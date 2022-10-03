Read full article on original website
Related
2 key Jets offensive linemen dead, team says
The New York Jets announced the passing of former offensive linemen Marvin Powell and Jim Sweeney on Sunday. They were 67 and 60 years old, respectively.
NFL・
Denver Broncos Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Running Back This Monday
The Denver Broncos are reportedly signing a veteran running back this Monday evening. The Broncos have lost Javonte Williams for the season. He suffered a season-ending knee injury on Sunday. Melvin Gordon is expected to be the starting running back moving forward, but it's likely that ...
Denver Broncos List Quarterback Russell Wilson On Monday Injury Report
The Denver Broncos have a surprising player on their Monday injury report. That player is quarterback Russell Wilson. Russell Wilson was limited during Monday's practice. He's reportedly dealing with an "ailing" right shoulder. Wilson is still expected to play this Thursday night when ...
FOX Sports
Sean Payton has a plan for Russell Wilson, Nathaniel Hackett & Broncos | THE HERD
What will Nathaniel Hackett have to do to fix Russell Wilson & the Denver Broncos? They're 2-2, 3rd in the AFC West, and still struggling to find their stride offensively. Coach Sean Payton joins Colin Cowherd to share what his game plan would be to turn the season around.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Broncos Quarterback Russell Wilson Reveals His Status For Thursday Night
On Monday the Denver Broncos surprisingly listed quarterback Russell Wilson on the team's injury report. However, it doesn't sound like Wilson is going to miss Thursday night's game. Wilson revealed this Tuesday that he's "super confident" he will play vs. the Colts on Thursday Night ...
New Orleans Saints Are Signing Veteran Cornerback This Tuesday
The New Orleans Saints are adding depth at the cornerback spot this Tuesday afternoon. According to a report, the NFC South franchise is signing veteran cornerback Chris Harris Jr. Harris, 33, will begin on the Saints for the practice squad. He has a chance to make the active roster, ...
WANE-TV
Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 233 ‘Blueprint for Beating Broncos’
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have an opportunity to get back to .500 Thursday in Denver. On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show by discussing news, including some Indianapolis roster moves. The trio then previews the...
Chicago Bulls guard Coby White undergoes MRI to gain clarity on knee injury
We have an update on the left knee injury Chicago Bulls guard Coby White suffered on Tuesday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Signing WR Mack Hollins Has Been A Revelation For Las Vegas
The Las Vegas Raiders made a plethora of moves this past offseason once their new regime was in place. Everyone knows about the blockbuster additions with regard to Davante Adams and Chandler Jones. However, Dave Ziegler might’ve hit it out of the park when he signed wide receiver Mack Hollins.
NBC Sports
Jon Feliciano hopes Cole Beasley unretires, joins Giants
In February, a Buccaneers offensive player retired to spend more time with his family before coming back. Giants center Jon Feliciano hopes there will be another one. Via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Feliciano said Wednesday that he hopes receiver Cole Beasley will change him mind, and play for the Giants. Beasley surprisingly retired from the Tampa Bay practice squad on Wednesday.
Comments / 0