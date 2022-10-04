Read full article on original website
Digital Collegian
Penn State's Arboretum Pumpkin Festival goers find 'sense of community' in event
Penn State students, State College residents and other visitors braved the 50 degree weather to visit the Arboretum’s annual Pumpkin Festival on Friday night. The event, which spans Oct. 7-8, is typically held on Parents and Families Weekend to encourage a larger crowd, according to Arboretum director of operations Shari Edelson.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football stays at No. 10 in AP Poll after bye week
Penn State was idle during Week 6 of the season and sat on a 5-0 record, but the rest of college football was still in action with some losses and close wins in the top 10. Heading into a ranked matchup in Ann Arbor against Michigan, the Nittany Lions came in at No. 10, the same spot they held last week.
Digital Collegian
Centre Region Down Syndrome Society hosts annual Buddy Walk at Medlar Field
Running the bases isn’t always a competition, and the Centre Region Down Syndrome Society Buddy Walk was one of those times. There was music and mingling before announcements were made by various members of the Centre Region Down Syndrome Society, as the event kicked off at 10 a.m. Saturday at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s volleyball falls in 5 sets to rival Ohio State
No. 13 Penn State traveled to Columbus, Ohio, Friday night to face No. 6 Ohio State in a rivalry match under the spotlight. The Nittany Lions got blitzed right out of the gates, as the Buckeyes went on a 5-1 scoring run to kick off the first set. Unfortunately for...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s soccer clashes with Maryland as both teams look to snap Big Ten losing skids
Penn State has been on a roller coaster lately, but the ride flattens out this week with just one matchup on the docket. The Nittany Lions played their first five Big Ten matches over the span of 15 days, going 2-2-1 in that demanding stretch. The conference slate started promisingly,...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer tenacious on both sides of the ball in victory over Michigan State
Penn State had arguably its best offensive showing of the season on Friday night. The Nittany Lions cruised to a four-goal first half lead over Michigan State and never looked back in their 4-1 victory. The four goals scored is the blue and white’s highest scoring output this season. Its...
Digital Collegian
Downtown State College restaurant Oeuf Boeuf et Bacon serves up new style of French, American food | Review
With the closing of Baby’s Burgers and Shakes in summer 2020, many wondered what would replace the 1950s-themed diner. Well, in early September, French diner Oeuf Boeuf et Bacon opened its doors to the State College community, and it looks like this breakfast “Paris-dise” is here to stay.
Digital Collegian
SEE IT: Penn State women's volleyball unveils new throwback uniforms for Sunday's match
For Penn State, it's out with the blue and white and in with the pink and black. The women's volleyball team will feature brand new uniforms Sunday night in their match against Illinois. In order to honor the occasion Sunday night, the Nittany Lions will play in the school's original...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer shuts down Michigan State for Big Ten victory
In what has been an up and down year for Penn State, there has been one thing that has remained constant throughout the season: senior goalkeeper Kris Shakes' performance in net. Entering the matchup, Shakes ranked third best in the Big Ten in save percentage with a mark of .766.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football’s history after bye weeks under James Franklin
Penn State once again starts the season 5-0 for the second straight year and is now on its bye week. Over the years, James Franklin has had his ups and downs when playing out of a bye week and has come off the bye winning three times in the past five years, excluding the 2020 season where there was no bye.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s hockey's newest additions make mark in season-opening series against Canisius
Coming into the 2022-23 season, Guy Gadowsky could only imagine the impact fifth-year transfer students Ashton Calder and Ture Linden would have on Penn State’s offense. Calder brought in 141 total games of collegiate experience under his belt, ranking him third in the NCAA among active players, while Linden looked to provide a much needed spark in the o-zone after he was tied for 11th in the nation in goals last season.
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey picks up a marquee victory over rival Iowa
In a top five showdown, Penn State got revenge against No. 4 Iowa winning 2-1. The match played out as advertised, and the Nittany Lions were able to get their first win over the Hawkeyes in the last nine games in an overtime thriller. Sophia Gladiuex was able to get...
Digital Collegian
Penn State falls to Colgate at home despite solid performance from goaltender Josie Bothun
No. 11 Penn State hosted No 6. Colgate in the final game of a two-game series at Pegula Ice Arena. The Raiders took the first game on Friday by a score of 3-2 and the Nittany Lions looked to bounce back on Saturday to split the series with Colgate. Junior...
Digital Collegian
Physical play sets tone for Penn State men’s hockey in season-beginning series with Canisius
Friday night marked the first opportunity for Penn State to lace up its skates and hit the ice for the 2022-23 season — and the tone was set early. The physicality from the Canisius bench resembled a Big Ten showdown. “Their guys like to finish hits which isn’t that...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's hockey freshman goaltender Noah Grannan gathers 1st career start, win against Canisius
After a successful season-opening 5-2 victory over Canisius a day earlier, Penn State looked to defeat the Golden Griffins once again when the two teams faced off on Saturday night. The Nittany Lions were victorious once again, walking away with a 7-5 victory despite the absence of starting goalie Liam...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s hockey picks up 1st win of the season over Canisius
After an off-season highlighted by various new additions, Penn State opened its season in front of home fans at Pegula Ice Arena against Canisius. It didn’t take long for some of these vaunted acquisitions to make an impact in a 5-2 season-opener victory. At the 8:21 mark of the...
Digital Collegian
Penn State falls late to Colgate, dropping both games against the Raiders
No. 11 Penn State dropped its second straight game against No. 6 Colgate on Saturday afternoon. The Nittany Lions fell behind the Raiders early and failed to crawl back into the game at Pegula Ice Arena, losing the contest 2-1. The Raiders applied pressure to the Nittany Lions defense in...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s basketball needs to correct its mistakes from last season | Opinion
After the first season under Micah Shrewsberry last year, Penn State showed great promise but also key flaws that need to be corrected. The blue and white finished the year as the top defensive team in the Big Ten, containing its opponents to just 65 points per game. This emphasis...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s hockey displays strong offense at all levels in season opener against Canisius
During its home opener against Cansius, Penn State wasted no time applying high pressure and an up-tempo pace. Throughout the first period, defenders Christian Berger and Paul DeNaples held tight lines. The junior and fifth-year seamlessly worked with starting goalie Liam Souliere, while simultaneously creating goal-scoring opportunities for wings Connor McMenamin and Ashton Calder and center Connor MacEachern.
Digital Collegian
Review | Are Berkey Creamery’s 2 new seasonal flavors worth your money?
With autumn in full swing in State College, Penn State’s Berkey Creamery has added two new seasonal flavors to its menu. While these flavors will only be available in October, if you were hoping for a pumpkin or apple crisp flavor, that’s not what you’re going to get.
