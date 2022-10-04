ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

3 men rescued after catamaran capsizes on Lake Winnebago

CALUMET COUNTY (WLUK) -- Three Neenah-area men were rescued Thursday afternoon after their boat capsized. Around 3:22 p.m., a catamaran capsized on Lake Winnebago. The three men remained on top of the capsized portion of the boat as they waited for help. The Calumet County Sheriff's Office says conditions on...
NEENAH, WI
Authorities confirm identities of victims, suspect in Little Suamico's double homicide

OCONTO COUNTY (WLUK) -- Authorities have now confirmed the identities of the victims and suspect involved in Little Suamico's double homicide on Sunday. Sheriff Todd Skarban said Paul Brennan, 75, and Lori Steinmetz, 55, were found outside of their home with multiple gunshot wounds shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday. Family members have previously identified Lori as Lori Brennan and explained that the couple got married in June.
LITTLE SUAMICO, WI
Manitowoc, WI
Part of Oneida Street in Green Bay closing next week

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Part of Oneida Street will be closed Tuesday for repairs to a railroad crossing approach. Green Bay's public works department says the closure will be between Western and Shawano avenues. It is scheduled to last from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. In case of rain, the work would...
GREEN BAY, WI
Brown County Library introduces new children's book story walk

SUAMICO (WLUK) -- A story is unfolding in Brown County. The Brown County Library introduced a new story walk at the Barkhausen Waterfowl Preserve Thursday morning. The story walk features the book "My Forest is Green" by Darren Lebeuf. The children's book is installed on panels along the trail, protecting...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
DOT seeks public feedback on I-43 rest area replacement project

MANITOWOC COUNTY (WLUK) -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is looking to get the public involved in an Interstate-43 project. The department's Bureau of Highway Maintenance is hosting a public, virtual meeting next week to discuss improvements to certain rest areas along I-43 in Manitowoc County. The department is proposing...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
Confident Neenah seeking outright FVA title

NEENAH (WLUK) -- As Neenah kicked off training camp it was confident it could have a successful season, but thinking it and doing it are two different things. After some tough recent wins boosted the Rockets' record to 7-0 that confidence just keeps going up as they look to clinch the Fox Valley Association title outright Friday at Kimberly.
NEENAH, WI
Outagamie County Public Health announces fall immunization clinic dates

APPLETON (WLUK) -- Outagamie County Public Health has announced its fall dates for immunization clinics. These clinics offer vaccines to those that are eligible under the Vaccines for Children program. Under this program, your child is eligible if they: are enrolled or eligible for Medicaid, are American Indian or Alaska Native, don’t have health insurance, have health insurance that doesn’t pay for all vaccines, or insurance doesn’t provide full coverage for vaccines.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
Alderman proposes raising Green Bay mayor's salary

GREEN BAY (WLUK) – An alderman is proposing increasing the salary for Green Bay’s mayor, ahead of next spring’s election. Ald. Bill Galvin submitted the request for a review, which will be discussed Tuesday by the City Council’s Personnel Committee. A specific salary proposal is not included in the agenda item.
GREEN BAY, WI
Ashwaubenon School District considers $4.9 million referendum

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Ashwaubenon schools might bring a $4.9 million referendum to voters this spring. The Ashwaubenon School District is considering an operational referendum. The district says the referendum would "continue the quality of current programming and services offered" in the district. The district sent out a community survey in...
ASHWAUBENON, WI

