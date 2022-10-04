Read full article on original website
Lido Finance launches layer-2 Ethereum staking- Decoding its impact on LDO
In a series of tweets made by Lido Finance [LDO] on 6 October, the leading Ethereum [ETH] staking platform confirmed the launch of ETH staking on layer two scaling solutions with token bridging to Arbitrum One and Optimism. In July, Lido Finance hinted at this movement when the team noted...
Shiba Inu: Tracing SHIB’s ability to rebound from its newly found support
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Shiba Inu witnessed a bearish pattern on the daily chart. The meme-token’s funding rate on FTX turned positive over the last two days. The token saw a slight...
Stellar investors may be in the mood to celebrate thanks to this XLM update
Stellar’s [XLM] recent gains looked quite promising as it managed to register over 45 seven-day returns. Interestingly, LunarCrush’s findings also supported the possibility of an uptrend in the coming days. According to the tweet by the social intelligence platform, XLM’s AltRank was low, which could be taken as...
Ripple [XRP]: Before you become a part of exit liquidity, read this
As per data revealed by popular blockchain analytics platform Santiment, on 8 October, Ripple [XRP] clinched the highest daily count of new addresses created on the network since its last high in July. According to Santiment, new addresses created on the XRP network on 6 October stood at a total...
Huobi Global: Will the exchange’s latest move prove to be a blessing-in-disguise
Cryptocurrency trading exchange Huobi Global is all set to be acquired by Hong Kong-based About Capital Management. The announcement was shared by Huobi Global through a press release. A major player in the Asian crypto market, Huobi Global had been seeking an M&A deal for some time now. The exchange...
Why BTC short-term holders owning 23% BTC may act in favor of the king coin
The current market situation remains primarily determined by Bitcoin [BTC] short-term holders. These holders were “jostling for the best entry price, and what little profit is available to take.” But now the situation might be a different one. Positive narratives may soon be emerging from the largest coin as it shows a will to survive after all.
Why are Zcash holders worried, given the growth in size of blockchain
Concerns about a potential spam attack have arisen as a result of the unexpected growth in the size of the Zcash (ZEC) blockchain caused by increasing transaction volumes. Jameson Lopp, co-founder, and CTO of Bitcoin storage business Casa brought this to light in a tweet and stated the Zcash blockchain has tripled in size to over 100GB in just a few months.
30% of Canadians planning to buy crypto as OSC embraces ‘tech-neutrality’
Over 30% of Canadians are planning to buy crypt0-assets over the next year, says the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC). The regulatory body also believes that a vast majority of crypto-assets fall under its jurisdiction. Grant Vingoe, CEO of the OSC, made these remarks during a keynote address at the Economic...
Binance Coin: How BNB buyers can capitalize on this breakout rally
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. The altcoin could find reliable rebounding grounds. Funding rates and Open Interest displayed a slight bearish edge. Since dropping towards its 16-month low in mid-June, Binance coin [BNB] has...
VeChain (VET) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Are VET’s $2 projections really in sight?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. VeChain is a flexible enterprise-grade L1 smart contract platform with a native crypto – VET. VeChain started out in 2015 as a private consortium chain, collaborating with a variety of businesses to investigate blockchain applications. With the ERC-20 token VEN, VeChain would start its shift to a public blockchain in 2017. In 2018, it would launch its own mainnet under the ticker VET.
Cosmos [ATOM] hub roadmap 2.0 and its Q3 2022 report
Cosmos garnered a lot of investors’ attention after it released its “Cosmos Hub Roadmap 2.0.” In addition to that, its native token ATOM showed a positive change in terms of its total value locked (TVL), developer activity, and the total number of holders in Q3 of 2022.
What FTX-Visa partnership may mean for investors and FTT
FTX [FTT] managed to get away from the woes of the downturns in the cryptocurrency market as the exchange was in the news for its recent partnership. As of 7 October, FTX confirmed that it had partnered with the payment platform Visa. According to the partnership details, Visa would provide...
Chainlink (LINK) Price Prediction 2025-2030: LINK’s bid for $500 will be catalysed by…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Chainlink [LINK], the crypto-ranked twenty first by market capitalization, has had a rather eventful 45 days. LINK gained by more than 16% in value over the aforementioned period, with its market cap seeing similar gains. The most optimistic news was the fact that on 28 September, LINK managed to hit a 5-week high of $8.4 and have $1.3 billion worth of tokens traded in 24 hours.
Polygon records 3X growth in this area; still, MATIC faces challenges
In its latest report, Polygon [MATIC] claimed to have recorded remarkable growth in the Decentralized Applications (dApps) arena. According to the third quarter assessment released on 7 October, dApps built on the Polygon chain stood at 53,000. This number represented a 60% increase from Q2 and a 3x growth from March 2022.
As Axie Infinity [AXS] prepares for recovery, why long bets may not be ideal
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. AXS plateaued at $13 while forming a bearish pattern. Supply out of exchanges witnessed an uptick over the last three days. Over the last few days, Axie Infinity’s [AXS]...
Is CryptoPunks’ recent growth indicative of NFT market’s overall progress
CryptoPunks, an NFT collection that ranks second in terms of market cap and floor price, witnessed massive growth in terms of unique addresses buying the NFT. The sudden interest in the CryptoPunks could be attributed to a recent spike in CryptoPunk’s social activity. Well, we shouldn’t forget that an...
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Is $0.64 too high a target?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Memecoins are digital currencies that draw inspiration from online jokes and memes. For instance, the Doge meme, based on a viral image of a Shiba Inu, served as the inspiration for Dogecoin. Memecoins aren’t meant to be taken seriously, but they can nevertheless catch on when others in the community invest in the most recent one to get in on the joke. Retail investors occasionally join the coin once its value has increased and spiked, which helps the coin gain even more traction. Popular online personalities and celebrities also increase the appeal of some memecoins. This explains the later birth of memecoins like Shiba Inu too.
Betting against Tron [TRX] in Q4? Read this update first
TRONDAO recently released its weekly report that showcased the growth of the network in the DeFi space. It also elaborated on the improvements the network noticed in terms of the number of accounts and transactions. During the time when the report was published, TRX observed growth of 4.12% in its...
XRP could be due for a pullback, but the uptrend is likely to continue
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. XRP is in a strong uptrend as the rest of the market fights the bears. Watch out for the price reaction at these long-term resistance levels. XRP has posted...
Bitcoin holders should look at these metrics before deciding to HODL
Bitcoin [BTC] did give investors some hope as it showed some promising growth over the last seven days. However, it appeared that bears took control of the king crypto yet again. According to data on-chain market intelligence platform Glassnode, BTC witnessed a massive decline in its volume which could indicate...
