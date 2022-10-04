ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian PM has asked for role in Nord Stream probe, Sweden says

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Russia’s prime minister has sent a letter to the Swedish government requesting a role for Russian authorities in the investigation into the explosions that damaged the Nord Stream pipelines, Sweden’s foreign ministry said on Friday. A Swedish crime scene investigation of the Nord Stream...
No sign that foreign state was behind German rail sabotage – police

BERLIN (Reuters) – German police said it had not excluded political motives in the suspected sabotage of communication cables on Germany’s rail network on Saturday but that there was no sign of any involvement by a foreign state or terrorism. A spokesperson for the Berlin criminal police bureau...
Rail in northern Germany at a standstill due to technical issue

BERLIN (Reuters) – German rail traffic in Northern Germany, including in the state of Lower Saxony and the city states of Bremen and Hamburg, was at a standstill on Saturday morning due to a technical problem, a spokesperson for operator Deutsche Bahn said. The spokesperson said the cause was...
Spain arrests Albanian gang involved in smuggling migrants to UK

MADRID (Reuters) – Police have arrested members of a gang linked to a people-trafficking network which smuggled Albanian migrants from Spain to Britain by concealing them on boats and ferries, Spanish police said on Saturday. The migrants, some of them children, paid the gang between 3,000 euros ($2,922.30) and...
German state vote tests support for Berlin’s crisis management

BERLIN (Reuters) – A vote in the German state of Lower Saxony on Sunday will provide a test of support for the crisis management skills of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s ruling coalition, as it seeks to stave off energy shortages and escalation in the Ukraine war. National issues such...
Dutch government advises against all travel to Iran -ANP

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The Dutch government on Friday urged all Dutch nationals to leave Iran and advised against all travel to the country, Dutch news agency ANP quoted Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra as saying. (Reporting by Bart Meijer, Editing by Louise Heavens)
Putin says Ukraine planned Crimea bridge explosion, calls it terrorism

(Reuters) – Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that the explosion on a key bridge linking Crimea and the Russian mainland was a terrorist act planned by the Ukrainian special services. “There is no doubt. This is an act of terrorism aimed at destroying critically important civilian infrastructure,”...
Death toll from Irish petrol station explosion rises to seven

DUBLIN (Reuters) – The number of people killed in an explosion at a petrol station in County Donegal on Friday has risen to seven, with search and recovery efforts continuing, Irish police said on Saturday. The explosion happened shortly after 3 p.m. local time (1400 GMT) at the service...
France not yet planning to ration petrol despite refinery strikes

PARIS (Reuters) -The French government will not ration petrol for drivers or restrict the use of service stations in response to supply problems linked to refinery strikes, Environment Minister Christophe Bechu said on Saturday. “We haven’t reached this point yet,” Bechu told franceinfo radio when asked if the government would...
Telenor sells stake in Norwegian broadband unit for $1 billion

OSLO (Reuters) -Norway’s Telenor on Friday said it had agreed to sell a 30% stake in its Norwegian fibre broadband unit for 10.8 billion crowns ($1.0 billion) to a consortium led by U.S. investment company KKR and pension firm Oslo Pensjonsforsikring. “This transaction highlights the value in our infrastructure,...
French refinery strikes continue on Sunday, union says

PARIS (Reuters) -Strikes staged by France’s hard-left CGT union at refineries of ExxonMobil and TotalEnergies continued on Sunday, union officials at both companies told Reuters. “It is continuing everywhere,” a CGT representative said, adding that there had been no contact from TotalEnergies since Saturday’s call by the union for...
U.N. working to expand, extend for a year Ukraine Black Sea grain export deal

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and his team are working to expand and extend for a year a U.N.-brokered deal allowing Ukrainian Black Sea grain exports, which could expire in late November. “We’re trying to remove the uncertainty to ensure that people are publicly saying that...
U.S. says it will continue offering security assistance to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House on Sunday declined comment on an explosion that damaged Russia’s road-and-rail bridge to Crimea but said it will continue to supply Ukraine with arms and that Russian President Vladimir Putin had started the war and could end it if he chose. “We...
Russia declares popular anti-war rapper to be a foreign agent

LONDON (Reuters) – The Russian justice ministry on Friday declared one of the country’s most popular rappers to be a “foreign agent”, a legal designation that has been used to hound Kremlin critics and journalists. Oxxxymiron, whose real name is Miron Fyodorov, was added to an...
S.African state utility reinstates rolling power cuts from Monday

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South African state utility Eskom said on Sunday it would resume rolling power cuts from Monday till Wednesday during night-time to attend to unplanned breakdowns and replenish generation capacity. The beleaguered state utility, which is reliant on aging coal-fired power plants that frequently break down, has...
Kyiv says Zelenskiy ‘preventive strike’ remark referred to sanctions

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was referring to imposing sanctions on Russia when he suggested preventive strikes were necessary to preclude any use of nuclear weapons, his spokesperson said. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the remarks, made by Zelenskiy during a discussion with an Australian think...
China says U.S. abusing trade measures with chip export controls

BEIJING (Reuters) – New U.S. export controls targeting Chinese chip manufacturers are an abuse of trade measures and designed to maintain the country’s “technological hegemony”, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Saturday. The U.S. government published a sweeping set of export controls on...
French government favours raising taxes on private jets -minister

PARIS (Reuters) – The French government is in favour of raising taxes for private jets next year by aligning the taxation of aviation fuels with that of fuels used by cars, environment minister Christophe Bechu said on Saturday. “The government supports this amendment,” Bechu told franceinfo radio after some...
