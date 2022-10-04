Read full article on original website
Why EdSource pushed for the release of California test scores
As a parent, I’ve never put too much stock in standardized tests. My children are more than the sum of how they perform on a test on any given day. Instead, my husband and I have placed higher value on hard work, progress and the ability to overcome challenges.
$1.7 billion for a name change? Lawsuit claims hefty pricetag to rename U.C. Hastings law school
Shortly after Gov. Gavin Newsom approved the renaming of the University of California’s Hastings College of the Law, the descendants of its namesake have sued the school — and the potential payout is a whopper, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. That’s because the family of Serranus Hastings, California’s...
How California’s newest community college is shaping its identity
On a recent morning after the late-summer heat wave had passed, about half a dozen students were hanging out on picnic tables in the middle of California’s newest community college, a tiny campus amid farmland about 2 miles east of Highway 99 in the Central Valley. To first-year students...
Poll finds most Californians support mandatory kindergarten
Most Californians favor mandatory kindergarten, a new Los Angeles Times poll found, showing a split with Gov. Gavin Newsom who recently vetoed legislation that would have required it. The poll found that 57% of likely voters favored making kindergarten a requirement while 33% opposed it. Support was divided along partisan...
