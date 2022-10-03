Read full article on original website
Lake County Hot Spot, Oct. 4, 2022
It's the LCE Hot Spot for Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 — The Examiner's weekly video providing a recap and news teasers prior to the upcoming edition of the Lake County Examiner. Check out this week’s Hot Spot for info about New Lakeview Fire Chief, 1.7 Tons of Metal Removed from Local Public Lands, and Honker Football Defeats Trojans.
1.7 tons of metal removed from Lake County public lands
The Bureau of Land Management Lakeview District and U.S. Forest Service Fremont-Winema National Forest extended their gratitude to the volunteers that participated in the 29th annual National Public Lands Day on Saturday, Sept. 24. National Public Lands Day promotes the connection between people and the environment by inviting everyone to get outside and spend the day caring for and enjoying the outdoors.
Lake County, Oregon News of Record
Lake District Hospital had 13 admissions and 64 total E.R./prescriptive services for the week of Tuesday, Sept. 27 – Monday, Oct. 3. There were five outpatients in OB and surgery, and seven births. Not all names of the patients admitted are released for publication.
Lake County Cattlewomen's 2nd annual Cattle Classic
Lake County Cattlewomen’s Goat Roping & Tri-tip dinner was held Saturday, Oct. 1 and its Cattle Classic took place Sunday, Oct. 2. All proceeds go toward the LCCW speech contest held in the spring with 6th graders based on the beef industry.
OSP Warns Public Of Armed And Dangerous Subject Last Seen In Oregon
On September 14, 2022 at approximately 10:19 AM, the Oregon State Police were advised Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of an armed and dangerous suspect that had committed multiple violent felonies from Salt Lake City, Utah to Elko, Nevada. The vehicle entered Oregon on Hwy 140 and was last seen northbound from Plush, OR.
