Wales win thriller over Scotland at Women's Rugby World Cup
Italy defeated the United States 22-10 to open play Sunday on the second day of the Women's Rugby World Cup at Whangarei, New Zealand. Canada beat Japan 41-5 and Wales edged Scotland 18-15, also at Whangarei.
Saka's penalty keeps Arsenal top in 3-2 win over Liverpool
LONDON (AP) — Bukayo Saka has come a long way since missing that decisive penalty in the shootout at the European Championship final. More than a year later — and with his most important spot kick since — Saka stepped up and coolly converted his effort to give Arsenal a 3-2 win over Liverpool and keep the Gunners at the summit of the Premier League.
Djokovic wins Astana final in straight sets for 90th title
ASTANA, Kazakhstan (AP) — Novak Djokovic needed only 75 minutes to win his 90th tour title, overcoming third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4 in the final of the Astana Open on Sunday. Djokovic dominated his Greek opponent from the start, winning the first game in little more than a minute....
Fritz beats Tiafoe in Japan Open final
TOKYO (AP) — Taylor Fritz defeated Frances Tiafoe 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2) in an all-American Japan Open final on Sunday. It was a perfect five days for Fritz in Tokyo, who arrived at the tournament just after the end of his seven days of quarantine in Seoul following a positive COVID-19 test.
Cristiano Ronaldo scores 700th club goal of his career
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has scored the 700th club goal of his career after coming on as a substitute for Manchester United against Everton in the Premier League. The 37-year-old Portugal striker latched onto a through ball from Casemiro and slotted a finish under Everton goalkeeper Jordan...
Lopez-Chacarra wins LIV Golf-Bangkok by three strokes
BANGKOK, Thailand (AP) — Former top amateur Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra shot a final-round 69 and won the LIV Golf Invitational-Bangkok by three strokes over Patrick Reed on Sunday. Lopez-Chacarra had a three-round, 19-under total of 197 after the storm-delayed finish on the newly opened Stonehill Golf Club course north of...
Swept out of wild card, Jays face winter of disappointment
TORONTO (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. looked to Hollywood to lift the spirits of Toronto fans after the Blue Jays finished one win shy of a postseason berth in 2021. “What we did last year was a trailer,” Guerrero said through a translator at spring training. “Now you guys are going to see the movie.”
Rahm joins hero Ballesteros as 3-time Spanish Open winner
MADRID (AP) — It took a year longer than he'd hoped for but Jon Rahm is finally a three-time winner of the Spanish Open, matching the achievement of his hero Seve Ballesteros. There was frustration and disappointment after Rahm finished his home tournament last year when he failed in...
Scamacca's contentious goal helps West Ham beat Fulham 3-1
LONDON (AP) — Gianluca Scamacca scored a brilliant but contentious goal to help West Ham make it three victories in a week by beating Fulham 3-1 in the Premier League on Sunday. The Italy striker, who scored against Wolverhampton last weekend and at Anderlecht in the Europa Conference League...
Palace rallies to beat Leeds after Aaronson showcases skills
LONDON (AP) — Crystal Palace came from a goal down in the Premier League to win 2-1 at home to Leeds, which went ahead Sunday after Brenden Aaronson showcased the dribbling skills that are making him an exciting addition to the U.S. team for the upcoming World Cup. Aaronson...
Ronaldo's landmark goal earns Man United 2-1 win at Everton
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 700th club goal of his career to earn Manchester United a 2-1 victory at Everton that moved his team a point off the Premier League's top four on Sunday. The 37-year-old Ronaldo was only on the field due to Anthony Martial’s...
Diaz, Alexander-Arnold injured in Liverpool loss at Arsenal
LONDON (AP) — Liverpool winger Luis Díaz injured his left knee in the 3-2 loss to Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday and left Emirates Stadium on crutches and wearing a brace. Díaz went down in pain after a challenge from Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey in the...
