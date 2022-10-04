ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

Judge denies witness testimony in trial

By Kaylee Brewster Of the Tribune
Lewiston Tribune
 5 days ago

Second District Judge Mark Monson suppressed testimony from some defense witnesses in the jury trial of James R. Brashear.

Monson made rulings on pretrial motions Monday at the Nez Perce County Courthouse in Lewiston, deciding to not allow witnesses to testify about abuse allegedly committed by the victim, John Mast. Monson said the testimony was not relevant and hearsay. He also said that it could potentially confuse jurors and make a jury think Mast got what he deserved and set up a “trial within a trial” where the victim was on trial instead of the defendant. However, Monson said that defense attorney Christopher Bugbee could appeal the decision.

Lewiston Tribune

