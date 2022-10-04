If you don't know him by now you will come October 21st as he will compete in his first Red Bull Rampage. Coming from humble beginnings Dylan has put his heart and soul into his riding and the determination and will power put him on a path that he says saved his life. He's now become one of the most exciting riders to watch with his ridiculous wall riding style. If there's something crazy out there it's either been done by Dylan or it's on his radar. It's hard not to admire this rider.

SPORTS ・ 9 HOURS AGO