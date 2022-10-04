Read full article on original website
Antony’s Game In Numbers Manchester United 2-1 Everton
Antony had another great game on Sunday night, breaking a Manchester United record in the process.
Jesse Lingard should not be singled out for poor form this season – Steve Cooper
Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper says Jesse Lingard should not be singled out for his poor form this season.The former Manchester United midfielder has yet to produce following his surprise summer move to the City Ground, failing to contribute a goal or assist in his opening seven games as Forest have slumped to the bottom of the Premier League table.Lingard’s lack of contribution is more noticeable because of his profile, but, ahead of Monday’s crunch visit of Aston Villa, Cooper says all of his players’ performances should come under scrutiny.Asked whether Lingard had been frustrated with his start to life...
lastwordonsports.com
Oxford United Weekly Round-Up: Winless Run Continues But More Updates Behind the Scenes
Another frustrating week for Oxford United has come to a close with the U’s losing two more matches in the last seven days. Once again, there was some positive news off the pitch with a new chief executive appointed but the on-field issues remain a problem. Oxford United Weekly...
lastwordonsports.com
Arsenal Must Beware Not Only Liverpool But Over-Confidence
If the real battle in the Premier League this season is to finish second behind Manchester City, who in Erling Haaland may have signed not just a mere game-changer but an entire sport-changer, then Sunday’s clash between Arsenal and Liverpool at the Emirates could go a long way to deciding who finishes runner-up. Arsenal’s superb start to the season has given the Gunners and their fans immense confidence. However, as they prepare to face the side who have finished second behind City in two of the last four seasons and won the title in another, they must be careful not to let understandable confidence become dangerous over-confidence.
lastwordonsports.com
Jurgen Klopp Faces Selection Dilemma Over Key Midfielder Against Arsenal
Jurgen Klopp faces a selection conundrum this weekend as his Liverpool side play in-form Arsenal. The German manager selected a more attacking formation against Rangers, meaning Fabinho was dropped to the bench. Jurgen Klopp Faces Fabinho Selection Dilemma Against Arsenal. Will Klopp Start Fabinho Versus Arenal?. A change in formation...
lastwordonsports.com
Sunderland’s Anthony Patterson Can Follow in Jordan Pickford’s Footsteps
Sunderland’s Anthony Patterson has enjoyed a meteoric rise this past year. The 22-year-old goalkeeper has gone from playing on loan at National League side Notts County to becoming the Black Cats’ number one. He has easily stepped up to the Championship with many praising his performances. Should he continue to improve he could follow former Sunderland star Jordan Pickford and play at the highest level.
lastwordonsports.com
Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United Never Had Negotiation to Sign 231-Goal Striker Once Branded as ‘One of the Greatest of All Time’
Manchester United have never had any negotiations with either Barcelona or Atletico Madrid to sign Antoine Griezmann, confirms Fabrizio Romano. Despite past links to Old Trafford, the Frenchman hasn’t ever been close to joining the Red Devils and is unlikely to do so in the near future. Manchester United...
Southgate fears COVID-19 could wreck England's WCup hopes
England manager Gareth Southgate is weighing up how much access players will have with their families at the World Cup amid his fears that COVID-19 could derail the team's chances of success in Qatar
