Mizuho Securities to buy 20% of Rakuten Securities for $550 million
TOKYO (Reuters) – Mizuho Financial Group’s securities unit will acquire a 19.99% stake in Rakuten Securities from its parent Rakuten Group for 80 billion yen ($552 million) to beef up its online brokerage business, the companies said on Friday. Through the deal, Mizuho hopes to tap Rakuten Securities’...
Japan regulator orders SMBC Nikko to halt block trading for 3 months
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s financial regulator on Friday ordered SMBC Nikko Securities to halt its block trade business for three months and to improve its compliance, as administrative penalties over a market manipulation case. The Financial Service Agency also ordered the brokerage’s parent, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc...
Chip stocks slide as Samsung, AMD expect steep fall in demand
(Reuters) – Dire forecasts from Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Advanced Micro Devices Inc sent chip-related shares lower on Friday, sparking fears that a slump in demand for semiconductors could be much worse than expected. AMD, Nvidia Corp, Intel Corp, Qualcomm Inc and Micron Technology Inc were down between...
