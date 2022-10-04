ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Hill, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

McMaster requests analyzing law enforcement response to statewide school shooting hoaxes

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has requested an analysis of law enforcement’s response to statewide school shooting hoaxes that were made on Wednesday. McMaster sent a letter Friday to South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel asking the agency to work with local agencies for the analysis. “According to […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Government
State
Hawaii State
City
Red Hill, SC
Local
Hawaii Government
Coastal Observer

Cleanup at Garden City dwarfs complaints area is ignored

Hours before Hurricane Ian ravaged Garden City, a handful residents met with Georgetown County officials to share their concerns about how little of their tax dollars are spent on taking care of their area of the county. In the days that followed, county officials and employees were out in force...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Department Of Defense#Navy
WYFF4.com

South Carolina voter guide for 2022 November election

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Election Day is fast approaching, and WYFF News 4 is committed to getting you ready. Below you will find a variety of information as you get ready to cast your vote. (Video above: Groups work to register new voters ahead of midterms) This guide includes important...
ELECTIONS
WYFF4.com

Deadline to register to vote in South Carolina is fast approaching

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Time is running out to register to vote in the November election in South Carolina. The deadline to register to vote in person at your local county board of voter registration office is Friday, Oct. 7. The deadline to register by email/fax or online at scVOTES.gov...
ELECTIONS
WBTW News13

‘Swatting’ calls prompt large police response to schools across Horry County and South Carolina

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating after schools across Horry County and South Carolina were locked down Wednesday morning amid phony calls to numerous districts about reporting an active shooter, authorities said. The so-called swatting calls prompted a large police response to Conway High School, Myrtle Beach High […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
News Break
Politics
Place
Oahu
Recycling Today

Sonoco launches URB machine at South Carolina mill as part of Project Horizon

Sonoco has announced the new uncoated recycled paperboard (URB) No. 10 machine at its Hartsville, South Carolina, mill complex now is operational after being converted from a corrugated medium machine. The $125 million investment to update the machine previously was announced in April 2020 as part of the Hartsville-based packaging producer’s Project Horizon initiative.
HARTSVILLE, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

Governor McMaster to break ground on $31.5M Myrtle Beach data center with massive hub for internet traffic

ATLANTA – October 4, 2022 – DC BLOX, a provider of multi-tenant data centers, dark fiber, and connectivity solutions that delivers the infrastructure essential to power today’s digital business, announces today the groundbreaking on its new international subsea cable landing station (CLS) in Myrtle Beach, SC. In addition, a new dark fiber route linking Myrtle Beach with the connectivity hub of the Southeast in Atlanta is also under construction. The 15 megawatt CLS is expected to be available in the second quarter of 2023, while the fiber route will be completed in the first quarter 2024.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Post and Courier

South Carolina is a state of 183K ‘car flippers’

Car Flipping 101: You’ve probably heard of house flipping – a type of real estate in which an investor purchases a property with the sole intention of reselling it for a profit. Now, picture the same concept but instead of houses, cars are being flipped like hot pancakes and bringing in big bucks for investors! Now, according to a survey by GuntherKia.com, a whole new breed of ‘flipper’ has emerged recently, with people buying cars – and specifically, electric vehicles – with the purpose of selling them on to make a profit.
ECONOMY
country1037fm.com

This South Carolina City Tops The Best Small Cities of 2022 List

CondeNaste recently released its 35th annual Readers’ Choice Awards. These awards reflect the travel experiences of their readers. Awards feature the best, from hotels and airlines to cruises and islands. And also cities. And it was a South Carolina city that topped the best small cities in the US list. I have to say, it’s a good one! All but two of the top 10 are on the east coast, with the vast majority in the south. All have a rich history adding to their appeal. And topping the list is a South Carolina city that’s chock full of southern charm (and incredible food!). But it’s not just that one. A second South Carolina city comes in at number 5 and a beloved North Carolina coastal city also made the list.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy