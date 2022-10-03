The Bureau of Land Management Lakeview District and U.S. Forest Service Fremont-Winema National Forest extended their gratitude to the volunteers that participated in the 29th annual National Public Lands Day on Saturday, Sept. 24. National Public Lands Day promotes the connection between people and the environment by inviting everyone to get outside and spend the day caring for and enjoying the outdoors.

LAKE COUNTY, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO