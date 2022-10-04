Read full article on original website
Ohio man falls to his death trying to do a handstand during Hurricane IanCheryl E PrestonMyrtle Beach, SC
Popular supermarket chain opening another location in South Carolina next monthKristen WaltersMyrtle Beach, SC
Top Three Things To Do in Georgetown/Williamsburg County This WeekendKennardo G. JamesWilliamsburg County, SC
Three of the Best Spots for Brunch in Myrtle BeachKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Here Are Three of the Best Food Trucks on the Grand StrandKennardo G. JamesConway, SC
WIS-TV
Not enough affordable housing available for active-duty military in SC, base leaders say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina is becoming one of the most popular states for Americans to move to. But leaders at the state’s eight military installations say this is creating problems for service members and their families looking for a place to live. Limited affordable housing near military...
holycitysinner.com
Pearl Harbor Sailor from South Carolina to be buried in National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific
Fire Controlman 1st Class Hubert Clement (right), a native of Inman, South Carolina, who died aboard the USS Oklahoma during the Dec. 7, 1941 attack of Pearl Harbor, will have his remains buried on October 10th, in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, with full military honors. Fire Controlmen...
WLTX.com
Here are the questions on South Carolina's general election ballots
On the ballot are 2 questions that could change the state's constitution. Both would increase the state's rainy day funds, which is money set aside for emergencies.
McMaster requests analyzing law enforcement response to statewide school shooting hoaxes
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has requested an analysis of law enforcement’s response to statewide school shooting hoaxes that were made on Wednesday. McMaster sent a letter Friday to South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel asking the agency to work with local agencies for the analysis. “According to […]
Coastal Observer
Cleanup at Garden City dwarfs complaints area is ignored
Hours before Hurricane Ian ravaged Garden City, a handful residents met with Georgetown County officials to share their concerns about how little of their tax dollars are spent on taking care of their area of the county. In the days that followed, county officials and employees were out in force...
8 South Carolina Eateries Named Among The 50 Best BBQ Joints In The South
Southern Living compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants around the South, and several in the Palmetto State made the cut.
South Carolina's McMaster touts COVID-19 policies as he runs for a second full term
(The Center Square) — Incumbent Republican South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster released a new ad on Wednesday touting his COVID-19 policies and their benefits for South Carolina. "If Henry McMaster didn't have the courage to stand up to Washington, thousands of hardworking people would have lost their jobs," the...
WCNC
'It sounded like we were going to war with the United States government' | Former Oath Keepers testify at trial of founder Stewart Rhodes
WASHINGTON — Stewart Rhodes’ increasingly belligerent rhetoric in the wake of the 2020 election began to concern members and ultimately caused a schism in at least one state chapter, three former Oath Keepers testified Thursday at the militia founder’s ongoing seditious conspiracy trial. John Zimmerman, who served...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina voter guide for 2022 November election
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Election Day is fast approaching, and WYFF News 4 is committed to getting you ready. Below you will find a variety of information as you get ready to cast your vote. (Video above: Groups work to register new voters ahead of midterms) This guide includes important...
WYFF4.com
Deadline to register to vote in South Carolina is fast approaching
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Time is running out to register to vote in the November election in South Carolina. The deadline to register to vote in person at your local county board of voter registration office is Friday, Oct. 7. The deadline to register by email/fax or online at scVOTES.gov...
WMBF
Anti-Semitic flyers continue to be distributed in Grand Strand communities
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the littering of anti-Semitic flyers in Grand Strand communities. According to the report, flyers are sealed in plastic zipper bags and thrown from cars in the early hours of the morning. GCSO said deputies have responded and...
‘Swatting’ calls prompt large police response to schools across Horry County and South Carolina
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating after schools across Horry County and South Carolina were locked down Wednesday morning amid phony calls to numerous districts about reporting an active shooter, authorities said. The so-called swatting calls prompted a large police response to Conway High School, Myrtle Beach High […]
Recycling Today
Sonoco launches URB machine at South Carolina mill as part of Project Horizon
Sonoco has announced the new uncoated recycled paperboard (URB) No. 10 machine at its Hartsville, South Carolina, mill complex now is operational after being converted from a corrugated medium machine. The $125 million investment to update the machine previously was announced in April 2020 as part of the Hartsville-based packaging producer’s Project Horizon initiative.
myrtlebeachsc.com
Governor McMaster to break ground on $31.5M Myrtle Beach data center with massive hub for internet traffic
ATLANTA – October 4, 2022 – DC BLOX, a provider of multi-tenant data centers, dark fiber, and connectivity solutions that delivers the infrastructure essential to power today’s digital business, announces today the groundbreaking on its new international subsea cable landing station (CLS) in Myrtle Beach, SC. In addition, a new dark fiber route linking Myrtle Beach with the connectivity hub of the Southeast in Atlanta is also under construction. The 15 megawatt CLS is expected to be available in the second quarter of 2023, while the fiber route will be completed in the first quarter 2024.
borderbelt.org
Jody Greene will remain on the ballot. But can the suspended NC sheriff be reelected?
Jody Greene, who was suspended on Tuesday by a North Carolina Superior Court judge amid an investigation into racist comments made by the Columbus County sheriff during a recorded phone call in 2019, will remain on the Nov. 8 ballot. But legal experts and the state Board of Elections are...
Myrtle Beach man quits job to help people in Florida after Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Alastar Cogan lived in Cape Coral for two years. When he saw the devastation in the place he once called home, he knew he wanted to do what he could to help. He packed up a 1996 Chevy crane, six deep sea batteries and a 25-foot Gooseneck trailer, and he […]
MSNBC
Cheri Beasley on her bid to flip a North Carolina Senate seat
Cheri Beasley joins Chris Hayes to discuss her race for the open North Carolina Senate seat, why abortion rights are on the ballot, and why she is prepared to beat her Republican opponent Ted Budd. Oct. 7, 2022.
WMBF
Garden City man who endured 4 hurricanes looks to rebuild home once again
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Days after Hurricane Ian many in Garden City are still cleaning the damage out of their homes. For one man, this is not the first time he had to rebuild. Eighty-two-year-old Erskine Kirksey has seen the aftermath of hurricanes four times. “I’m not happy about...
The Post and Courier
South Carolina is a state of 183K ‘car flippers’
Car Flipping 101: You’ve probably heard of house flipping – a type of real estate in which an investor purchases a property with the sole intention of reselling it for a profit. Now, picture the same concept but instead of houses, cars are being flipped like hot pancakes and bringing in big bucks for investors! Now, according to a survey by GuntherKia.com, a whole new breed of ‘flipper’ has emerged recently, with people buying cars – and specifically, electric vehicles – with the purpose of selling them on to make a profit.
country1037fm.com
This South Carolina City Tops The Best Small Cities of 2022 List
CondeNaste recently released its 35th annual Readers’ Choice Awards. These awards reflect the travel experiences of their readers. Awards feature the best, from hotels and airlines to cruises and islands. And also cities. And it was a South Carolina city that topped the best small cities in the US list. I have to say, it’s a good one! All but two of the top 10 are on the east coast, with the vast majority in the south. All have a rich history adding to their appeal. And topping the list is a South Carolina city that’s chock full of southern charm (and incredible food!). But it’s not just that one. A second South Carolina city comes in at number 5 and a beloved North Carolina coastal city also made the list.
