Waupaca County, WI

WNCY

Ashwaubenon School Referendum Under Consideration

ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Ashwaubenon schools might bring a $4.9 million referendum to voters this spring. The Ashwaubenon School District is considering an operational referendum. The district says the referendum would “continue the quality of current programming and services offered” in the district. The district sent out...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
WNCY

State Parole Board Ordered to Release Records

WEST BEND, WI (WSAU) – A judge in Washinton County ordered the Wisconsin Parole Commission to release public records from earlier this year. The conservative website Wisconsin Right Now has been posting daily stories about criminals who’ve been paroled under the Evers Administration through 2021. They filed an open records request for the names of parolees from this year.
WISCONSIN STATE
WNCY

Oshkosh Cops Support Special Olympics With A Night Run

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Oshkosh Police Department lit up the night Thursday to support Special Olympics. The department hosted a “Run with the Cops” event, which included a 5K race and mile run. Police turned on their cop car lights as participants ran in the dark...
OSHKOSH, WI
WNCY

Student Loan Forgiveness Lawsuit Shot Down

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A federal judge dismissed the Brown County Taxpayers Association’s lawsuit against the Biden Administration challenging the student loan debt forgiveness program, just two days after it was filed. The lawsuit alleged Biden’s move violates the constitutional separation of powers because he made it...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WNCY

Authorities I.D. Suspect In Little Suamico Double Homicide

OCONTO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Authorities have now confirmed the identities of the victims and suspect involved in Little Suamico’s double homicide on Sunday. Oconto County Sheriff Todd Skarban said Paul Brennan, 75, and Lori Steinmetz, 55, were found outside of their home with multiple gunshot wounds shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday. Family members have previously identified Lori as Lori Brennan and explained that the couple got married in June.
LITTLE SUAMICO, WI

