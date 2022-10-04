Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store in ArizonaKristen WaltersMaricopa, AZ
Award Winning Restaurant ClosingGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Bobby Flay's Burger Restaurant Coming SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
New Cornhole Sports Restaurant and Bar Now OpenGreyson FGilbert, AZ
Related
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Gallego touts climate achievements, challenges
WASHINGTON – Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego touted the city Sept. 29 as a model for enduring extreme weather events, during a virtual panel on how local governments can help defend against the impacts of climate change. Despite challenges that range from a historic drought to falling water levels, and...
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Spending cap looms again over school districts
While school districts in Gilbert and throughout Arizona are worried they will have to grapple again with a voter-imposed cap on their spending next spring, it will be up to the next Legislature to do something about it. The Aggregate Expenditure Limit caps what school districts around the state can...
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Mtn. Pointe students to hold TU, LD12 candidate forums
Ahwatukee voters who want to size up in person the candidates for Tempe Union High School District Governing Board and the legislative district that covers their community will have their chance next week, a day after early voting for the Nov. 8 election begins. And it comes courtesy of Mountain...
Ahwatukee Foothills News
More civilians becoming Phoenix police investigators
Hiring civilian investigators isn’t a new concept. The Mesa Police Department started its program in 2009. And when Chief George Gascón moved to San Francisco to lead that department, he took the idea with him. But the movement has gained steam recently as departments across the country try...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ahwatukee Foothills News
East Valley site offers Halloween thrills, scares
When October rolls around, the ghosts and ghouls creep out at Thompson Event Center in Mesa. Scarizona Scaregrounds, 1901 N. Alma School Road, returns for another season of frights at night on Friday, Oct. 7. Starting its seventh year, owner and director of operations Allen Thompson said despite some troubles...
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Two Ahwatukee homes offer Halloween delights for families
Ahwatukee families looking to give their kids some family-friendly Halloween fun don’t have to drive too far: two local homeowners once again have gone all out with skeletons, witches and other seasonal attractions to celebrate October’s signature holiday. Handyman Doug Maldonado has festooned seemingly every inch of his...
Comments / 0