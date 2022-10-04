ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State football stays at No. 10 in AP Poll after bye week

Penn State was idle during Week 6 of the season and sat on a 5-0 record, but the rest of college football was still in action with some losses and close wins in the top 10. Heading into a ranked matchup in Ann Arbor against Michigan, the Nittany Lions came in at No. 10, the same spot they held last week.
Penn State football’s history after bye weeks under James Franklin

Penn State once again starts the season 5-0 for the second straight year and is now on its bye week. Over the years, James Franklin has had his ups and downs when playing out of a bye week and has come off the bye winning three times in the past five years, excluding the 2020 season where there was no bye.
Penn State men’s hockey's newest additions make mark in season-opening series against Canisius

Coming into the 2022-23 season, Guy Gadowsky could only imagine the impact fifth-year transfer students Ashton Calder and Ture Linden would have on Penn State’s offense. Calder brought in 141 total games of collegiate experience under his belt, ranking him third in the NCAA among active players, while Linden looked to provide a much needed spark in the o-zone after he was tied for 11th in the nation in goals last season.
Penn State men’s hockey displays strong offense at all levels in season opener against Canisius

During its home opener against Cansius, Penn State wasted no time applying high pressure and an up-tempo pace. Throughout the first period, defenders Christian Berger and Paul DeNaples held tight lines. The junior and fifth-year seamlessly worked with starting goalie Liam Souliere, while simultaneously creating goal-scoring opportunities for wings Connor McMenamin and Ashton Calder and center Connor MacEachern.
Centre Region Down Syndrome Society hosts annual Buddy Walk at Medlar Field

Running the bases isn’t always a competition, and the Centre Region Down Syndrome Society Buddy Walk was one of those times. There was music and mingling before announcements were made by various members of the Centre Region Down Syndrome Society, as the event kicked off at 10 a.m. Saturday at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.
