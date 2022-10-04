ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Asked about climate summit, UK's Truss: I won't divulge discussions with King Charles

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NHIW9_0iL4acZr00

LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Tuesday that King Charles's travel plans were a matter for him, and she would not discuss the content of their meetings.

Asked about a report in the Sunday Times newspaper that Truss had told Charles not to attend a world leaders' climate change summit in Egypt next month, Truss told LBC: "It's entirely a matter for the king, his travel programme."

"I am not going to reveal the contents of any discussion I have with King Charles."

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

