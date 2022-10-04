Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Green Bay bars and restaurants to open early Sunday
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Several Green Bay, Wis. bars and restaurants said they’ll open early Sunday for fans who want the typical game day experience while the Green Bay Packers are in London. Ron Ridgley, co-owner of R and D’s House/Divided on University Ave. said he’s excited for...
wearegreenbay.com
Packers officially take off for London, fans not far behind
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers are officially off to London after departing Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB) on Thursday evening. GRB is expecting to be busy throughout the next couple of days with flights heading to London. “While exact numbers aren’t available, we know there are...
wearegreenbay.com
Rebrand & remodel: Grand reopening ceremony for Metro Market in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay grocery store familiar to many celebrated the reopening of its Metro Market store on Lombardi. Roundy’s Supermarkets held the ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 7, for the remodel and rebranding of the store’s location from a Pick ‘n Save to a Metro Market, the first in northeast Wisconsin.
wearegreenbay.com
The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs: The Waters in New London
NEW LONDON, WI (WFRV) – Whether you dock your boat in the back, or roll in from the front, it’s not just soup and salad with supper but a super salad bar that awaits at “The Waters” supper club. The salad bar on Saturdays extends along...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 winning tickets of $1 million sold in one week in Wisconsin
Three winning tickets of $1 million or more have been sold or claimed in the Badger State in one week, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.
WBAY Green Bay
Kimberly teacher charged with Winneconne child enticement
From a foster child traded for a cigarette lighter, serving time in court and jail, to a state Assembly candidate with a Master's degree. In Westfield, these monkeys may be seeing the outdoors for the first time. Londoners react to Packers-Giants game. Updated: 4 hours ago. Packers fans are excited...
This Abandoned Hotel in Wisconsin Was Rumored to Be Owned by Al Capone
If it's possible for buildings to be cursed by the wrongdoings of their previous owner, then this 'Hell Hotel' in Maribel, Wisconsin definitely was!. While this hotel might look like a rundown pile of rocks today, it was quite THE place to stay when it was built back in 1900. It was once a health spa that fancy travelers from New York, Chicago, and Milwaukee loved to stay at due to its high-end facilities.
boatingindustry.com
The Boat House merges with Beacon Marine
Today, The Boat House announced that it has merged with Beacon Marine LLC, expanding the group to eleven locations across the Midwest and Florida. This merger adds several sales, service, and storage facilities across Door County, Manitowoc, and Milwaukee, Wis. Kevin Code, CEO of The Boat House Group, said, “This...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wearegreenbay.com
What’s it like jumping out of an airplane and landing inside Lambeau Field?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Have you ever wondered what it would look like to parachute into Lambeau Field with over 81,000 fans watching?. Well, Curt Loter from All Veteran Group did just that and got his entire adventure filmed from his point of view. From the airplane all...
wearegreenbay.com
‘No longer able to keep going’: Local cafe in Kewaunee County to close by end of weekend
LUXEMBURG, Wis. (WFRV) – The Ahnapee Creamery & Cafe in the Village of Luxemburg has been a popular place to pick up a coffee and a breakfast sandwich, but according to a recent announcement, the business is shutting down. In a Facebook post, the Ahnapee Creamery & Cafe cites...
A list of Halloween activities in Northeast Wisconsin 2022
The spooky season is upon us! Below is a list of fun activities happening in October in Northeast Wisconsin.
tmpresale.com
Killer Queen – A Tribute to Queen in Appleton, WI Mar 17th, 2023 – pre-sale code
WiseGuys has the fancy new Killer Queen – A Tribute to Queen presale password!. This is a great chance for you to order tickets to enjoy Killer Queen – A Tribute to Queen ahead of the public!!!. Don’t you dare miss this tremendous chance to see Killer Queen...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Kaukauna restaurant set to reopen after remodeling
KAUKAUNA — Mena’s Place breakfast and Mexican restaurant in Kaukauna, which has been closed for about a month for remodeling is set to reopen. The restaurant, located at 215 W. Wisconsin Ave. is set to reopen from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, according to owner Shaila Lopez.
WLUC
UPDATE: Shelter-in-place canceled, Menominee paper mill fire still smoldering
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Menominee County and the Office of Emergency Management say a shelter-in-place alert for the city of Marinette issued this afternoon has been lifted. Changing wind direction has directed the smoke more to the east, over the Bay of Green Bay. People should avoid that area of the Menominee River and shoreline due to potential soot fallout until the fire is completely extinguished.
HS Football: Kimberly knocks off Neenah; Bay Port, West De Pere set up showdown
(WFRV) – In the penultimate week of the high school football season, conference titles were on the line and Senior Nights marked the final home games for several players from around Northeast Wisconsin. In the highlights of Friday night’s action, Kimberly knocked off unbeaten Neenah to move to 7-1, pulling the two leaders into a […]
Three winning lottery tickets for over $1 million sold in one week
MADISON (WKBT) — Three winning tickets of over $1 million were sold in just one week, according to the Wisconsin Lottery. The ripple of big wins started on September 27 when a winning $1,000,000 Royal Millions scratch ticket was claimed after being purchased from a Kwik Trip in Waukesha. A few days later on October 1, a winning $1,000,000 Powerball ticket was sold from the 611 Gateway Ave Kwik Trip in Mauston. The hot streak continued on October 4 when a winning $2,000,000 ticket from the Tremendous Two Million scratch game was claimed after being sold by a Kwik Trip in Grand Chute.
WNCY
Oshkosh Cops Support Special Olympics With A Night Run
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Oshkosh Police Department lit up the night Thursday to support Special Olympics. The department hosted a “Run with the Cops” event, which included a 5K race and mile run. Police turned on their cop car lights as participants ran in the dark...
seehafernews.com
Demolition Begins on Former Holy Family/Silver Lake College
An iconic building in Manitowoc is in the process of being torn down. Crews have been seen out at the former Holy Family/Silver Lake College beginning the demolition process. The educational institution at 2406 South Averno Road was forced to close amid the pandemic, with Sister Natalie Binversie of the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity Sponsored Ministries citing enrollment and fundraising challenges.
WNCY
Kaukauna Business Thanks Local Law Enforcement
KAUKAUNA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Officers from 16 police departments from across northeast Wisconsin were honored and thanked in Kaukauna Friday. Customers and employees at Keller Inc. gathered for the companies eighth annual police dedication ceremony. The ceremony is held to show appreciation to law enforcement and raise funds for...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 south in Appleton after crash
THURSDAY, 10/6/22 – 11:12 a.m. APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed the left lane on I-41 southbound in Appleton Thursday morning. Officials say that all lanes are now open. The incident happened around 9:55 a.m. and took just over an...
Comments / 3