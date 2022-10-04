ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kion546.com

Family of six evicted in Greenfield and ask for help

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KMUV) Sinthia Hernandez supports her family of 6 people because she is the only one who can work. She has her mother, Maria, who has back problems. Her two brothers have disabilities - Berenice, who is in a wheelchair, and Diego, who has autism and is blind, deaf, and non verbal. She also supports her children - one who is in high school and one who is going to college in Sacramento.
GREENFIELD, CA
KSBW.com

'I'm going to be homeless;' CSUMB students given surprise housing bill

SALINAS, Calif. — On Monday, two days after rent was due, students at California State University, Monterey Bay were informed that for the past two months they were undercharged for housing. Now, the university is trying to collect payment. Factoring in the 10-day grace period, the final day for...
SEASIDE, CA
thegrowlingwolverine.org

The Sophia Mason Case

Dhanta Johnson, who had been on the loose for many months, has now been arrested on suspicion of killing his step-daughter, Sophia Mason. Sophia Mason was an 8-year-old girl whose mother and stepfather exploited her in Merced, California. Sophia lived with her grandmother and attended school in Hayward, CA. However,...
MERCED, CA
ediblemontereybay.com

Found Treasure: Watsonville Travels with Charlie (Part One)

October 7, 2022 – The plan: Report to chef David Baron’s Watsonville home, roll out on a fleet of cruiser bikes and visit a collection of his favorite locally owned spots, not far from where he works as executive chef at Seascape Beach Resort. Only the plan didn’t...
WATSONVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Real Estate
Salinas, CA
Business
Local
Texas Entertainment
Local
California Business
State
Texas State
State
Oregon State
City
Lexington, TX
Local
California Government
State
California State
Houston, TX
Business
Houston, TX
Entertainment
Salinas, CA
Real Estate
City
Salinas, CA
State
Kentucky State
Local
Texas Government
Local
California Entertainment
State
Georgia State
Salinas, CA
Government
Houston, TX
Government
cityofsoledad.com

Economic Development Updates for Soledad

Please join us in listening to our Community & Economic Development Director Bryan Swanson talk about some exciting updates for new business development in Soledad. His entire department has been working hard to get the kinds of businesses here in town that residents need.
SOLEDAD, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose students are chronically absent from class

Santa Clara County’s largest school district is dealing with a double-digit absenteeism problem and working to understand why. Schools are combatting chronic absenteeism through a multi-faceted approach as more and more students miss class, possibly due to COVID-19 infections, mental health issues or other factors. Recent data shows the...
SAN JOSE, CA
Voices of Monterey Bay

Another Scandal at the Jail

Alarming developments about sexual harassment at the Monterey County Sheriff’s Department are now being compounded with new reports of a commander placed on leave for allegedly receiving drugs illegally obtained for him from the jail’s stockpile. Dustin Hedberg, head of special operations for the Sheriff’s Office, was placed...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Cooperative#Transitional Housing#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Realestate#Linus Affordable Housing#Livable Communities#Double House#Rice University#Spanish
Morgan Hill Times

Disney-themed home haunts Morgan Hill

In celebration of the Halloween spirit, Morgan Hill resident Matthew Stein and his family are once again inviting the public to enjoy their Disney-themed haunted mansion display at their home on Llagas Vista Drive. The family-friendly walk-through display features animatronic characters, coffins, eerie lighting, ominous background sounds and plenty of...
MORGAN HILL, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Former Mayor of Watsonville Dutra faces lawsuit claiming he molested a child

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- A man has filed a civil lawsuit at the Santa Cruz County Superior Court claiming that the former mayor of Watsonville, Jimmy Dutra molested him when he was 12. The current candidate for Santa Cruz County Supervisor denies the allegations saying the following: It is completely disappointing in today’s age of politics The post Former Mayor of Watsonville Dutra faces lawsuit claiming he molested a child appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
AARP
kgns.tv

Man accused of kidnapping and killing woman in Houston captured in Laredo

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - A man on the run for allegedly kidnapping and fatally shooting a Houston-area woman was arrested at a Laredo port of entry. The arrest of 30-year-old Daniel Fernando Chacon from Houston happened on Wednesday, October 5 at 11:30 p.m. Pasadena Police officers assigned to the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force, the US Marshall Service, DEA, and Customs and Border Patrol collaborated to capture Chacon.
LAREDO, TX
KRON4 News

San Jose reports 51st fatal collision of the year

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose police are reporting the 51st fatal traffic collision of the year in the South Bay city, after a pedestrian succumbed to his injuries months after being hit. The collision happened July 30 around 4:19 p.m., according to a San Jose Police Department press release. Officers responded to the […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

Capitola woman arrested in vacation rental scam investigation, police say

CAPITOLA, Calif. — Capitola may have lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in transient occupancy tax money, all from a vacation rental scam. Police say it was operated by the owner of a rental management company Beach House Rentals. Police arrested Dolores Harrington and she now faces several charges...
CAPITOLA, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Card skimmer suspect arrested in Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV): Watsonville PD arrested 34-year-old George Cristea on charges of placing skimming devices on credit card readers and possession of a stolen car on Tuesday morning. Cristea placed skimming devices inside convenience stores in Santa Cruz and Monterey counties. According to Watsonville PD, the case originated in Salinas where Cristea placed skimming devices The post Card skimmer suspect arrested in Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

Man in vehicle that killed Salinas mom pleads no contest

SALINAS, Calif. — A Carmel Valley man was in court Wednesday where he pleaded no contest in connection to a deadly DUI accident that claimed the life of a Salinas mother more than two years ago. Video From Past Coverage: Family of Rosie Figueroa hopes for justice years after...

Comments / 0

Community Policy