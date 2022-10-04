Read full article on original website
Related
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: All lanes have reopened on WIS 26 in Fond du Lac County after a crash
FRIDAY, 10/7/2022 – 4:51 p.m. ROSENDALE, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed down all lanes of traffic on WIS 26 on Friday afternoon. Officials say that all lanes of traffic are now open. The incident happened around 12:15 p.m. and took...
wearegreenbay.com
‘We do not believe that this was a random incident’: Police investigate shots fired on Green Bay’s east side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple police officers were on Green Bay’s east side to investigate a shots fired incident. A Local 5 crew said that police were reportedly looking through some bushes. The police were in the 900 block of East Walnut Street. Green Bay Police Department...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan man missing; last seen in Langlade County
LANGLADE COUNTY, Wis. - The Langlade County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate 58-year-old Adam Krause of Sheboygan. A post on the Langlade County Sheriff's Office Facebook page says Krause was last seen around 7 p.m. on Sept. 20 – having left Joanie and Stub's East Shore Resort on Rolling Stone Lake in a paddle boat. Officials say he was wearing a black and white plaid shirt or jacket -- possibly the one in the photograph above.
Fox11online.com
Part of Oneida Street in Green Bay closing next week
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Part of Oneida Street will be closed Tuesday for repairs to a railroad crossing approach. Green Bay's public works department says the closure will be between Western and Shawano avenues. It is scheduled to last from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. In case of rain, the work would...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox11online.com
3 men rescued after catamaran capsizes on Lake Winnebago
CALUMET COUNTY (WLUK) -- Three Neenah-area men were rescued Thursday afternoon after their boat capsized. Around 3:22 p.m., a catamaran capsized on Lake Winnebago. The three men remained on top of the capsized portion of the boat as they waited for help. The Calumet County Sheriff's Office says conditions on...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 south in Appleton after crash
THURSDAY, 10/6/22 – 11:12 a.m. APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed the left lane on I-41 southbound in Appleton Thursday morning. Officials say that all lanes are now open. The incident happened around 9:55 a.m. and took just over an...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay police looking for suspects after shots fired
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay police say they are still searching for the suspects involved in a shots fired incident on the city's east side. It happened just before 1 a.m. Friday near the 900 block of E. Walnut Street. Witnesses told police it appeared to be the result...
Fox11online.com
Waukesha man pleads not guilty to charge in Oconto County UTV fatal crash
OCONTO (WLUK) – A UTV driver pleaded not guilty Thursday to homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle for an incident in which a passenger was thrown from the cargo area, hit his head on the pavement and died. Scot Haas, 53, of Waukesha, is also charged with homicide by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wearegreenbay.com
Oconto County Sheriff’s identify suspect in Little Suamico double homicide
LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference on Friday afternoon to provide further details into the double homicide that took place on October 2. According to a release, the Oconto County Dispatch Center received a call just after 9:00 a.m. on...
14 injured in school bus crash in northeastern Wisconsin
NEW LONDON, Wis. (AP) — An adult and 13 students were injured and taken to hospitals after a cargo van crashed into the back of a school bus in northeastern Wisconsin Wednesday. Police said the bus from the Manawa School District was stopped at some railroad tracks in New...
WBAY Green Bay
Dogs cause serious injuries to victim near Manitowoc playground
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Manitowoc police are looking for two dogs and their owner after a biting incident near a playground Monday afternoon. According to police, the victim was playing at Emma Radandt Park on Flambeau St. when he was attacked by the dogs at about 4:30. The victim suffered serious injuries that needed medical attention. Police described the owner and the dogs as fleeing the scene.
Fox11online.com
DOT seeks public feedback on I-43 rest area replacement project
MANITOWOC COUNTY (WLUK) -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is looking to get the public involved in an Interstate-43 project. The department's Bureau of Highway Maintenance is hosting a public, virtual meeting next week to discuss improvements to certain rest areas along I-43 in Manitowoc County. The department is proposing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Kaukauna restaurant set to reopen after remodeling
KAUKAUNA — Mena’s Place breakfast and Mexican restaurant in Kaukauna, which has been closed for about a month for remodeling is set to reopen. The restaurant, located at 215 W. Wisconsin Ave. is set to reopen from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, according to owner Shaila Lopez.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: 45-year-old dead following Manitowoc County tavern fire
CLEVELAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A 45-year-old is dead after first responders rescued him from a burning apartment above a northeast Wisconsin tavern. According to a release, the fire happened at Hika Bay Tavern. Emergency services responded around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2. Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig says...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin restaurant ‘total loss’ after damaging fire, no sprinkler system
WEST BEND, Wis. (WFRV) – The Restuarant area of a West Bend establishment has been described as a ‘total loss’ after a fire caused the building to rapidly deteriorate on Thursday morning. According to the West Bend Fire Department, around 1:15 a.m. on September 29, the West...
Fond du Lac man charged with attempted homicide; bail set at $1 million
"District Attorney Eric J. Toney announced that Vickendrika M. Jones made his initial appearance on October 6, 2022, after being charged with Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide."
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin tavern closed until further notice following fire
CLEVELAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire has closed a Manitowoc County tavern until further notice. The Hika Bay Tavern posted on its Facebook page that it is closed until further notice. The establishment is closed due to a fire. Hika Bay Tavern is located in Cleveland on Lincoln Avenue....
Name released in fatal I-39 wrong-way crash
Police in Portage County have identified the man who perished in a two-vehicle crash early Friday as 71-year-old Anthony R. Brock, of Stevens Point. The crash was reported just before 12:30 a.m., when the Portage County Communications Center received a call stating that an SUV was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes and struck a southbound semi. Both vehicles entered the median and the SUV caught on fire.
dailydodge.com
Green Lake County Authorities Still Seeking Information Surrounding 2021 Fatal Crash
(Princeton) Authorities in Green Lake County are still looking for information about a fatal vehicle crash that happened just over a year ago. On September 29th, a westbound Jeep crossed the center line and struck and eastbound Ford on Highway 23 near Highway W in the town of Princeton. The...
whby.com
De Pere girl arrested following high-speed chases in Wrightstown
Wrightstown Police arrest a 17-year old girl following two high-speed pursuits. Police received complaints about the De Pere teen driving around neighborhoods last weekend. An initial attempt to stop the vehicle resulted in a short chase that hit speeds of 90-miles an hour. The car was spotted again along Country...
Comments / 0