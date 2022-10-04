Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Fans start petitions to get Manchester City's Erling Haaland banned for scoring too many goals
Manchester City star Erling Haaland has dominated the English Premier League so far this season. In fact, he's been so dominant that fans are starting petitions to get him banned from playing. Haaland has scored a mind-boggling 14 goals in just eight Premier League matches for Manchester City in the...
Manchester United report: Outstanding David De Gea replacement set to join
Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea could be replaced, with a new target emerging
lastwordonsports.com
‘I Can Only Wish Him the Best’: Barcelona Manager Xavi Hints at Exit for ‘One of the Greatest of All Time’
Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has discreetly pointed towards the sale of Antoine Griezmann to Atletico Madrid. This comes amid rumours that the two Spanish sides are closing in on an agreement to make the French forward’s loan deal permanent. Barcelona Manager Hints at Exit for Antoine Griezmann. Xavi’s Comments...
lastwordonsports.com
Fabrizio Romano: AC Milan Have Not Been in Talks for Defender Who Is the ‘Future’ of Chelsea
Recently, there have been several reports suggesting that AC Milan were in talks with Chelsea for Trevoh Chalobah, a player who has previously been described as the “future of this club” by Chelsea teammate Thiago Silva. However, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed this is not the case,...
lastwordonsports.com
Midlands Derby and a South Coast Hammering? – Premier League Predictions for Matchweek 10
The Premier League table is starting to shape, with an incredibly tight pack in the middle of the division and Erling Haaland causing Manchester City to rocket up the league. See what the Last Word on Football team thinks will happen this week in all of the league’s fixtures.
Rafael Nadal's wife 'gives birth'! Mery Perello 'welcomes a baby boy with the tennis player' in Palma hospital
Rafael Nadal has reportedly become a father for the first time. The 36-year-old tennis player's wife Mery Perello, 34, gave birth to a baby boy in a private clinic in Mallorca's capital of Palma on Saturday morning, Spanish newspaper, Diario de Mallorca, has claimed. A source told the publication: 'Both...
Gerard Piqué reportedly stormed off Shakira’s lawyer’s office due to the rocky negotiations
Shakira and Gerard Piqué meet with lawyers on September 15 in Barcelona, Spain. The 45-year-old singer, alongside her attorneys, Pilar Mañé and Diego Muñoz, met with the 35-year-old soccer player, who, according to La Vanguardia, after 30 minutes, walked off the reunion. The publication informed the...
Shakira & Gerard Pique Have Awkward Run-In At Son’s Baseball Game After Split: Photos
Shakira and Gerard Pique, who announced their separation in June, had a seemingly uncomfortable run-in with each at their 9-year-old son, Milan‘s, baseball game in Barcelona over the weekend. The pair sat on opposite sides of the field during the Saturday, Sept. 24 game and did not even look each other’s way until after the game when they went to interact with both of their sons. They also share 7-year-old Sasha, who left the game with Gerard. Shakira, 45, was accompanied by her mom, Nidia Ripoll, and some of her friends, while the La Liga club player, 35, sat with his own mother, Montserrat Bernabeu.
lastwordonsports.com
Arsenal Must Beware Not Only Liverpool But Over-Confidence
If the real battle in the Premier League this season is to finish second behind Manchester City, who in Erling Haaland may have signed not just a mere game-changer but an entire sport-changer, then Sunday’s clash between Arsenal and Liverpool at the Emirates could go a long way to deciding who finishes runner-up. Arsenal’s superb start to the season has given the Gunners and their fans immense confidence. However, as they prepare to face the side who have finished second behind City in two of the last four seasons and won the title in another, they must be careful not to let understandable confidence become dangerous over-confidence.
lastwordonsports.com
South American Striker Remains ‘Very Happy’ at the Club Amidst Tottenham Hotspur Interest
Fresh off of a Champions League win over Barcelona, Inter Milan will visit Sassuolo this weekend. One of the key men for the Italian giants is Lautaro Martinez, and his future has been up in the air in recent years. Amidst interest from elsewhere in Europe, the Inter Milan striker is content at the club, as per Fabrizio Romano.
