Jimmy Garoppolo credits defense, smoother offense in 49ers 24-9 win over Rams
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo discusses Monday's 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco's big boost from the defensive side of the ball and a much smoother performance from his offensive unit.
