Read full article on original website
Related
scottsdale.org
Museum of the West planning new exhibits
Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West recently was named one of the top western museums by True West magazine for the eighth consecutive year. Delighted by the honor, the museum team plans to bring in new exhibits and keep the good times rolling. “It’s just absolutely remarkable, you...
scottsdale.org
2 Scottsdale churches hosting special concerts
Two Scottsdale churches are holding special musical programs next weekend. “Arts at the Rocks” at the Desert Hills Presbyterian Church, 34605 N. Tom Darlington Drive, will kick off a new concert season with a performance by Urban Nocturnes at 4 p.m. Oct. 8. And the Central Arizona Guild of...
drifttravel.com
9 Best Scenic Places to Visit in Scottsdale
Scottsdale attracts golfers with its amazing courses, challenging any player. Besides the golf, this destination has other attractions, things to see, do, and taste. The myriad of attractions makes it suitable for all, from those who love some history to animal lovers and nature lovers. You can be sure Scottsdale...
luxury-houses.net
This $5.9 Million Premiere Estate in Peoria has An Epic Outdoor Entertainment Space with A World Class Resort Style Pool
The Estate in Peoria, an absolutely beautiful home on 2.5 acres encompassing a world class resort style pool, water features, hot tub and cabana including fireplace is now available for sale. This home located at 7979 W Expedition Way, Peoria, Arizona offers 6 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with over 13,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Jamie L Wong (Phone: 480-688-8808) & Melissa Dierks (Phone: 623-229-0154) at RE/MAX Fine Properties for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Peoria.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
travelawaits.com
9 Fantastic Day Trips From Phoenix Perfect For Fall
Fall in Phoenix means the end of the unbearable heat and more pleasant temperatures, which translates to opportunities to spend time outdoors in the desert. However, we still have hot days when we try to get out of town. More than that though, autumn in other parts of Arizona brings traditional fall colors into the state, many close enough to Phoenix for day trip opportunities.
Award Winning Restaurant Closing
An award winning local restaurant is closing.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Another metro Phoenix restaurant has fallen by the wayside. While opening such a business always has this fate awaiting it, no restaurant owner follows their dreams assuming it might happen to them. Some restaurants are failed concepts. Others move into the wrong location, struggle with marketing, or simply pull the plug on their business too soon. And then there are those hit with bad luck. Bad luck has had its way with small businesses, specifically restaurants, over the last several years. But good luck or bad, when it’s no longer financially feasible for a restaurant to remain in existence, sometimes there’s nothing left to do but to cut losses and move on.
Five Valley cities listed as safest cities for trick-or-treating for Halloween
Gilbert has been listed as the No. 1 safest city in America for trick-or-treating, and four other Valley cities placed in the top 25.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix's Uptown Farmers Market is back with some changes
The weekly Wednesday Uptown Farmers Market at Central Avenue and Bethany Home Road in Phoenix is back starting Oct. 5, and there are some changes. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AZFamily
Line of dust moves into the southeast Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Monsoon season doesn’t seem to be over quite yet! The metro Phoenix area was previously under a blowing dust advisory as dust rolled into the Valley on Friday evening. Arizona’s Family news chopper was in the East Valley, near Chandler, and saw the hazy cloud of dust covering the cityscape. Drivers should be cautious of the blowing dust and slow down.
frontdoorsmedia.com
Crosier Fathers and Brothers Celebrate Grand Opening of Holy Cross Priory
The Event: Grand Opening of the Priory of the Holy Cross. Capital Campaign Co-Chairs: Philanthropist Julie Nackard & Armando Contreras, President & CEO of United Cerebral Palsy – National. Notable Moments: The Holy Cross Priory is the new home of the Crosier Fathers and Brothers, who are committed to...
scottsdale.org
WestWorld looks to build on a record year
Last year proved to be a banner year for WestWorld of Scottsdale as the facility set new records. After seeing record attendance in 2019 that moved nearly a million bodies in and out of the facility, 2020 saw fewer people but more horses gallop into the facility. “We had more...
luxury-houses.net
Beautifully Modern Farmhouse with Fabulous Landscaping Asks $6 Million in Scottsdale
The Home in Scottsdale, a nearly brand new modern farmhouse was upgraded both inside and out set on the beautiful 10th fairway of the award winning Mirabel Club community’s Tom Fazio designed golf course is now available for sale. This home located at 36931 N 102nd Pl, Scottsdale, Arizona offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Robert S Lomax (Phone: 480-595-2545) at Mirabel Properties for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Scottsdale.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox10phoenix.com
New fry bread restaurant to open in Mesa
A Phoenix area woman is using recipes from her grandother for her new fry bread restaurant that is set to open on Oct. 8. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen reports.
KTAR.com
Angry Chickz opening first Arizona location in Glendale on Friday
PHOENIX — California-based Angry Chickz Nashville Hot Chicken will make its Arizona debut with its first location slated to open in the West Valley on Friday. The shop will open on the corner of 51st Avenue and Bell Road in Glendale with the grand opening event set to begin at 11 a.m.
12news.com
Phoenix experienced its first population boom decades ago. Here's the reason why
ARIZONA, USA — Without air conditioning, Phoenix couldn't be the fifth most populated city in the country that it is today. Just ask state historian Marshall Trimble. Trimble grew up in Arizona before air conditioning. "I can remember those nights sleeping outside just moving your blankets and cots outside," said Trimble.
New chicken wing restaurant offering free wings to some customers Saturday
A new chicken restaurant in Phoenix is offering some people the opportunity to get free wings for a year or for life.
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you happen to live in the beautiful state of Arizona or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four of them that you should add to your list.
kjzz.org
Phoenix lacks staff to maintain bulk trash collection schedule
Phoenix is unable to keep up with trash collection. The city’s solid waste division doesn’t have enough people to keep up with its scheduled bulk trash collection. Bulk trash includes items that are too big for garbage containers, things like furniture, appliances and tree and shrub clippings. Pickups...
scottsdale.org
Father-daughter insurance team serves many clients
From an early age, Robert Wernecke was inspired by his mother to know his worth and then add tax – a message that influenced him to work hard, chase goals and find joy in his craft. He took that knowledge in 1985 and parlayed it into his ECA Financial...
AZFamily
On Your Side steps in after Chandler business refuses to refund loans to 2 women
There are several things to inspect on the fire extinguisher in your home to ensure it is ready to be used in case of an emergency. Phoenix mom seeks share of $62M Opendoor settlement. Updated: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:44 AM MST. |. She believes she was shortchanged at least...
Comments / 1