Arizona State

Margo Johnson
5d ago

Article state no evidence he entered the Capital, however, he was there, with the intention of delivering his "book of evidence". It would just take one republican to publicly admit Finchem did, indeed, enter the capital. He's a dangerous, deluded neo nazi extremist who conjures up his fantastical imaginings and presents them as facts. Nothing will help this delusional demon but we, smarter than him, can deliver a resounding defeat. Never Finchem.

9
TrumpMakesMeSick
5d ago

VOTE ALL RED OUT OUT OUT! They all are extremists in AZ. Who is the nice and non Trump Republican in AZ? NONE!

14
Francisca48
5d ago

Adrian Fontes for Secretary of State!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

17
kawc.org

Arizona Republicans sue fellow state party members over election laws

PHOENIX -- Arizona Republicans are suing other Republicans in the state in a dispute over what's required under state election laws and rules. The Arizona Republican Party and the Republican National Committee contend in new legal papers that Maricopa County is not complying with requirements to have inspectors from both political parties at polling places. Similar requirements exist, the lawsuit says, for the boards that oversee processing of early ballots, vote adjudication boards and the boards that oversee operations at county election headquarters.
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

These Arizona conservative candidates publicly oppose MAGA candidates

PHOENIX — A collection of conservatives around the state is bucking the State Republican Party and publicly declaring their support for Democrats for the state’s top positions. There aren’t a lot of them. But they firmly believe as Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney told a crowd in Tempe on Wednesday, that democracy is under threat.
ARIZONA STATE
statepress.com

What each position on the 2022 Arizona ballot does and the candidates in the running

As Election Day rapidly approaches, students work to educate themselves on this year's ballot. For those looking to submit an absentee ballot request, it must be filled out by Oct. 28 and received by the Secretary of State's Office by Nov. 8. An absentee ballot is a vote cast through the mail. For those looking to go to the polls, locations across the Valley will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 8.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Kari Lake, Katie Hobbs to appear on “Face The Nation” Sunday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The race to become Arizona’s next governor is one the nation’s most hotly contested races between Katie Hobbs, the democratic candidate, and the republican candidate Kari Lake. This Sunday (10/9) at 8:30 a.m., and only on CBS 5, both women will appear on “Face...
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

A guide to propositions on the 2022 Arizona midterm ballot

Arizona voters will decide on 10 ballot measures during the 2022 midterm election. Here's a guide to each proposition, including what your vote means, arguments for and against, as well as analysis of the measure. Proposition 128. Constitutional amendment — Voter protection act; court determinations. Official description: The constitutional...
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

Arizona 2022 Ballot Proposition Guide: Everything you need to know

ARIZONA, USA — Arizona voters can decide on which 10 propositions, if any, will be codified into state law during the 2022 election. The propositions range from everything including shining a spotlight onto political dark money, allowing in-state tuition for immigrants without legal status, and decreasing medical debt interest rates.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Iowa man arrested for threatening to lynch a GOP Maricopa county supervisor over fictitious election fraud claims

A 64-year-old Iowa man has been arrested for threatening to lynch Maricopa County Supervisor Clint Hickman and an employee of the Arizona Attorney General’s Office for not investigating claims of fictitious voter fraud.  “When we come to lynch your stupid lying Commie [expletive], you’ll remember that you lied on the [expletive] Bible, you piece of […] The post Iowa man arrested for threatening to lynch a GOP Maricopa county supervisor over fictitious election fraud claims appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Blake Masters Just Got Dumped by Three Republican Women

Blake Masters has women problems. On Tuesday, a trio of prominent Republican women — former state Senator Heather Carter, former Phoenix Vice Mayor Peggy Neely, and business owner and political activist Lisa Hoberg — gathered in the Capitol Rose Garden on Washington Street to denounce their fellow Republican and endorse his opponent and Democrat, U.S. Senator Mark Kelly.
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Hobbs Refuses to Answer Question from Concerned Arizona Citizen

Arizona’s Democrat gubernatorial candidate continues to be hobbled by her refusal to debate her Republican opponent, this time refusing to discuss the issue with a concerned citizen. “Hey, Secretary of State Hobbs, I’m just wondering: why aren’t you debating Kari Lake?” a man said, filming Secretary of State Katie...
ARIZONA STATE
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Mtn. Pointe students to hold TU, LD12 candidate forums

Ahwatukee voters who want to size up in person the candidates for Tempe Union High School District Governing Board and the legislative district that covers their community will have their chance next week, a day after early voting for the Nov. 8 election begins. And it comes courtesy of Mountain...
TEMPE, AZ

