Curtin leading way for Penn Charter

Zach Curtin was as upset as anyone. Curtin is a junior running back and safety on the Penn Charter High School football team, and coming into the season, he was slated to split carries with Ohifame Ijeboi, and the pair combined to give the Quakers two dynamic running backs. But...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Flyers announce that Devan Kaney will join in-arena host team

Kaney set to join Andrea Helfrich and Everett Jackson as in-arena host at Flyers home games. Today, the Philadelphia Flyers announced Devan Kaney as the team's newest in-arena host for the upcoming season. The Radnor, PA native will split duties with Andrea Helfrich throughout the season and will join Everett Jackson as in-arena co-host and on-camera personality for Flyers home games. Kaney will help carry out all on-ice and in-crowd promotions and segments and will host select community events throughout the year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Mechanicsburg girls volleyball blanks Palmyra in Mid-Penn Keystone action

Mechanicsburg (11-1) kept its stellar campaign rolling with a decisive 3-0 divisional victory against Palmyra Wednesday. The Wildcats swept the Cougars 25-17, 25-18, 25-17. Courtney Foose paced the Cats with 22 assists, 2 aces, 2 kills, and 2 digs. Gracen Nutt tallied 13 digs, 7 kills, and 2 aces, while Teagan Valente accounted for 8 kills, 4 digs, and 2 aces. Jayden Eager chipped in 6 aces, 6 digs, and 2 assists, respectively.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
