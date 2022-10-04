ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, WI

wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: 45-year-old dead following Manitowoc County tavern fire

CLEVELAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A 45-year-old is dead after first responders rescued him from a burning apartment above a northeast Wisconsin tavern. According to a release, the fire happened at Hika Bay Tavern. Emergency services responded around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2. Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig says...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
WNCY

Kaukauna Business Thanks Local Law Enforcement

KAUKAUNA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Officers from 16 police departments from across northeast Wisconsin were honored and thanked in Kaukauna Friday. Customers and employees at Keller Inc. gathered for the companies eighth annual police dedication ceremony. The ceremony is held to show appreciation to law enforcement and raise funds for...
KAUKAUNA, WI
Fox11online.com

Missing Sheboygan woman found

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY (WLUK) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a 79-year-old woman missing from Sheboygan County. Officials say Florence T. Kaiser left her home without her phone, ID or forms of payment. She was last seen on Highway O. Kaiser is described as 5-foot-6, 195 pounds, with blue...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
WNCY

Wrightstown Businesses Receive DOT Grants

WRIGHTSTOWN, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Two Wrightstown facilities in village’s industrial park will be adding over 120 manufacturing jobs after receiving two Transportation Economic Assistance grants. Gov. Tony Evers with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced the TEA grants for the village Thursday. The grants will allow Alliance Plastics...
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Old Sears building under demolition, big plans for future

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re traveling around the corner of Mason Street and Military Avenue, you’ll have noticed the old Sears building is no longer standing. Demolition is underway to pave the way for new businesses, such as drive-thru banks, restaurants, and coffee shops. “They...
GREEN BAY, WI
WNCY

Student Loan Forgiveness Lawsuit Shot Down

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A federal judge dismissed the Brown County Taxpayers Association’s lawsuit against the Biden Administration challenging the student loan debt forgiveness program, just two days after it was filed. The lawsuit alleged Biden’s move violates the constitutional separation of powers because he made it...
BROWN COUNTY, WI

