ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

Related
WNCY

Wrightstown Businesses Receive DOT Grants

WRIGHTSTOWN, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Two Wrightstown facilities in village’s industrial park will be adding over 120 manufacturing jobs after receiving two Transportation Economic Assistance grants. Gov. Tony Evers with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced the TEA grants for the village Thursday. The grants will allow Alliance Plastics...
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI
WNCY

Oshkosh Cops Support Special Olympics With A Night Run

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Oshkosh Police Department lit up the night Thursday to support Special Olympics. The department hosted a “Run with the Cops” event, which included a 5K race and mile run. Police turned on their cop car lights as participants ran in the dark...
OSHKOSH, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Education
Green Bay, WI
Industry
Local
Wisconsin Industry
Green Bay, WI
Business
WNCY

No Injuries After Menominee Paper Mill Fire

MENOMINEE, MI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A fire at a recycled paper pulp mill is under control after burning all night. Resolute Forest Products spokesman David Marshall says no one was injured in the fire. Resolute Forest Products rents the building at 701 4th Ave in Menominee. Firefighters had to take...
MENOMINEE, MI
WNCY

Murdered Couple Identified

OCONTO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The victims of a double murder in Little Suamico have been identified by family as Paul and Lori Brennan. Amanda Hendzel tells FOX 11 her mother and step-father were the perfect pair. “She wanted nothing more with Paul than to be married and live...
LITTLE SUAMICO, WI
WNCY

Authorities I.D. Suspect In Little Suamico Double Homicide

OCONTO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Authorities have now confirmed the identities of the victims and suspect involved in Little Suamico’s double homicide on Sunday. Oconto County Sheriff Todd Skarban said Paul Brennan, 75, and Lori Steinmetz, 55, were found outside of their home with multiple gunshot wounds shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday. Family members have previously identified Lori as Lori Brennan and explained that the couple got married in June.
LITTLE SUAMICO, WI
WNCY

Student Loan Forgiveness Lawsuit Shot Down

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A federal judge dismissed the Brown County Taxpayers Association’s lawsuit against the Biden Administration challenging the student loan debt forgiveness program, just two days after it was filed. The lawsuit alleged Biden’s move violates the constitutional separation of powers because he made it...
BROWN COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy