Appleton, WI

WNCY

Wrightstown Businesses Receive DOT Grants

WRIGHTSTOWN, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Two Wrightstown facilities in village’s industrial park will be adding over 120 manufacturing jobs after receiving two Transportation Economic Assistance grants. Gov. Tony Evers with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced the TEA grants for the village Thursday. The grants will allow Alliance Plastics...
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI
WNCY

Student Loan Forgiveness Lawsuit Shot Down

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A federal judge dismissed the Brown County Taxpayers Association’s lawsuit against the Biden Administration challenging the student loan debt forgiveness program, just two days after it was filed. The lawsuit alleged Biden’s move violates the constitutional separation of powers because he made it...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WNCY

Oshkosh Cops Support Special Olympics With A Night Run

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Oshkosh Police Department lit up the night Thursday to support Special Olympics. The department hosted a “Run with the Cops” event, which included a 5K race and mile run. Police turned on their cop car lights as participants ran in the dark...
OSHKOSH, WI
