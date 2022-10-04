Exports of India-made iPhones top $1 billion in 5 months - Bloomberg News

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) iPhone exports from India crossed $1 billion in the five months since April, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The outbound shipments of India-made iPhones, mainly to Europe and the Middle East, are set to reach $2.5 billion in the 12 months through March 2023, the report added.

Reporting by Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.