lastwordonsports.com
Oxford United Weekly Round-Up: Winless Run Continues But More Updates Behind the Scenes
Another frustrating week for Oxford United has come to a close with the U’s losing two more matches in the last seven days. Once again, there was some positive news off the pitch with a new chief executive appointed but the on-field issues remain a problem. Oxford United Weekly...
lastwordonsports.com
Sunderland’s Anthony Patterson Can Follow in Jordan Pickford’s Footsteps
Sunderland’s Anthony Patterson has enjoyed a meteoric rise this past year. The 22-year-old goalkeeper has gone from playing on loan at National League side Notts County to becoming the Black Cats’ number one. He has easily stepped up to the Championship with many praising his performances. Should he continue to improve he could follow former Sunderland star Jordan Pickford and play at the highest level.
lastwordonsports.com
Jurgen Klopp Faces Selection Dilemma Over Key Midfielder Against Arsenal
Jurgen Klopp faces a selection conundrum this weekend as his Liverpool side play in-form Arsenal. The German manager selected a more attacking formation against Rangers, meaning Fabinho was dropped to the bench. Jurgen Klopp Faces Fabinho Selection Dilemma Against Arsenal. Will Klopp Start Fabinho Versus Arenal?. A change in formation...
Paris St-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe is now the world’s highest-paid athlete
Paris St-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has now reached a special stratosphere in the world of professional sports. No, he hasn’t
MLS・
lastwordonsports.com
Liverpool Dealt Injury Blow as Midfielder to Undergo Surgery
Liverpool have been dealt an injury blow after it has emerged that midfield player Arthur is to undergo surgery on a quad muscle injury and will be unavailable for selection until January 2023 at the earliest. The Brazil international is with the Anfield club on a season-long loan from Italian...
lastwordonsports.com
Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United Never Had Negotiation to Sign 231-Goal Striker Once Branded as ‘One of the Greatest of All Time’
Manchester United have never had any negotiations with either Barcelona or Atletico Madrid to sign Antoine Griezmann, confirms Fabrizio Romano. Despite past links to Old Trafford, the Frenchman hasn’t ever been close to joining the Red Devils and is unlikely to do so in the near future. Manchester United...
lastwordonsports.com
Remembering Notable Games: Philadelphia Union and Toronto FC
PREVIEW – With the Supporters Shield having slipped away from Philadelphia Union’s grasp, attention turns to securing the top spot in the Eastern Conference. Their final game of the regular MLS season comes at Subaru Park, to host a Toronto team with nothing to play for. With an...
lastwordonsports.com
The Trivalry: Part II – The Federer-Nadal Rivalry
In the second of his four-part series examining the extraordinary three-way “Trivalry” between Federer, Nadal and Djokovic, Martin Keady, our resident tennis historian, examines the specific rivalry between Federer and Nadal. Before there was “The Trivalry” between Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, which has finally ended...
lastwordonsports.com
Three Takeaways: Cloé Lacasse Scores First CanWNT Goal in Win
ANALYSIS – Cloé Lacasse scored her first-ever CanWNT goal as Canada got past Argentina with a 2-0 win in Cádiz, Spain. At a moment in the game, it looked like Canada was again having trouble dealing with a low block. However, Canada was able to deal with the adversity and get a 2-0 win against Argentina at Estadio Sanluqueño.
FIFA・
lastwordonsports.com
Lauren Hemp Scores and Stars Versus USWNT at Wembley
A reported 76,000 people packed into Wembley Stadium to watch the Lionesses go to battle with the United States. It may have been a friendly but the expectations and atmosphere were as high as ever on another record-breaking evening for the women’s game. The first half was played at 100mph before England, who had the lead, were able to take their foot off the gas after the break. Lauren Hemp starred for the hosts, netting a tenth goal for her country.
