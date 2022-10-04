ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

How California’s newest community college is shaping its identity

On a recent morning after the late-summer heat wave had passed, about half a dozen students were hanging out on picnic tables in the middle of California’s newest community college, a tiny campus amid farmland about 2 miles east of Highway 99 in the Central Valley. To first-year students...
MADERA, CA
Poll finds most Californians support mandatory kindergarten

Most Californians favor mandatory kindergarten, a new Los Angeles Times poll found, showing a split with Gov. Gavin Newsom who recently vetoed legislation that would have required it. The poll found that 57% of likely voters favored making kindergarten a requirement while 33% opposed it. Support was divided along partisan...
CALIFORNIA STATE

