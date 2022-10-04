ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Shares in French TV group M6 slump after RTL scraps plan to sell stake

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qYiYx_0iL4dAEg00

PARIS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Shares in French TV company M6 (MMTP.PA) slumped on Tuesday after Bertelsmann's RTL Group (AUDK.LU) scrapped a plan to sell its controlling stake in M6.

M6 shares were down 4.1 percent in early session trading.

Dropping the sale of RTL's 48.3% stake in M6 means Bertelsmann (BTGGg.F) will have to wait five years before considering any new bids for the French TV network, known for its high margins in a sector challenged by the competition of U.S. streaming platforms such as Netflix (NFLX.O), Amazon Prime (AMZN.O) and Disney+ (DIS.N).

M6 will apply for a new five-year broadcast authorisation from May 2023. Once granted by France's audiovisual authority, Arcom, it cannot change its controlling shareholder for that period of time, under French law.

RTL and Bouygues (BOUY.PA), which is the parent group of France's biggest private TV network TF1 (TFFP.PA), ended a plan to merge M6 and TF1 into a national television champion last month, saying demands by the French competition authority made it unworkable.

Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Network#Rtl Group#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#French#M6#Rtl#Bertelsmann S Rtl Group#Disney Lrb#Arcom#Tf1
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Reuters

Reuters

620K+
Followers
359K+
Post
288M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy