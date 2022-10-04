Read full article on original website
Margo Johnson
5d ago
Article state no evidence he entered the Capital, however, he was there, with the intention of delivering his "book of evidence". It would just take one republican to publicly admit Finchem did, indeed, enter the capital. He's a dangerous, deluded neo nazi extremist who conjures up his fantastical imaginings and presents them as facts. Nothing will help this delusional demon but we, smarter than him, can deliver a resounding defeat. Never Finchem.
Reply
9
TrumpMakesMeSick
5d ago
VOTE ALL RED OUT OUT OUT! They all are extremists in AZ. Who is the nice and non Trump Republican in AZ? NONE!
Reply
14
Francisca48
5d ago
Adrian Fontes for Secretary of State!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Reply(1)
17
