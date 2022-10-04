NEENAH (WLUK) -- As Neenah kicked off training camp it was confident it could have a successful season, but thinking it and doing it are two different things. After some tough recent wins boosted the Rockets' record to 7-0 that confidence just keeps going up as they look to clinch the Fox Valley Association title outright Friday at Kimberly.

NEENAH, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO