist explored in his extensive collection of personal notebooks, on Saturday, October 15, 2022, 8 pm, at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall in Costa Mesa. Composed to honor da Vinci’s remarkable legacy on the 500th anniversary of his death in 2019, the nine-movement choral work is set to text from his notebooks, which draw on themes of art, science, nature and technology. The accompanying film, created by experimental filmmakers and video artists Isaac Gale, Joseph Midthun and Justin Schell, is set to the performers to provide flexibility with their musicality, rather than designed with a click-track that singers must follow.
Comments / 0