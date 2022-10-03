Read full article on original website
Could Dylan Larkin be traded by Detroit Red Wings?
Will Dylan Larkin be traded by the NHL deadline?Dylan Larkin gives update on contract talks with Detroit Red Wings. Dylan Larkin was selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the 1st Round of the 2014 NHL Draft and if things play out the way he wants them to play out, he will be in Hockeytown for a very long time.
NHL Training Camp Buzz: Boeser resumes skating for Canucks
Sturm doesn't play for Sharks in Global Series Challenge; Perunovich of Blues to have shoulder surgery. Welcome to the 2022-23 NHL training camp buzz. Training camp is underway for all 32 teams and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Vancouver Canucks. Brock Boeser has resumed skating and...
3 Canucks Defencemen Making Strong Cases For Roster Spots
The Vancouver Canucks have begun to reduce their training camp roster to something a bit more manageable. After 13 more cuts were announced on Tuesday, it now stands at 29 players with a few more subtractions to be made before the season starts on Oct. 12 against the Edmonton Oilers. The only real roster battle remaining is on defence with three depth players duking it out. Let’s dive in and take a closer look at each combatant as they fight to win a spot in the opening night lineup.
Flyers News & Rumors: York’s Demotion, Tortorella, Hart & More
The Philadelphia Flyers finished an underwhelming preseason with a 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Islanders at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday night. They didn’t do much to silence critics of their offensive firepower with just eight goals in six preseason games, and fans even got some unexpected and disappointing news that prospect Cam York will not start the 2022-23 season in the NHL. Limited action for some key players on the roster definitely skewed the overall results, and head coach John Tortorella will now set his sights on his first regular season in Philadelphia.
Flyers reduce training camp roster to 34 players
The Philadelphia Flyers announced today the club has reduced training camp by 10 players, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. The Flyers have assigned the following players to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League (AHL):. Forwards - Tyson Foerster, Olle Lycksell. Defensemen - Adam...
3 Detroit Red Wings prospects who could make the roster
What Detroit Red Wings prospects could make the roster?Detroit Red Wings prospect #1Detroit Red Wings prospect #2Detroit Red Wings Prospect #3. With the beginning of the NHL season just over the horizon, teams will be finalizing their rosters soon as well. The Detroit Red Wings will have some interesting decisions to make regarding some prospects this year. After Lucas Raymond and Calder Trophy winner, Moritz Seider made their splashes in the league last season, who are some of the rookies that a have chance to make some ripples in the league this year? Here are three Detroit Red Wings prospects who have at least a chance to make this year’s team.
Flames’ Sutter Not Impressed with PTO Forwards Milano & Eakin
Heading into this year’s training camp, the Calgary Flames had two forwards attending on professional tryout offers (PTOs) in Sonny Milano and Cody Eakin. The latter accepted the team’s offer on Sept. 11, while the former did so roughly a week later. At the time, there was optimism amongst the fanbase that at least one, if not both, may be able to earn themselves deals for the 2022-23 season.
Oilers host the Canucks for first game of 2022 season
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -179, Canucks +152; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Vancouver Canucks in the season opener. Edmonton went 49-27-6 overall and 29-8-1 in division play a season ago. The Oilers scored 285 total goals last season (60 power-play goals and 11 shorthanded goals).
Kraken GM thinks Wright will play whole season in Seattle
Seattle Kraken general manager Ron Francis is hopeful that rookie forward Shane Wright will play the full 2022-23 season in the NHL. "I don't want to draw a line in the sand, but I would think he's with us for the year," Francis told The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun. "It's just a matter of how things go and managing it. … But I think he'll be fine. He's fit right in. He does a lot of good things."
Rangers roster moves – ramping up for season opening
It’s almost hard to believe but another NHL season is about to get underway. If you’ve been like many other hockey fans trying to steal as much TV time watching preseason games like me, you’re truly ready for these games to start counting. The Rangers roster seems to be falling into place and GM Chris Drury along with head coach Gerard Gallant are assembling the necessary chess pieces to make another run at the Stanley Cup in 2022-23.
Vancouver Canucks make six more cuts to 2022 training camp roster
The Vancouver Canucks have cut six skaters from their 2022 training camp roster, general manager Patrik Allvin announced Monday afternoon. Defenceman Jett Woo and forwards Michael Regush, Matt Alfaro, Chase Wouters, Marc Gatcomb, and Vincent Arseneau have all been assigned to the American Hockey League’s Abbotsford Canucks. Woo is...
CANADIENS GET TRIO OF PLAYERS BACK FROM INJURY FOR MONDAY'S GAME VS TORONTO, SUZUKI RETURNS TUESDAY
The Montreal Canadiens skated on Monday morning ahead of their game at the Bell Centre against the Toronto Maple Leafs. As training camp winds down, each pre-season game roster will look more and more like the opening night lineup and that will be the case with the Canadiens on Monday as they get a trio of players back from injury.
