Waukesha man pleads not guilty to charge in Oconto County UTV fatal crash
OCONTO (WLUK) – A UTV driver pleaded not guilty Thursday to homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle for an incident in which a passenger was thrown from the cargo area, hit his head on the pavement and died. Scot Haas, 53, of Waukesha, is also charged with homicide by...
Calling all cat lovers! Oshkosh humane society seeks out foster homes for kittens, cats
OSHKOSH (WULUK) -- With colder weather on its way, many animals are looking for shelter. The Oshkosh Area Humane Society is seeking out foster homes for their kittens. "We continue to have kittens coming in almost daily," said OAHS Executive Director Jessica Miller. The shelter will be taking in homeless,...
3 men rescued after catamaran capsizes on Lake Winnebago
CALUMET COUNTY (WLUK) -- Three Neenah-area men were rescued Thursday afternoon after their boat capsized. Around 3:22 p.m., a catamaran capsized on Lake Winnebago. The three men remained on top of the capsized portion of the boat as they waited for help. The Calumet County Sheriff's Office says conditions on...
Authorities confirm identities of victims, suspect in Little Suamico's double homicide
OCONTO COUNTY (WLUK) -- Authorities have now confirmed the identities of the victims and suspect involved in Little Suamico's double homicide on Sunday. Sheriff Todd Skarban said Paul Brennan, 75, and Lori Steinmetz, 55, were found outside of their home with multiple gunshot wounds shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday. Family members have previously identified Lori as Lori Brennan and explained that the couple got married in June.
Part of Oneida Street in Green Bay closing next week
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Part of Oneida Street will be closed Tuesday for repairs to a railroad crossing approach. Green Bay's public works department says the closure will be between Western and Shawano avenues. It is scheduled to last from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. In case of rain, the work would...
Oshkosh police light up the night for Special Olympics fundraiser, 5K event
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Oshkosh Police Department lit up the night Thursday to support Special Olympics. The department hosted a "Run with the Cops" event, which included a 5K race and mile run. Police turned on their cop car lights as participants ran in the dark at the University of...
Brown County Library introduces new children's book story walk
SUAMICO (WLUK) -- A story is unfolding in Brown County. The Brown County Library introduced a new story walk at the Barkhausen Waterfowl Preserve Thursday morning. The story walk features the book "My Forest is Green" by Darren Lebeuf. The children's book is installed on panels along the trail, protecting...
DOT seeks public feedback on I-43 rest area replacement project
MANITOWOC COUNTY (WLUK) -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is looking to get the public involved in an Interstate-43 project. The department's Bureau of Highway Maintenance is hosting a public, virtual meeting next week to discuss improvements to certain rest areas along I-43 in Manitowoc County. The department is proposing...
$50 million requested for Brown County's southern bridge in next state budget
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- A Brown County project that has been talked about for at least 54 years appears to be on the verge of receiving the necessary funding. State officials tell FOX 11 that key stakeholders for the southern bridge project are expected to get more information in the coming days.
Confident Neenah seeking outright FVA title
NEENAH (WLUK) -- As Neenah kicked off training camp it was confident it could have a successful season, but thinking it and doing it are two different things. After some tough recent wins boosted the Rockets' record to 7-0 that confidence just keeps going up as they look to clinch the Fox Valley Association title outright Friday at Kimberly.
Outagamie County Public Health announces fall immunization clinic dates
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Outagamie County Public Health has announced its fall dates for immunization clinics. These clinics offer vaccines to those that are eligible under the Vaccines for Children program. Under this program, your child is eligible if they: are enrolled or eligible for Medicaid, are American Indian or Alaska Native, don’t have health insurance, have health insurance that doesn’t pay for all vaccines, or insurance doesn’t provide full coverage for vaccines.
Wrightstown facilities to create over 120 manufacturing jobs after receiving state grant
MADISON (WLUK) -- Two Wrightstown facilities in village's industrial park will be adding over 120 manufacturing jobs after receiving two Transportation Economic Assistance grants. Gov. Tony Evers with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced the TEA grants for the village Thursday. The grants will allow Alliance Plastics Inc. and Drexel...
Alderman proposes raising Green Bay mayor's salary
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – An alderman is proposing increasing the salary for Green Bay’s mayor, ahead of next spring’s election. Ald. Bill Galvin submitted the request for a review, which will be discussed Tuesday by the City Council’s Personnel Committee. A specific salary proposal is not included in the agenda item.
Ashwaubenon School District considers $4.9 million referendum
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Ashwaubenon schools might bring a $4.9 million referendum to voters this spring. The Ashwaubenon School District is considering an operational referendum. The district says the referendum would "continue the quality of current programming and services offered" in the district. The district sent out a community survey in...
