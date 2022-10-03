ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Football
State
Tennessee State
City
Denver, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Reich
Yardbarker

Signing WR Mack Hollins Has Been A Revelation For Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Raiders made a plethora of moves this past offseason once their new regime was in place. Everyone knows about the blockbuster additions with regard to Davante Adams and Chandler Jones. However, Dave Ziegler might’ve hit it out of the park when he signed wide receiver Mack Hollins.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

Jon Feliciano hopes Cole Beasley unretires, joins Giants

In February, a Buccaneers offensive player retired to spend more time with his family before coming back. Giants center Jon Feliciano hopes there will be another one. Via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Feliciano said Wednesday that he hopes receiver Cole Beasley will change him mind, and play for the Giants. Beasley surprisingly retired from the Tampa Bay practice squad on Wednesday.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy