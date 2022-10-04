Read full article on original website
Related
IMPD: Man found fatally shot in truck behind his house
INDIANAPOLIS — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead on the near northeast side of Indianapolis on Saturday. Officers were called around 5 p.m. to investigate a report of a person who was unresponsive sitting in a truck in the 2800 block of North Olney Street, near 28th Street and North Sherman Drive.
cbs4indy.com
Trio carrying guns at Greenwood Park Mall receive 1-year ban
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Several individuals have been banned from the Greenwood Park Mall after police say they were carrying guns inside the property Saturday afternoon. Police responded to the mall around 3 p.m. after getting a report of individuals carrying firearms in the mall’s food court area. Officers...
cbs4indy.com
4 shot in 3 separate shootings overnight in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — At least four people were shot in three overnight separate shootings across the Indianapolis area Saturday. The first incident occurred in the 3300 block of West 10th Street just after 12:30 a.m. IMPD was dispatched to the area on report of shots fired. When IMPD arrived, they located one male consistent with injuries with gunshot wound(s). After continuing to survey the area, police found a second male with injuries consistent of gunshot wound(s). Both victims are said to be in stable condition.
cbs4indy.com
2 banks robbed within an hour on north side of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis are investigating reported robberies at two Chase banks Saturday afternoon. According to a police report, someone attempted to or successfully robbed the Chase bank at 702 E. 86th Street just after 12:30 p.m. Less than one hour later, at 1:25 p.m., IMPD got word...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs4indy.com
1 man dead after shooting on Indianapolis’ east side
INDIANAPOLIS — One man has died after a shooting on Indianapolis’ east side. Just after 10 a.m. Sunday, IMPD was dispatched to the 100 block of Euclid Avenue on the city’s east side on report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located a male victim...
cbs4indy.com
2 men shot early Saturday on Indy’s near west side
INDIANAPOLIS – An investigation is underway after two men were shot early Saturday morning on Indy’s near west side. Police say it happened just before 12:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of West 10th Street, just east of Tibbs Avenue. Officers located the two men with apparent gunshot...
cbs4indy.com
Man pulled from vehicle overturned in pond
INDIANAPOLIS — At approximately 5:06 a.m. Sunday, the Indianapolis Fire Department was dispatched to the area of 34th and Lafayette on report of a vehicle overturned in an embankment. When IFD arrived, they located a car overturned in a pond with reports of multiple occupants inside. Six IFD firefighters...
cbs4indy.com
Plainfield firefighter chief arrested for drunk driving
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Division Chief of Emergency Medical Services in the city of Plainfield, Douglas Randell, was arrested Saturday for drunk driving – not his first offense. Just after 1 a.m. Saturday, Plainfield police conducted a traffic stop on Randell near the 150 block of South Perry...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrtv.com
Greenwood Police release statement after gun magazine breaks on mall floor
GREENWOOD — Greenwood Police are responding to social media chatter about individuals with guns inside the Greenwood Park Mall Saturday. Greenwood Police Assistant Chief Matthew Fillenwarth tells WRTV that at no point were any weapons displayed and no one was injured. He says three people were concealed carrying inside...
WTHR
IMPD homicide investigates man shot and killed Wednesday night on west side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating the shooting of a man Wednesday night on Indy's near west side after he died at the hospital. Officers were called shortly after 7 p.m. to the 200 block of North Addison Street, near West Washington Street and Belmont Avenue, to investigate a report of gunfire. They found the man who appeared to be shot, and medics took him to the hospital in critical condition. He died on Thursday.
Fox 59
IMPD: Man stabbed at Greyhound bus station
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was stabbed overnight Friday at a Greyhound bus station in downtown Indianapolis. Police responded to the bus station at 350 S. Illinois Street around 2:53 a.m. A man with a stab wound in his leg told police someone tried to rob him. Robbery detectives have...
cbs4indy.com
Man found guilty in deadly shooting outside of Muncie gas station
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — A jury deliberated for more than six hours before convicting a 28-year-old man guilty of fatally shooting another man outside a Muncie gas station back in 2018. Armon Edwards was found guilty of murder, voluntary manslaughter, attempted armed robbery, and criminal recklessness. A probable cause...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Reactions from across the city after several shot overnight in Indy
It has been a violent and deadly 24-hours in Indianapolis with a total of nine people shot, and three killed.
Person shot, killed in Indy's Haughville neighborhood
A person was shot to death Thursday afternoon near a church in the city's Haughville neighborhood on the west side, police say.
IMPD investigating deadly shooting in Haughville
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly shooting in the 700 block of King Avenue, near North Tibbs Avenue and West 10th Street. The shooting happened Thursday afternoon around 2 p.m. When officers first arrived, they said they found a man shot and he was in critical condition. Just...
Ji Min Sha, suspect in deadly Purdue dorm stabbing, claims he "was blackmailed"
CHICAGO (CBS) -- As Ji Min Sha, the Purdue University student accused of stabbing his roommate to death, walked into a court appearance on Friday, he told reporters that he "was blackmailed."Sha did not elaborate about why or how he believed he was blackmailed, nor did he explain a motive for the alleged crime. When asked what he would say to the family of his victim, Varun Manish Chheda, Sha said, "I am very sorry."Purdue University Police Chief Lesley Wiete said Sha called police around 12:44 a.m. on Wednesday to report his roommate, Chheda, 20, was dead. According to a police...
cbs4indy.com
Indy woman charged after deadly hit-and-run with man riding a Lime scooter
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman is facing felony charges tonight following a fatal hit-and-run on Indy’s west side. The crash took place exactly one month ago in early September. Police believe the victim was riding a Lime scooter to work when he hit a raised median fell over....
Fraud, theft charges following WRTV Investigation into hot rod business
Johnson County prosecutors filed criminal charges this week following a WRTV Investigation into a Whiteland hot rod restoration shop.
cbs4indy.com
Shooting leaves 1 in critical condition on Indy’s near west side
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday night on the near west side of Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department received a report of a person shot a little before 7:30 p.m. Officers responded to the area near the intersection of West Vermont Street...
cbs4indy.com
Violent October trend continues as IMPD investigates 10 deadly shootings in first 6 days of month
INDIANAPOLIS – October is off to a violent start in Indianapolis. Ten people have been shot to death in the first six days on the month. Two more men are dead following a pair of shootings overnight. The series of homicides this week is especially alarming because October has...
Comments / 0