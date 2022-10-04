Read full article on original website
Related
The New O.C. Museum of Art Opens in the Heart of Costa Mesa
It was once a lima bean field. Then it was a grassy field, then a dirt lot. Now, the new, $94.5 million Orange County Museum of Art has been completed (minus a few tiny details), sitting just east of the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, itself finished in 2006.
Diaz: Francisco Torres and Brandon Lopez, 130 Years and Half a Mile Apart
State-sanctioned violence in the United States is part of the American experience for communities of color. As we near the one year anniversary of the murder of Brandon Lopez at the hands of the Anaheim Police Department, it’s important to look at central Orange County’s history and its record of inaction, incompetence, and enforcement of violence targeted at marginalized communities.
Karen Bass apologizes to Latino Democratic club after asking if Rick Caruso bought their endorsement
That accusation did not sit well with the Avance Democratic Club: "I'm here to say that every candidate who seeks our endorsement plays by the same rules."
lagunabeachindy.com
Laguna Beach artist debuts 60-foot sculpture at Irvine’s Skyloft Apartments
Jorg Dubin’s “Mercury Falling” public sculpture spills from rooftop to ground. After five years in the making, Laguna Beach artist Jorg Dubin recently completed a dramatic, 60-foot public sculpture installed outside Irvine’s Skyloft apartments. Aptly named “Mercury Falling,” the project hopes to share an environmental message about climate change.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Five Awesome Pizza Places in Orange County Right Now
There is no doubt that pizza is one of the most popular and beloved foods in the world. But, have you tried some of the best pizzas in Orange County?. If you're looking for a great place to grab some pizza in Orange County, you've come to the right place. We've compiled a list of five of the best places to grab pizza in Orange County that we think everyone should check out.
nerdreactor.com
What To See at Los Angeles Haunted Hayride 2022
It’s the Halloween season, so there are plenty of options to celebrate the creepiest and spine-tingling events. One such option is Los Angeles Haunted Hayride at Griffith Park, which is currently happening and ending on October 31. Nerd Reactor embarked on a dark journey, and here’s what to expect from this year’s event.
6 Southern California pizza shops ranked best in the country, according to Yelp
Whether you prefer them thick and saucy, thin and crispy, loaded with toppings, or simply covered in cheese, the definition of the perfect slice of pizza comes in all shapes and sizes. To celebrate International Pizza Month, pie aficionados have spoken on Yelp to crown the Top 100 Places for Pizza in the U.S. The […]
bigeasymagazine.com
Willie Mae’s Scotch House Brings Their Famous Fried Chicken To Los Angeles
Willie Mae’s, originally just a bar, was founded in 1957 by Willie Mae Seaton; the now-famous restaurant wasn’t added to the business until the 70s. The institution thrived, and, in 2005, Seaton was honored with a James Beard Award for “America’s Classic Restaurant for the Southern Region.”
RELATED PEOPLE
vegoutmag.com
Dear Bella Creamery Opens in Costa Mesa This Weekend
The vegan ice cream shop will open the doors to its first Orange County location this Sunday. Your Google search of “vegan options in Orange County” is about to get an upgrade! Vegan scoop shop Dear Bella Creamery is opening at The Lab in Costa Mesa this weekend.
Irvine ranked as 13th best city to live in the United States
If you're a resident of Irvine, consider yourself lucky.The city of Irvine is one of the top cities to live in the country, according to a list published by financial website Money. Of course, Irvine is also one of the more expensive places to live in Southern California, with the average home price costing more than $1.3 million.With its proximity to all the Orange County beaches and venues, Irvine has always served as a popular location for residents and businesses. Irvine is the No. 13 best city to live in in the United States, according to the list. It is the highest-ranked city on the list in California. San Diego is the next Southern California city on the list, coming in at No. 22.The only other two California cities on the list are Fremont (No. 18) and San Jose (No. 25).Irvine of course is home to one of the top public universities in the country in UC Irvine. It is also home to more than 19,000 businesses, according to Money.
