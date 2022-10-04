ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sheboygan man missing; last seen in Langlade County

LANGLADE COUNTY, Wis. - The Langlade County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate 58-year-old Adam Krause of Sheboygan. A post on the Langlade County Sheriff's Office Facebook page says Krause was last seen around 7 p.m. on Sept. 20 – having left Joanie and Stub's East Shore Resort on Rolling Stone Lake in a paddle boat. Officials say he was wearing a black and white plaid shirt or jacket -- possibly the one in the photograph above.
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Part of Oneida Street in Green Bay closing next week

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Part of Oneida Street will be closed Tuesday for repairs to a railroad crossing approach. Green Bay's public works department says the closure will be between Western and Shawano avenues. It is scheduled to last from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. In case of rain, the work would...
GREEN BAY, WI
Appleton, WI
Fox11online.com

3 men rescued after catamaran capsizes on Lake Winnebago

CALUMET COUNTY (WLUK) -- Three Neenah-area men were rescued Thursday afternoon after their boat capsized. Around 3:22 p.m., a catamaran capsized on Lake Winnebago. The three men remained on top of the capsized portion of the boat as they waited for help. The Calumet County Sheriff's Office says conditions on...
NEENAH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 south in Appleton after crash

THURSDAY, 10/6/22 – 11:12 a.m. APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed the left lane on I-41 southbound in Appleton Thursday morning. Officials say that all lanes are now open. The incident happened around 9:55 a.m. and took just over an...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay police looking for suspects after shots fired

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay police say they are still searching for the suspects involved in a shots fired incident on the city's east side. It happened just before 1 a.m. Friday near the 900 block of E. Walnut Street. Witnesses told police it appeared to be the result...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Dogs cause serious injuries to victim near Manitowoc playground

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Manitowoc police are looking for two dogs and their owner after a biting incident near a playground Monday afternoon. According to police, the victim was playing at Emma Radandt Park on Flambeau St. when he was attacked by the dogs at about 4:30. The victim suffered serious injuries that needed medical attention. Police described the owner and the dogs as fleeing the scene.
MANITOWOC, WI
Fox11online.com

DOT seeks public feedback on I-43 rest area replacement project

MANITOWOC COUNTY (WLUK) -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is looking to get the public involved in an Interstate-43 project. The department's Bureau of Highway Maintenance is hosting a public, virtual meeting next week to discuss improvements to certain rest areas along I-43 in Manitowoc County. The department is proposing...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Kaukauna restaurant set to reopen after remodeling

KAUKAUNA — Mena’s Place breakfast and Mexican restaurant in Kaukauna, which has been closed for about a month for remodeling is set to reopen. The restaurant, located at 215 W. Wisconsin Ave. is set to reopen from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, according to owner Shaila Lopez.
KAUKAUNA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: 45-year-old dead following Manitowoc County tavern fire

CLEVELAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A 45-year-old is dead after first responders rescued him from a burning apartment above a northeast Wisconsin tavern. According to a release, the fire happened at Hika Bay Tavern. Emergency services responded around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2. Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig says...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
UPMATTERS

Wisconsin tavern closed until further notice following fire

CLEVELAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire has closed a Manitowoc County tavern until further notice. The Hika Bay Tavern posted on its Facebook page that it is closed until further notice. The establishment is closed due to a fire. Hika Bay Tavern is located in Cleveland on Lincoln Avenue....
CLEVELAND, WI
WausauPilot

Name released in fatal I-39 wrong-way crash

Police in Portage County have identified the man who perished in a two-vehicle crash early Friday as 71-year-old Anthony R. Brock, of Stevens Point. The crash was reported just before 12:30 a.m., when the Portage County Communications Center received a call stating that an SUV was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes and struck a southbound semi. Both vehicles entered the median and the SUV caught on fire.
STEVENS POINT, WI
whby.com

De Pere girl arrested following high-speed chases in Wrightstown

Wrightstown Police arrest a 17-year old girl following two high-speed pursuits. Police received complaints about the De Pere teen driving around neighborhoods last weekend. An initial attempt to stop the vehicle resulted in a short chase that hit speeds of 90-miles an hour. The car was spotted again along Country...
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI

