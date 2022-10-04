Read full article on original website
A security guard at a Houston cabaret accidentally shoots robbery victim he was trying to help, before detaining suspecthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Political consultant convicted in failed scheme to influence 2020 Katy area primaryCovering KatyKaty, TX
A woman was hit by a car outside of Heart Nightclub, and someone decided to 'AirDrop' a video of the victim to strangershoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Man arrested, charged with murder at Clutch City Cluckershoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The youngest billionaire in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
kion546.com
Family of six evicted in Greenfield and ask for help
GREENFIELD, Calif. (KMUV) Sinthia Hernandez supports her family of 6 people because she is the only one who can work. She has her mother, Maria, who has back problems. Her two brothers have disabilities - Berenice, who is in a wheelchair, and Diego, who has autism and is blind, deaf, and non verbal. She also supports her children - one who is in high school and one who is going to college in Sacramento.
KSBW.com
'I'm going to be homeless;' CSUMB students given surprise housing bill
SALINAS, Calif. — On Monday, two days after rent was due, students at California State University, Monterey Bay were informed that for the past two months they were undercharged for housing. Now, the university is trying to collect payment. Factoring in the 10-day grace period, the final day for...
thegrowlingwolverine.org
The Sophia Mason Case
Dhanta Johnson, who had been on the loose for many months, has now been arrested on suspicion of killing his step-daughter, Sophia Mason. Sophia Mason was an 8-year-old girl whose mother and stepfather exploited her in Merced, California. Sophia lived with her grandmother and attended school in Hayward, CA. However,...
ediblemontereybay.com
Found Treasure: Watsonville Travels with Charlie (Part One)
October 7, 2022 – The plan: Report to chef David Baron’s Watsonville home, roll out on a fleet of cruiser bikes and visit a collection of his favorite locally owned spots, not far from where he works as executive chef at Seascape Beach Resort. Only the plan didn’t...
cityofsoledad.com
Economic Development Updates for Soledad
Please join us in listening to our Community & Economic Development Director Bryan Swanson talk about some exciting updates for new business development in Soledad. His entire department has been working hard to get the kinds of businesses here in town that residents need.
casarevista.com
4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Santa Rosa, Calif; “ShakeAlert” Network Put to the Test
A mid-sized earthquake hit the city of Santa Rosa on Sept. 13, 2022, registering as a 4.4 on the Moment Magnitude Scale. It was felt for miles around the Bay Area—as far south as San Jose and as far north as Clear Lake. The quake only lasted for a...
San Jose students are chronically absent from class
Santa Clara County’s largest school district is dealing with a double-digit absenteeism problem and working to understand why. Schools are combatting chronic absenteeism through a multi-faceted approach as more and more students miss class, possibly due to COVID-19 infections, mental health issues or other factors. Recent data shows the...
Another Scandal at the Jail
Alarming developments about sexual harassment at the Monterey County Sheriff’s Department are now being compounded with new reports of a commander placed on leave for allegedly receiving drugs illegally obtained for him from the jail’s stockpile. Dustin Hedberg, head of special operations for the Sheriff’s Office, was placed...
montereycountyweekly.com
First-time district elections in Greenfield pit council members against each other.
This year for the first time, Greenfield City Council positions will be elected based on districts, rather than at large. Voters will choose two councilmembers, and a new mayor. Mayor Lance Walker, who has held the seat since 2018 and has been on council since 2012, is not seeking reelection....
Morgan Hill Times
Disney-themed home haunts Morgan Hill
In celebration of the Halloween spirit, Morgan Hill resident Matthew Stein and his family are once again inviting the public to enjoy their Disney-themed haunted mansion display at their home on Llagas Vista Drive. The family-friendly walk-through display features animatronic characters, coffins, eerie lighting, ominous background sounds and plenty of...
Former Mayor of Watsonville Dutra faces lawsuit claiming he molested a child
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- A man has filed a civil lawsuit at the Santa Cruz County Superior Court claiming that the former mayor of Watsonville, Jimmy Dutra molested him when he was 12. The current candidate for Santa Cruz County Supervisor denies the allegations saying the following: It is completely disappointing in today’s age of politics The post Former Mayor of Watsonville Dutra faces lawsuit claiming he molested a child appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Skimming devices found at various convenience stores across Central Coast
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — In light of a recent arrest of a man placing skimming devices at local convenience stores across the Central Coast, officials warn the public to remain vigilant. Surveillance video captured the suspect, 34-year-old George Cristea, placing a card skimmer device on a credit card reader inside...
Silicon Valley startup lays off 100 employees, closes 3 locations
A flying car startup that received backing from Google's Larry Page is closing locations and laying off employees.
KSBW.com
Asian community cultural center heavily damaged in Salinas Chinatown fire
SALINAS, Calif. — A structure fire Tuesday morning in the Chinatown area of Salinas damaged two businesses. The fire was concentrated in the Lotus Inn, but spread to the Republic Cafe next door, Salinas Fire reported. The inn was heavily damaged, with burns on the first and second floors...
kgns.tv
Man accused of kidnapping and killing woman in Houston captured in Laredo
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - A man on the run for allegedly kidnapping and fatally shooting a Houston-area woman was arrested at a Laredo port of entry. The arrest of 30-year-old Daniel Fernando Chacon from Houston happened on Wednesday, October 5 at 11:30 p.m. Pasadena Police officers assigned to the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force, the US Marshall Service, DEA, and Customs and Border Patrol collaborated to capture Chacon.
San Jose reports 51st fatal collision of the year
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose police are reporting the 51st fatal traffic collision of the year in the South Bay city, after a pedestrian succumbed to his injuries months after being hit. The collision happened July 30 around 4:19 p.m., according to a San Jose Police Department press release. Officers responded to the […]
San Jose mom brings joy of haunted Halloween display for community in honor of terminally-ill son
"It's a really heart-rending story about how Shelly and her husband Sal have taken care of their children the way they have."
KSBW.com
Capitola woman arrested in vacation rental scam investigation, police say
CAPITOLA, Calif. — Capitola may have lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in transient occupancy tax money, all from a vacation rental scam. Police say it was operated by the owner of a rental management company Beach House Rentals. Police arrested Dolores Harrington and she now faces several charges...
Card skimmer suspect arrested in Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV): Watsonville PD arrested 34-year-old George Cristea on charges of placing skimming devices on credit card readers and possession of a stolen car on Tuesday morning. Cristea placed skimming devices inside convenience stores in Santa Cruz and Monterey counties. According to Watsonville PD, the case originated in Salinas where Cristea placed skimming devices The post Card skimmer suspect arrested in Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Man in vehicle that killed Salinas mom pleads no contest
SALINAS, Calif. — A Carmel Valley man was in court Wednesday where he pleaded no contest in connection to a deadly DUI accident that claimed the life of a Salinas mother more than two years ago. Video From Past Coverage: Family of Rosie Figueroa hopes for justice years after...