NBC San Diego
One of a Kind: Riverside County Girl Crochets Her Own Quinceañera Dress
Noemi Mendez, a 15-year-old girl from Cherry Valley, came across a crocheting video on YouTube one day and thought: “Oh, this looks interesting. Maybe I could try and do it.”. What began as a simple hobby soon gave her the idea to challenge herself and make something for an...
Mega Millions ticket sold in Los Angeles area worth $3.1 million
A Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in the Los Angeles area is now worth $3.1 million after hitting five of the six numbers in Friday night’s drawing, the California Lottery announced Saturday. The ticket was sold at the Elks Lodge in Culver City. It was one of two tickets sold across the country that correctly […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
travellemming.com
25 Best Restaurants in Long Beach (in 2022)
I hope you’re hungry because we’re about to explore the top Long Beach restaurants. Whether you’re in the mood for delicious fresh seafood, prime steaks, freshly baked pastries, or decadent desserts, Long Beach has it all. As a foodie and former Long Beach resident, I’ve spent a...
westsidetoday.com
Study Finds Local Fault Zone Capable of 7.8 Earthquake
Study looks at potential of Palos Verdes fault zone. Three scientists, Franklin Wolfe, Structural Geologist at Chevron CTC, John H. Shaw, Harry C. Dudley Professor of Structural and Economic Geology at Harvard, and Andreas Plesch Senior Research Scientist at Harvard University’s Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences conducted a study that was published in the Bulletin of the Seismological Society of America. The study was entitled Origin of the Palos Verdes Restraining Bend and Its Implications for the 3D Geometry of the Fault and Earthquake Hazards in Los Angeles, California.
lagunabeachindy.com
Teenage swimmer dies at 10th Street Beach
Update: A GoFundMe has been set up by the victim’s family for funeral costs. Click here if you wish to donate. OC Lifeguards recovered a female swimmer’s body from the ocean approximately 100 yards offshore of Lighthouse Cove on Wednesday, Oct. 5. after reports were made of a swimmer missing in the water.
Eater
In Orange County, an Immersive Museum Restaurant From Two Culinary Heavyweights
Perched on the third floor of the Orange County Museum of Art (OCMA), Verdant restaurant is an integral part of the overall museum experience. OCMA’s mission is to transform the way people think about Orange County and to that end, the food and drinks served at the restaurant, along with the ground floor cafe and coffee bar, echo a similar sentiment. Behind the stoves are longtime OC chefs Ross Pangilinan of Long Beach’s ReMix and Terrace by Mix Mix at South Coast Plaza, and Nick Weber of French bistro Populaire at South Coast Plaza. Verdant debuts with a limited menu on Saturday, October 8 to coincide with OCMA’s grand opening.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Five Best Date Night Restaurants In Long Beach Right Now
If you're looking for a new place to take your significant other on a date night, look no further. We've found five of the best restaurants in Long Beach to help you make that special someone feel extra loved.
nerdreactor.com
What To See at Shaqtoberfest 2022, Shaq’s Halloween Event
During the Halloween season, Long Beach has been known for its Queen Mary’s Dark Harbor event which takes place inside and near the ship. This year, things are a bit different because Shaquille O’Neal has taken over the event, dubbing it Shaqtoberfest. Additionally, since Queen Mary is under repairs, there weren’t any experiences held inside.
boardingarea.com
Newport Beach Hotel Lido House Gets It Right
After the last few years of stories about staffing shortages and customer service fails, my expectations were fairly low for our first (and last) hotel trip before our family of three becomes a family of four. Lido House in Newport Beach not only met my expectations; it far exceeded them. The Marriott portfolio property truly earned its Autograph Collection status with exceptional customer service in a uniquely designed hotel that was just a few blocks from the beach.
Kevin Hart announces Monrovia restaurant location
Comedian and actor Kevin Hart announced the new Harthouse restaurant location in an Oct.5 Instagram video, ¨We’re getting an amazing response people are loving our food, loving our product. So with that being said, I’m gonna give you more Monrovia California.¨ As of this publication, a date has yet to be announced for the opening.As of this publication, a date has yet to be announced for the opening.
Comments / 4