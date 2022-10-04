ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

agdaily.com

Hurricane Ian’s rain a positive for Virginia farmland

Rarely does good news follow a hurricane. But, in the instance of Hurricane Ian, Virginia farmers said the storm brought beneficial weather for drought-stressed field crops, hay, and pastureland. Hurricane Ian, the first named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season to impact Virginia, passed through the state on Sept....
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Brrrrrrrr: First Autumn frost ahead

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — You'll want to protect your plants!. A strong cold front arrives this weekend, and your yard could experience frost by Sunday morning. Ahead of the colder air, highs climb into the 70s for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Colder air pushes into Virginia by Saturday. Clear...
VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

West Virginia rail company plans to move operations to Virginia

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One local rail company is moving its operations out of Southern West Virginia. Confirmed by a worker, Genesis Rail Company stationed in Bluefield decided to close the facility located on Coal Heritage Road permanently on January 31, 2023. The decision was made based on the facility to meet the current and […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WFXR

The most beautiful place in Virginia you’ve probably never heard of

State Parks Solutions is an ongoing series of reports to help you find and plan low-cost, easy-on-the-gas-tank vacations with an emphasis on outdoors activities. DUFFIELD, Va. (WFXR) — It may be one of the most beautiful places in Virginia, and one of the least known. Natural Tunnel is a ten-story tall, 850-foot long cave formed […]
DUFFIELD, VA
Axios

How much Virginians tip at restaurants

When Virginians eat out, we tip just under 20% on average. Driving the news: Virginia's tipping average was 19.2% in Q2 this year, ranking us 22nd in the country, according to Toast. Yes, but: According to our Axios Richmond unofficial survey of roughly 300 respondents, 96% self-reported that they tip...
WSET

Folks give Virginia 100 Mile Yard Sale another go

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Last weekend was supposed to be the semi-annual Virginia 100 Mile Yard Sale that stretches from Lynchburg to Danville, but Hurricane Ian put a damper on those plans. Some folks, like John Toller, were able to get just one day of selling in before the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Johnson City Press

Energy demonstration site slated for Wise County

RICHMOND - While Virginia’s new energy plan envisions a nuclear reactor in southwest Virginia in a decade, Wise County will see a series of energy demonstration sites in about two years. Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday announced plans for the first of two demonstration sites under the Discovery, Education,...
WISE COUNTY, VA
cardinalnews.org

Virginia’s cannabis farms will be largely urban. How can we keep some rural?

On Sept. 12, New Jersey-based AeroFarms held a formal opening ceremony in Pittsylvania County for what is billed as the world’s largest indoor farm. That distinction will not last long. Two days later, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that a California-based company will open an indoor farm in Chesterfield County that will be even bigger.
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia or travel there often and you also love to eat seafood whenever you go out with friends and family, then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Virginia that have really good reviews and are recommended by both local people and travellers. No matter what kind of seafood you prefer, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these places.
VIRGINIA STATE

