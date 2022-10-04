ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan analyzes Monday’s 24-9 win over Rams

By Sean Cunningham
 5 days ago

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan gives his thoughts on Monday’s 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, the defensive performance from his team, San Francisco coming away recording seven sacks on the night and hoe much smoothly his offense looked from the previous week in Denver.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

#49ers#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#Nexstar Media Inc
