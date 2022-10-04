Read full article on original website
Well-balanced offensive outing powers Bishop McDevitt girls soccer to decisive win over Susquehanna Twp.
Bishop McDevitt jumped out to an early lead and never looked back en route to a 7-0 shutout win against Susquehanna Twp. Tuesday. The Crusaders led 5-0 by halftime and didn’t falter in the second half. Lizzy Bailey, Jazmine Bennett, and Lindsey Husic led the Crusaders with two goals...
Westhill girls volleyball gets revenge against Marcellus
The Westhill girls volleyball team has been waiting since last year’s Class B final to face Marcellus. After the Warriors lost 3-1 to the Mustangs during the sectional championship match in 2021, they got their revenge Wednesday evening.
Local roundup: Lake-Lehman field hockey, Hazleton Area boys soccer earn key wins
Therese Ciaccia scored the lone goal of a top WVC field hockey showdown as Lake-Lehman edged Wyoming Seminary 1-0 on Wednesday. Wit
Gelotte, Kitner each score but its not enough for East Pennsboro in girls soccer loss to Middletown
Kayla Gelotte and Ava Kitner each scored a goal Monday for East Pennsboro but it wasn’t enough in a 3-2 girls soccer loss to Middletown. Rian Hammaker and Kitner each had an assist.
Curtin leading way for Penn Charter
Zach Curtin was as upset as anyone. Curtin is a junior running back and safety on the Penn Charter High School football team, and coming into the season, he was slated to split carries with Ohifame Ijeboi, and the pair combined to give the Quakers two dynamic running backs. But...
NHL
Flyers announce that Devan Kaney will join in-arena host team
Kaney set to join Andrea Helfrich and Everett Jackson as in-arena host at Flyers home games. Today, the Philadelphia Flyers announced Devan Kaney as the team's newest in-arena host for the upcoming season. The Radnor, PA native will split duties with Andrea Helfrich throughout the season and will join Everett Jackson as in-arena co-host and on-camera personality for Flyers home games. Kaney will help carry out all on-ice and in-crowd promotions and segments and will host select community events throughout the year.
Moravian Academy girls tennis sweeps way to Colonial League title
The Moravian Academy girls tennis team followed up its regular season Colonial League championship with a tournament title. The Lions swept each bracket of the tournament on Thursday at Saucon Valley to finish first in the team standings with 20 points. Francesca Bartolacci won the championship at No. 1 singles,...
Middletown girls volleyball blanks Harrisburg in Mid-Penn Capital play
Middletown (8-2) picked up a decisive 3-0 victory against Harrisburg (0-7) in divisional play Tuesday. The Blue Raiders swept the Cougars 25-8, 25-7, 25-8. Kenadee Hileman led the Raiders with 20 assists and 3 aces. Kaley Hileman finished the contest with 15 aces and 1 kill, while Cassidy Pomraning chipped in 3 kills and 1 ace, respectively.
Soccer Roundup: Abington Heights teams have district’s best records
Both Abington Heights soccer teams have thrived during the first five weeks of the season. Abington Heights has the only perfect bo
FIELD HOCKEY: Cardinal O' Hara Playing for a Special Purpose and PCL Playoff Contention Starts to Take Shape
On Sept. 27, the Lions wore green ribbons in their hair in a game against Springfield as a sign of solidarity to Haverford High School student Lily Walker, who is battling an inoperable brain tumor. Cardinal O’Hara field hockey is in her corner. “We’re always cheering her on and...
Fans head to Phoenix to watch undefeated Eagles take on Cardinals
"Just the energy is unbelievable. I really can't wait," said Nancy Lowe of Berwyn.
Mechanicsburg girls volleyball blanks Palmyra in Mid-Penn Keystone action
Mechanicsburg (11-1) kept its stellar campaign rolling with a decisive 3-0 divisional victory against Palmyra Wednesday. The Wildcats swept the Cougars 25-17, 25-18, 25-17. Courtney Foose paced the Cats with 22 assists, 2 aces, 2 kills, and 2 digs. Gracen Nutt tallied 13 digs, 7 kills, and 2 aces, while Teagan Valente accounted for 8 kills, 4 digs, and 2 aces. Jayden Eager chipped in 6 aces, 6 digs, and 2 assists, respectively.
Tackle by Dean Blackwell of Central Bucks East voted as high school play of the week in Pennsylvania for games September 22-24
Congratulations to Dean Blackwell of Central Bucks East for being voted as Pennsylvania’s high school play of the week!
The Phillies are heading to the playoffs after an 11-year drought. Here’s how to watch
The Philadelphia Phillies are returning to the postseason for the first time in a decade. The Phils claimed the National League’s final wildcard spot Monday night after a win over the Houston Astros. This is the team’s 14th postseason appearance. Game 1 of the wild card round will...
