Dutch to cull around 102,000 chickens to contain bird flu

Reuters
 5 days ago

AMSTERDAM, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The Netherlands is to cull around 102,000 chickens on a farm in the northern city of Kiel-Windeweer after the detection of a highly infectious strain of bird flu, the government said on Tuesday.

Fifteen cases of the highly lethal form of avian flu have been reported in the Netherlands in the past month, following dozens of cases earlier in the year.

France has also seen a resurgence in cases after experiencing its worst-ever bird flu wave earlier this year.

