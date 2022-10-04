ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

The Spun

Cowboys Have Signed Quarterback To Their Active Roster

For the past three weeks, the Dallas Cowboys have elevated quarterback Will Grier to the active roster. Since the front office can no longer utilize that move on Grier, it decided to officially sign him. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported that Grier has been signed to the...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Should Raiders Move on from Derek Carr?

Love him or hate him, statistically, Carr has has been the best quarterback the Raiders have had in history. Of course, the game has evolved since the days of Ken Stabler and Jim Plunkett, but the fact remains. Since 2015, no quarterback has had more game winning drives (29) and fourth quarter comebacks (23) than Carr…
NFL
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles injury report: Early statuses of Jordan Mailata, Isaac Seumalo, Darius Slay revealed

PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles held a closed walkthrough for Wednesday, preparing for their trip out west to take on the Arizona Cardinals. Left tackle Jordan Mailata (shoulder), cornerback Avonte Maddox (ankle), kicker Jake Elliott (ankle), and linebackers Patrick Johnson (concussion) and Kyron Johnson (concussion) all did not participate in the walkthrough. The team says the designations placed on Wednesday were an estimation based on the fact that it was not a full-tilt practice session.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Yardbarker

Steelers New QB1 Kenny Pickett Says Team ‘Doesn’t Have A Shot’ Against Bills Without Paying Attention To Important Details

It seems as if a new era for the Pittsburgh Steelers has officially arrived at the quarterback position. Rookie first-round pick, Kenny Pickett will take over for Mitch Trubisky on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills . The first year player replaced Trubisky in the second half of the organization’s Week 4 matchup versus the New York Jets. He is going through preparation this week for his first career start and spoke with local and national media on Wednesday about the upcoming game and going head to head with one of the league’s best teams and quarterbacks.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Hines Ward calls Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett a 'gunslinger' with 'moxie'

Former Steelers great Hines Ward sees similarites between Ben Roethlisberger and rookie QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh's starter in Week 5 against Buffalo. "I thought he had an amazing year last year at the University of Pitt. Just watching him throughout his whole career, he's a gunslinger. He has a moxie to him," Ward told Rob Maaddi on the AP Pro Football Podcast.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Ron Rivera hints at Commanders 'getting close' to making changes

The Washington Commanders are reeling on a three-game losing streak. The team hoped quarterback Carson Wentz would be the answer to turn around their fortunes entering head coach Ron Rivera’s third year. However, Wentz has shown glimpses of why the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts traded him in back-to-back...
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Ben Roethlisberger shares text exchange he had with Kenny Pickett

Ben Roethlisberger infamously refused to provide Mason Rudolph with much help when the two were teammates toward the end of Big Ben’s career, but the Pittsburgh Steelers legend has apparently been in communication with the team’s newest starting quarterback. During the latest episode of his “Footbahlin with Ben...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Panthers' Baker Mayfield snaps back about question on passes batted down

The pressure to revive his NFL career coupled with a handful of lackluster performances may be getting to Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. As Ryan Glasspiegel noted for the New York Post, Mayfield was asked during Wednesday's media availability about issues he's experienced with passes being batted down at the line of scrimmage, particularly during this past Sunday's loss to the Arizona Cardinals that dropped the Panthers to 1-3 on the season. Specifically, a reporter wondered if the signal-caller listed at 6-foot-1 could complete any practice drills that might help "alleviate that problem" on gamedays.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Packers Hand Out Davante Adams’ Old No. 17 Jersey

There’s a new No. 17 on the Green Bay Packers. No, the Packers didn’t reacquire receiver Davante Adams, who starred in that jersey number the previous eight seasons. No, the Packers didn’t sign a veteran receiver – or even add one to their practice squad. Rather,...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Who is Bailey Zappe, the rookie who may start at QB for Patriots?

After nearly shocking the Packers on the road in Week 4, Patriots rookie QB Bailey Zappe may start in Week 5 at home against the Lions. The Patriots may have no other choice with starter Mac Jones and backup Brian Hoyer nursing injuries. Zappe, a fourth-round pick in the 2022...
NFL
Yardbarker

PFF has Falcons taking Kaleb McGary replacement in Mock Draft

Surprisingly, the Falcons have actually been really solid up front in 2022. Kaleb McGary has been a big part of that, grading out as the 18th best tackle overall by PFF. Regardless, McGary is in a contract year, and PFF thinks the Falcons will replace him in the draft with one of the best players in college football:
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Eagles Release TE Dalton Keene From Practice Squad

Keene, 23, was selected with the No. 101 overall pick in the third round of the 2020 draft after the Patriots traded up to get him. He signed a four-year, $4,057,645 rookie contract including an $832,294 signing bonus but was cut loose earlier this month. In 2020, Keene appeared in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers WR Shared A Massive Kenny Pickett Endorsement

There are two sides to quarterback Kenny Pickett‘s regular-season debut for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He did have three interceptions, including the game-winning pick at the end zone by the New York Jets. But from a different perspective, he completed ten passes out of 13 attempts for 120 yards. He...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Jalen Hurts chastises reporters for not asking questions about Cardinals

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts seems to have his focus in the right place for Week 5, at least judging from his responses to questions during his Wednesday media availability. Hurts attracted attention when he appeared on Monday’s “ManningCast” on ESPN2 as a guest, wearing a hoodie that sent a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

