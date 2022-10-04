Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon hiring 3,700 in Virginia and offering bonusesWatchful EyeVirginia State
This College was Abandoned and Left to Decay in the Middle of this Maryland NeighborhoodTravel MavenEllicott City, MD
IRS Awards "Surge Team" With $1,000 BonusesTaxBuzzNew Carrollton, MD
Vice President Harris Gets a Third Bus Sent to Her NeighborhoodTom HandyTexas State
Texas Sent a Second Bus of Migrants to the Vice President's ResidenceTom HandyTexas State
Related
Cowboys Have Signed Quarterback To Their Active Roster
For the past three weeks, the Dallas Cowboys have elevated quarterback Will Grier to the active roster. Since the front office can no longer utilize that move on Grier, it decided to officially sign him. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported that Grier has been signed to the...
Yardbarker
Should Raiders Move on from Derek Carr?
Love him or hate him, statistically, Carr has has been the best quarterback the Raiders have had in history. Of course, the game has evolved since the days of Ken Stabler and Jim Plunkett, but the fact remains. Since 2015, no quarterback has had more game winning drives (29) and fourth quarter comebacks (23) than Carr…
Eagles injury report: Early statuses of Jordan Mailata, Isaac Seumalo, Darius Slay revealed
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles held a closed walkthrough for Wednesday, preparing for their trip out west to take on the Arizona Cardinals. Left tackle Jordan Mailata (shoulder), cornerback Avonte Maddox (ankle), kicker Jake Elliott (ankle), and linebackers Patrick Johnson (concussion) and Kyron Johnson (concussion) all did not participate in the walkthrough. The team says the designations placed on Wednesday were an estimation based on the fact that it was not a full-tilt practice session.
Yardbarker
Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa 'didn't want to play' against Michigan State after brother Tua's injury
Following Maryland’s win over Michigan State last week, Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley alluded to quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa struggling to get focused for the game. Tagovailoa’s brother and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua got stretchered off the field after a violent hit during "Thursday Night Football" against the Cincinnati Bengals.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Steelers New QB1 Kenny Pickett Says Team ‘Doesn’t Have A Shot’ Against Bills Without Paying Attention To Important Details
It seems as if a new era for the Pittsburgh Steelers has officially arrived at the quarterback position. Rookie first-round pick, Kenny Pickett will take over for Mitch Trubisky on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills . The first year player replaced Trubisky in the second half of the organization’s Week 4 matchup versus the New York Jets. He is going through preparation this week for his first career start and spoke with local and national media on Wednesday about the upcoming game and going head to head with one of the league’s best teams and quarterbacks.
Yardbarker
Hines Ward calls Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett a 'gunslinger' with 'moxie'
Former Steelers great Hines Ward sees similarites between Ben Roethlisberger and rookie QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh's starter in Week 5 against Buffalo. "I thought he had an amazing year last year at the University of Pitt. Just watching him throughout his whole career, he's a gunslinger. He has a moxie to him," Ward told Rob Maaddi on the AP Pro Football Podcast.
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers says potential Lambeau Field name change is 'definitely possible’
Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers, is the second-oldest stadium in the NFL behind Chicago’s Soldier Field. In August, the Cincinnati Bengals renamed their home venue Paycor Stadium. Could iconic Lambeau Field, opened in 1957, get a name change, too?. When the topic of selling naming rights...
Yardbarker
Ron Rivera hints at Commanders 'getting close' to making changes
The Washington Commanders are reeling on a three-game losing streak. The team hoped quarterback Carson Wentz would be the answer to turn around their fortunes entering head coach Ron Rivera’s third year. However, Wentz has shown glimpses of why the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts traded him in back-to-back...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts chastises Philly media for failing to ask questions about Week 5 opponent
The Philadelphia Eagles are off to a fantastic start to the 2022 NFL season, entering Week 5 as the league's only remaining undefeated team at 4-0. Currently the media darling of the NFL world, the spotlight shined a little too brightly on the team for quarterback Jalen Hurts' liking on Wednesday.
Yardbarker
Ben Roethlisberger shares text exchange he had with Kenny Pickett
Ben Roethlisberger infamously refused to provide Mason Rudolph with much help when the two were teammates toward the end of Big Ben’s career, but the Pittsburgh Steelers legend has apparently been in communication with the team’s newest starting quarterback. During the latest episode of his “Footbahlin with Ben...
Yardbarker
Panthers' Baker Mayfield snaps back about question on passes batted down
The pressure to revive his NFL career coupled with a handful of lackluster performances may be getting to Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. As Ryan Glasspiegel noted for the New York Post, Mayfield was asked during Wednesday's media availability about issues he's experienced with passes being batted down at the line of scrimmage, particularly during this past Sunday's loss to the Arizona Cardinals that dropped the Panthers to 1-3 on the season. Specifically, a reporter wondered if the signal-caller listed at 6-foot-1 could complete any practice drills that might help "alleviate that problem" on gamedays.
Yardbarker
Deshaun Watson can return to Browns facility next week; not allowed to practice until November
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is still serving his 11-game suspension, but starting next week he will be eligible to return to the team's practice facility where he will be able to work out on his own. He is not eligible to start practicing and doing team drills with the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Packers Hand Out Davante Adams’ Old No. 17 Jersey
There’s a new No. 17 on the Green Bay Packers. No, the Packers didn’t reacquire receiver Davante Adams, who starred in that jersey number the previous eight seasons. No, the Packers didn’t sign a veteran receiver – or even add one to their practice squad. Rather,...
Fan who stormed 49ers field files police report against Rams LB Bobby Wagner
If you weren't glued to social media during Monday Night Football this week, you might have missed footage of a fan running onto the field with a pink flare before being taken down by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner. Turns out that fan is none too happy about being...
Yardbarker
Who is Bailey Zappe, the rookie who may start at QB for Patriots?
After nearly shocking the Packers on the road in Week 4, Patriots rookie QB Bailey Zappe may start in Week 5 at home against the Lions. The Patriots may have no other choice with starter Mac Jones and backup Brian Hoyer nursing injuries. Zappe, a fourth-round pick in the 2022...
Yardbarker
PFF has Falcons taking Kaleb McGary replacement in Mock Draft
Surprisingly, the Falcons have actually been really solid up front in 2022. Kaleb McGary has been a big part of that, grading out as the 18th best tackle overall by PFF. Regardless, McGary is in a contract year, and PFF thinks the Falcons will replace him in the draft with one of the best players in college football:
Yardbarker
Eagles Release TE Dalton Keene From Practice Squad
Keene, 23, was selected with the No. 101 overall pick in the third round of the 2020 draft after the Patriots traded up to get him. He signed a four-year, $4,057,645 rookie contract including an $832,294 signing bonus but was cut loose earlier this month. In 2020, Keene appeared in...
Yardbarker
Steelers WR Shared A Massive Kenny Pickett Endorsement
There are two sides to quarterback Kenny Pickett‘s regular-season debut for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He did have three interceptions, including the game-winning pick at the end zone by the New York Jets. But from a different perspective, he completed ten passes out of 13 attempts for 120 yards. He...
Panthers S Jeremy Chinn (hamstring) placed on IR
Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn was placed on injured reserve Wednesday and will miss the team’s next four games. Chinn
Yardbarker
Jalen Hurts chastises reporters for not asking questions about Cardinals
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts seems to have his focus in the right place for Week 5, at least judging from his responses to questions during his Wednesday media availability. Hurts attracted attention when he appeared on Monday’s “ManningCast” on ESPN2 as a guest, wearing a hoodie that sent a...
Comments / 0