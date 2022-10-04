ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
lastwordonsports.com

Arsenal Must Beware Not Only Liverpool But Over-Confidence

If the real battle in the Premier League this season is to finish second behind Manchester City, who in Erling Haaland may have signed not just a mere game-changer but an entire sport-changer, then Sunday’s clash between Arsenal and Liverpool at the Emirates could go a long way to deciding who finishes runner-up. Arsenal’s superb start to the season has given the Gunners and their fans immense confidence. However, as they prepare to face the side who have finished second behind City in two of the last four seasons and won the title in another, they must be careful not to let understandable confidence become dangerous over-confidence.
lastwordonsports.com

Sunderland’s Anthony Patterson Can Follow in Jordan Pickford’s Footsteps

Sunderland’s Anthony Patterson has enjoyed a meteoric rise this past year. The 22-year-old goalkeeper has gone from playing on loan at National League side Notts County to becoming the Black Cats’ number one. He has easily stepped up to the Championship with many praising his performances. Should he continue to improve he could follow former Sunderland star Jordan Pickford and play at the highest level.
lastwordonsports.com

Jurgen Klopp Faces Selection Dilemma Over Key Midfielder Against Arsenal

Jurgen Klopp faces a selection conundrum this weekend as his Liverpool side play in-form Arsenal. The German manager selected a more attacking formation against Rangers, meaning Fabinho was dropped to the bench. Jurgen Klopp Faces Fabinho Selection Dilemma Against Arsenal. Will Klopp Start Fabinho Versus Arenal?. A change in formation...
lastwordonsports.com

Liverpool Dealt Injury Blow as Midfielder to Undergo Surgery

Liverpool have been dealt an injury blow after it has emerged that midfield player Arthur is to undergo surgery on a quad muscle injury and will be unavailable for selection until January 2023 at the earliest. The Brazil international is with the Anfield club on a season-long loan from Italian...
lastwordonsports.com

Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United Never Had Negotiation to Sign 231-Goal Striker Once Branded as ‘One of the Greatest of All Time’

Manchester United have never had any negotiations with either Barcelona or Atletico Madrid to sign Antoine Griezmann, confirms Fabrizio Romano. Despite past links to Old Trafford, the Frenchman hasn’t ever been close to joining the Red Devils and is unlikely to do so in the near future. Manchester United...
lastwordonsports.com

Remembering Notable Games: Philadelphia Union and Toronto FC

PREVIEW – With the Supporters Shield having slipped away from Philadelphia Union’s grasp, attention turns to securing the top spot in the Eastern Conference. Their final game of the regular MLS season comes at Subaru Park, to host a Toronto team with nothing to play for. With an...
lastwordonsports.com

The Trivalry: Part II – The Federer-Nadal Rivalry

In the second of his four-part series examining the extraordinary three-way “Trivalry” between Federer, Nadal and Djokovic, Martin Keady, our resident tennis historian, examines the specific rivalry between Federer and Nadal. Before there was “The Trivalry” between Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, which has finally ended...
lastwordonsports.com

Three Takeaways: Cloé Lacasse Scores First CanWNT Goal in Win

ANALYSIS – Cloé Lacasse scored her first-ever CanWNT goal as Canada got past Argentina with a 2-0 win in Cádiz, Spain. At a moment in the game, it looked like Canada was again having trouble dealing with a low block. However, Canada was able to deal with the adversity and get a 2-0 win against Argentina at Estadio Sanluqueño.
lastwordonsports.com

Lauren Hemp Scores and Stars Versus USWNT at Wembley

A reported 76,000 people packed into Wembley Stadium to watch the Lionesses go to battle with the United States. It may have been a friendly but the expectations and atmosphere were as high as ever on another record-breaking evening for the women’s game. The first half was played at 100mph before England, who had the lead, were able to take their foot off the gas after the break. Lauren Hemp starred for the hosts, netting a tenth goal for her country.
