Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Memecoins are digital currencies that draw inspiration from online jokes and memes. For instance, the Doge meme, based on a viral image of a Shiba Inu, served as the inspiration for Dogecoin. Memecoins aren’t meant to be taken seriously, but they can nevertheless catch on when others in the community invest in the most recent one to get in on the joke. Retail investors occasionally join the coin once its value has increased and spiked, which helps the coin gain even more traction. Popular online personalities and celebrities also increase the appeal of some memecoins. This explains the later birth of memecoins like Shiba Inu too.

MARKETS ・ 7 HOURS AGO