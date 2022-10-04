If the real battle in the Premier League this season is to finish second behind Manchester City, who in Erling Haaland may have signed not just a mere game-changer but an entire sport-changer, then Sunday’s clash between Arsenal and Liverpool at the Emirates could go a long way to deciding who finishes runner-up. Arsenal’s superb start to the season has given the Gunners and their fans immense confidence. However, as they prepare to face the side who have finished second behind City in two of the last four seasons and won the title in another, they must be careful not to let understandable confidence become dangerous over-confidence.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO