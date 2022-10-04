Read full article on original website
Want to know when fall colors will peak in Virginia? We've got you covered.
VIRGINIA, USA — Author's note: The video above is a science explainer on why leaves change colors from October 16, 2019. As the air becomes crisp and we begin to pull out our seasonal sweaters, we're reminded that fall has returned here in Virginia. If you're trying to pinpoint...
agdaily.com
Hurricane Ian’s rain a positive for Virginia farmland
Rarely does good news follow a hurricane. But, in the instance of Hurricane Ian, Virginia farmers said the storm brought beneficial weather for drought-stressed field crops, hay, and pastureland. Hurricane Ian, the first named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season to impact Virginia, passed through the state on Sept....
WSET
Brrrrrrrr: First Autumn frost ahead
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — You'll want to protect your plants!. A strong cold front arrives this weekend, and your yard could experience frost by Sunday morning. Ahead of the colder air, highs climb into the 70s for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Colder air pushes into Virginia by Saturday. Clear...
West Virginia rail company plans to move operations to Virginia
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One local rail company is moving its operations out of Southern West Virginia. Confirmed by a worker, Genesis Rail Company stationed in Bluefield decided to close the facility located on Coal Heritage Road permanently on January 31, 2023. The decision was made based on the facility to meet the current and […]
WSLS
Hurricane Ian’s impact shown in dramatic footage of house floating away
More than a week over Hurricane Ian struck Florida, pictures and videos are emerging that are showing just how damaging the storm was. One such video is the one below taken in Fort Myers. The 2:30 video was a time-lapse of a storm surge that slowly started to fill the...
CDC Map: Masks urged for just 5 Virginia localities; much of state is green
Universal masking is now recommended for just five localities in Virginia, according to this week's updated COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
publicradioeast.org
Flood gauge at Duck reached major flood stage, one of top 15 highets crests ever there
While North Carolina and Virginia were braced for a multi-day coastal flooding event, and officials in areas from Long Island to the Outer Banks were concerned about extreme tidal flooding, forecasters’ worst fears did not come to pass and the waters are starting to recede. Still, flooding in the...
County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia
The health department reported 7,174 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 55,162 PCR tests processed over the past week.
The most beautiful place in Virginia you’ve probably never heard of
State Parks Solutions is an ongoing series of reports to help you find and plan low-cost, easy-on-the-gas-tank vacations with an emphasis on outdoors activities. DUFFIELD, Va. (WFXR) — It may be one of the most beautiful places in Virginia, and one of the least known. Natural Tunnel is a ten-story tall, 850-foot long cave formed […]
How much Virginians tip at restaurants
When Virginians eat out, we tip just under 20% on average. Driving the news: Virginia's tipping average was 19.2% in Q2 this year, ranking us 22nd in the country, according to Toast. Yes, but: According to our Axios Richmond unofficial survey of roughly 300 respondents, 96% self-reported that they tip...
Augusta Free Press
South Carolina authorities searching for missing woman with ties to Virginia
South Carolina authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a 35-year-old female. Brittney Funderburk last spoke with her family on Sept. 19. She was at her residence on Highway 207 in the Pageland area of Chesterfield County, S.C. Funderburk has ties to the Bedford, Va., area. If...
NOAA, NWS release October 2022 outlook for temperatures, precipitation; what it means for East TN
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center have released the October 2022 outlook for temperatures and precipitation on Monday, showing what could be a warmer and wetter-than-average month for much of the country. But in East Tennessee, that isn't exactly the case.
Why are flags at half-staff in Virginia?
Gov. Glenn Youngkin has made an official order to lower the flags of the United States and the flags of the Commonwealth of Virginia to half-staff beginning on Sunday, Oct. 9.
Texas Pete hot sauce facing lawsuit because it’s made in North Carolina, not Texas
A grocery shopper in California has filed a class-action lawsuit against the T.W. Garner Food Co., alleging false advertising over their Texas Pete brand of hot sauce.
WSET
Folks give Virginia 100 Mile Yard Sale another go
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Last weekend was supposed to be the semi-annual Virginia 100 Mile Yard Sale that stretches from Lynchburg to Danville, but Hurricane Ian put a damper on those plans. Some folks, like John Toller, were able to get just one day of selling in before the...
Johnson City Press
Energy demonstration site slated for Wise County
RICHMOND - While Virginia’s new energy plan envisions a nuclear reactor in southwest Virginia in a decade, Wise County will see a series of energy demonstration sites in about two years. Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday announced plans for the first of two demonstration sites under the Discovery, Education,...
cardinalnews.org
Virginia’s cannabis farms will be largely urban. How can we keep some rural?
On Sept. 12, New Jersey-based AeroFarms held a formal opening ceremony in Pittsylvania County for what is billed as the world’s largest indoor farm. That distinction will not last long. Two days later, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that a California-based company will open an indoor farm in Chesterfield County that will be even bigger.
Will your house flood? Map shows hour-by-hour storm surge on Virginia coast
Residents worried that they may be at risk for flooding can now use the Virginia Institute of Marine Science's Tidewatch Map to find out how high the water is expected to rise in their location.
4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia or travel there often and you also love to eat seafood whenever you go out with friends and family, then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Virginia that have really good reviews and are recommended by both local people and travellers. No matter what kind of seafood you prefer, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these places.
Appalachian Power proposes $20-a-month electricity bill hike
Appalachian Power, a public utility company serving much of southwestern Virginia, is requesting approval for a rate hike to make up for the increased cost of fossil fuels earlier this year.
