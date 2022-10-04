Read full article on original website
Brown County Southern Bridge Project In Line For State Budget Payday
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Brown County project that has been talked about for at least 54 years appears to be on the verge of receiving the necessary funding. State officials tell FOX 11 that key stakeholders for the southern bridge project are expected to get more information in the coming days.
Ashwaubenon School Referendum Under Consideration
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Ashwaubenon schools might bring a $4.9 million referendum to voters this spring. The Ashwaubenon School District is considering an operational referendum. The district says the referendum would “continue the quality of current programming and services offered” in the district. The district sent out...
Bellin Specialist: ‘We’re Going to See Masks in Healthcare for the Foreseeable Future’
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Bellin Health Officials say you shouldn’t expect to see maskless faces in hospital corridors anytime soon, despite recent changes to CDC guidelines about masks in hospitals in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bellin Health Infection Prevention Specialist Andi Hume says the new guidelines...
State Parole Board Ordered to Release Records
WEST BEND, WI (WSAU) – A judge in Washinton County ordered the Wisconsin Parole Commission to release public records from earlier this year. The conservative website Wisconsin Right Now has been posting daily stories about criminals who’ve been paroled under the Evers Administration through 2021. They filed an open records request for the names of parolees from this year.
Oshkosh Cops Support Special Olympics With A Night Run
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Oshkosh Police Department lit up the night Thursday to support Special Olympics. The department hosted a “Run with the Cops” event, which included a 5K race and mile run. Police turned on their cop car lights as participants ran in the dark...
Student Loan Forgiveness Lawsuit Shot Down
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A federal judge dismissed the Brown County Taxpayers Association’s lawsuit against the Biden Administration challenging the student loan debt forgiveness program, just two days after it was filed. The lawsuit alleged Biden’s move violates the constitutional separation of powers because he made it...
Authorities I.D. Suspect In Little Suamico Double Homicide
OCONTO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Authorities have now confirmed the identities of the victims and suspect involved in Little Suamico’s double homicide on Sunday. Oconto County Sheriff Todd Skarban said Paul Brennan, 75, and Lori Steinmetz, 55, were found outside of their home with multiple gunshot wounds shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday. Family members have previously identified Lori as Lori Brennan and explained that the couple got married in June.
