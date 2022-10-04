ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

spectrumnews1.com

Green Bay bars and restaurants to open early Sunday

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Several Green Bay, Wis. bars and restaurants said they’ll open early Sunday for fans who want the typical game day experience while the Green Bay Packers are in London. Ron Ridgley, co-owner of R and D’s House/Divided on University Ave. said he’s excited for...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Packers officially take off for London, fans not far behind

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers are officially off to London after departing Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB) on Thursday evening. GRB is expecting to be busy throughout the next couple of days with flights heading to London. “While exact numbers aren’t available, we know there are...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Rebrand & remodel: Grand reopening ceremony for Metro Market in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay grocery store familiar to many celebrated the reopening of its Metro Market store on Lombardi. Roundy’s Supermarkets held the ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 7, for the remodel and rebranding of the store’s location from a Pick ‘n Save to a Metro Market, the first in northeast Wisconsin.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Kimberly teacher charged with Winneconne child enticement

From a foster child traded for a cigarette lighter, serving time in court and jail, to a state Assembly candidate with a Master's degree. In Westfield, these monkeys may be seeing the outdoors for the first time. Londoners react to Packers-Giants game. Updated: 4 hours ago. Packers fans are excited...
KIMBERLY, WI
97ZOK

This Abandoned Hotel in Wisconsin Was Rumored to Be Owned by Al Capone

If it's possible for buildings to be cursed by the wrongdoings of their previous owner, then this 'Hell Hotel' in Maribel, Wisconsin definitely was!. While this hotel might look like a rundown pile of rocks today, it was quite THE place to stay when it was built back in 1900. It was once a health spa that fancy travelers from New York, Chicago, and Milwaukee loved to stay at due to its high-end facilities.
MARIBEL, WI
boatingindustry.com

The Boat House merges with Beacon Marine

Today, The Boat House announced that it has merged with Beacon Marine LLC, expanding the group to eleven locations across the Midwest and Florida. This merger adds several sales, service, and storage facilities across Door County, Manitowoc, and Milwaukee, Wis. Kevin Code, CEO of The Boat House Group, said, “This...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Kaukauna restaurant set to reopen after remodeling

KAUKAUNA — Mena’s Place breakfast and Mexican restaurant in Kaukauna, which has been closed for about a month for remodeling is set to reopen. The restaurant, located at 215 W. Wisconsin Ave. is set to reopen from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, according to owner Shaila Lopez.
KAUKAUNA, WI
WLUC

UPDATE: Shelter-in-place canceled, Menominee paper mill fire still smoldering

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Menominee County and the Office of Emergency Management say a shelter-in-place alert for the city of Marinette issued this afternoon has been lifted. Changing wind direction has directed the smoke more to the east, over the Bay of Green Bay. People should avoid that area of the Menominee River and shoreline due to potential soot fallout until the fire is completely extinguished.
MENOMINEE, MI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Three winning lottery tickets for over $1 million sold in one week

MADISON (WKBT) — Three winning tickets of over $1 million were sold in just one week, according to the Wisconsin Lottery. The ripple of big wins started on September 27 when a winning $1,000,000 Royal Millions scratch ticket was claimed after being purchased from a Kwik Trip in Waukesha. A few days later on October 1, a winning $1,000,000 Powerball ticket was sold from the 611 Gateway Ave Kwik Trip in Mauston. The hot streak continued on October 4 when a winning $2,000,000 ticket from the Tremendous Two Million scratch game was claimed after being sold by a Kwik Trip in Grand Chute.
MAUSTON, WI
WNCY

Oshkosh Cops Support Special Olympics With A Night Run

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Oshkosh Police Department lit up the night Thursday to support Special Olympics. The department hosted a “Run with the Cops” event, which included a 5K race and mile run. Police turned on their cop car lights as participants ran in the dark...
OSHKOSH, WI
seehafernews.com

Demolition Begins on Former Holy Family/Silver Lake College

An iconic building in Manitowoc is in the process of being torn down. Crews have been seen out at the former Holy Family/Silver Lake College beginning the demolition process. The educational institution at 2406 South Averno Road was forced to close amid the pandemic, with Sister Natalie Binversie of the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity Sponsored Ministries citing enrollment and fundraising challenges.
MANITOWOC, WI
WNCY

Kaukauna Business Thanks Local Law Enforcement

KAUKAUNA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Officers from 16 police departments from across northeast Wisconsin were honored and thanked in Kaukauna Friday. Customers and employees at Keller Inc. gathered for the companies eighth annual police dedication ceremony. The ceremony is held to show appreciation to law enforcement and raise funds for...
KAUKAUNA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 south in Appleton after crash

THURSDAY, 10/6/22 – 11:12 a.m. APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed the left lane on I-41 southbound in Appleton Thursday morning. Officials say that all lanes are now open. The incident happened around 9:55 a.m. and took just over an...
APPLETON, WI

