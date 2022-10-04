Read full article on original website
Invisible Walls: Entrepreneurs Find Opportunity in Manchester’s Center City
Editor’s Note: This is part of a series of stories about how zoning affects communities and creates inequities. They are being shared by partners in the Granite State News Collaborative. More stories in this series can be found at BusinessNHmagazine.com and collaborativenh.org. Amjad Rana, owner of Seven Days Market.
Meeting Demand for Student Housing
Tuckerman Hall at Southern NH University, built by North Branch Construction. (Courtesy photo) Often listed among the top in the country for their rural settings and old New England charm, NH college and university campuses may also come with inadequate student housing, cramped rooms, dated decor and a lack of basic amenities such as air conditioning and elevators.
