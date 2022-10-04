ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Cardinals sign ex-Yankees pitcher to contract extension

Two more seasons in St. Louis are in the cards for right-hander Giovanny Gallegos. On Monday, the reliever signed a two-year, $11 million contract extension with the Cardinals. Gallegos is one of the reasons why St. Louis (92-68) has clinched the National League Central division title and will host a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WDEL 1150AM

Phillies clinch post-season berth

The Phillies are back in baseball's post-season after an 11 year absence. Philadelphia clinched the National League's third and final wild card spot with a 3-0 win at Houston on Monday night. Kyle Schwarber homered for the Phillies on the first pitch of the game to give them a 1-0...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Cardinals announce starting pitchers for first two games vs. Phillies

The Cardinals have finally announced their pitching plans for the first two games of this weekend's playoff series against the Phillies and their Game 1 choice may come as a slight surprise. Veteran left-hander Jose Quintana will take the ball for St. Louis Friday at 2:07 p.m. Zack Wheeler starts...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
newsnet5

MLB announces times for Guardians-Rays playoff games

CLEVELAND — The MLB announced when the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays will play their playoff games this weekend. First pitch for Friday's game is scheduled for 12:07 p.m. The game will air on ESPN. Saturday's game is scheduled to start at 12:07 p.m. and will air on...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Yakima Herald Republic

Mariners playoff times announced for wild card series in Toronto

The Mariners will have an afternoon start for their first playoff game since 2001. Game 1 of the three-game American League Wild Card series between the Mariners and Blue Jays is scheduled to start at 1:07 p.m. PT Friday in Toronto, MLB announced Wednesday morning. The game will air on...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Orioles host the Blue Jays on home losing streak

Toronto Blue Jays (91-69, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (82-78, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: TBD; Orioles: Mike Baumann (1-3, 4.34 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles take on the Toronto Blue Jays looking to stop a three-game home...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Sinead Farrelly
Person
Luis Severino
Person
Babe Ruth
Person
Aaron Nola
Reuters

MLB announces crew chiefs for wild-card round

October 6 - Ted Barrett, Alfonso Marquez, Jerry Meals and Jeff Nelson will be crew chiefs for the four Wild Card Series, Major League Baseball announced Thursday. Barrett will be crew chief for the American League series between the host Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays with Doug Eddings being behind the plate for Game 1. Meals will handle the duties for the AL series between the host Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners with Lance Barrett calling balls and strikes in the opener.
MLB
FOX Sports

Cleveland Guardians host the Kansas City Royals Tuesday

Kansas City Royals (65-94, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (90-70, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Daniel Lynch (4-12, 4.90 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (14-5, 3.42 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 124 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -184, Royals +155; over/under is 7...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates host the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday

St. Louis Cardinals (93-68, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (61-100, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: TBD; Pirates: Johan Oviedo (4-3, 3.12 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates play the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday. Pittsburgh is 61-100 overall and 33-47...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
SFGate

Nationals-Mets game rained out, doubleheader Tuesday

NEW YORK (AP) — Rain in New York and a Braves loss in Miami kept the Mets in the NL East race for at least another day. The scheduled game between the Mets and Washington Nationals was postponed Monday night by daylong showers and will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader Tuesday at Citi Field.
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Texas Rangers#Soccer League#Nfc#The Philadelphia Phillies#The St Louis Cardinals
CBS Pittsburgh

Pirates finish season with 5-3 win over Cardinals

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The chants for Albert Pujols began in earnest in the eighth inning, with most of the red-clad fans inside PNC Park yearning for one last regular season at bat for the St. Louis Cardinals slugger.Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol heard them. And ignored them."I think (Pujols) delivered what he needed to deliver over the last 162 (games)," Marmol said with a laugh about the future Hall of Fame slugger, who became one of four players in Major League history to reach 700 home runs behind a memorable second-half surge.It was a surge that coincided with St. Louis' push...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
programminginsider.com

MLB 2022 Postseason TV Schedule on Fox, FS1, TBS, ESPN, ABC and MLB Network

To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. The 2022 Major League Baseball (MLB) season concluded having provided many memorable moments. From Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge topping Roger Maris’ legendary single-season home run mark for an American Leaguer to the rejuvenated future Hall of Fame Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols joining the 700 home run club for his career. The Los Angeles Dodgers achieved a franchise-best 111 regular-season wins while the defending world champion Atlanta Braves swept the formerly-dominant New York Mets on the final weekend of the season to help capture the NL East division title.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NWSL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Guardians host the Royals for the season opener

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Daniel Lynch (4-12, 4.90 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (14-5, 3.42 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 124 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -188, Royals +158; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Kansas City Royals in the season opener. Cleveland went...
CLEVELAND, OH
dodgerblue.com

Odds News: Guardians, Mets, Blue Jays, and Cardinals all Favorites

With Major League Baseball’s new collective bargaining agreement, players and owners settled on a new and expanded postseason structure that grew the field of 10 teams to 12 with the addition of an extra entrant in each league. The old wild card play-in game has been replaced by a...
MLB
Yakima Herald Republic

Seahawks safety Ryan Neal ‘ready to rock’ with more playing time

RENTON — As the Seahawks look to shore up their increasingly leaky defense, could they reinsert Ryan Neal into the starting lineup at safety in place of Josh Jones?. Coach Pete Carroll didn’t seem to rule it out Wednesday. Asked during his weekly news conference if Neal will...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy